An essential diffing algorithm for µhtml.
futureNodes = udomdiff(
parentNode, // where changes happen
[...currentNodes], // Array of current items/nodes
[...futureNodes], // Array of future items/nodes (returned)
get(node, toDoWhat), // a callback to retrieve the node
before // the anchored node to insertBefore
);
get and how does it work?
You can find all info from domdiff, as it's exactly the same concept:
get(node, 1) to retrieve the node that's being appended
get(node, 0) to get the node to use for an
insertBefore operation
get(node, -0) to get the node to use for an
insertAfter operation
get(node, -1) to retrieve the node that's being removed
If you don't care about any of those second arguments values,
const get = o => o; is a valid get too.
https://unpkg.com/udomdiff
import udomdiff from 'https://unpkg.com/udomdiff/esm/index.js'
const udomdiff = require('udomdiff'); ( or
require('udomdiff/cjs') )
import udomdiff from 'udomdiff'; ( or
from 'udomdiff/esm' )