µdomdiff

An essential diffing algorithm for µhtml.

Signature

futureNodes = udomdiff( parentNode, [...currentNodes], [...futureNodes], get (node, toDoWhat), // a callback to retrieve the node before // the anchored node to insertBefore );

What is get and how does it work?

You can find all info from domdiff, as it's exactly the same concept:

get(node, 1) to retrieve the node that's being appended

to retrieve the node that's being appended get(node, 0) to get the node to use for an insertBefore operation

to get the node to use for an operation get(node, -0) to get the node to use for an insertAfter operation

to get the node to use for an operation get(node, -1) to retrieve the node that's being removed

If you don't care about any of those second arguments values, const get = o => o; is a valid get too.

How to import it: