openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
udo

udomdiff

by Andrea Giammarchi
1.1.0 (see all)

An essential diffing algorithm for µhtml.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

µdomdiff

Build Status Coverage Status

a different tree

Social Media Photo by Christopher Rusev on Unsplash

An essential diffing algorithm for µhtml.

Signature

futureNodes = udomdiff(
  parentNode,           // where changes happen
  [...currentNodes],    // Array of current items/nodes
  [...futureNodes],     // Array of future items/nodes (returned)
  get(node, toDoWhat),  // a callback to retrieve the node
  before                // the anchored node to insertBefore
);

What is get and how does it work?

You can find all info from domdiff, as it's exactly the same concept:

  • get(node, 1) to retrieve the node that's being appended
  • get(node, 0) to get the node to use for an insertBefore operation
  • get(node, -0) to get the node to use for an insertAfter operation
  • get(node, -1) to retrieve the node that's being removed

If you don't care about any of those second arguments values, const get = o => o; is a valid get too.

How to import it:

  • via CDN, as global variable: https://unpkg.com/udomdiff
  • via ESM, as external module: import udomdiff from 'https://unpkg.com/udomdiff/esm/index.js'
  • via CJS: const udomdiff = require('udomdiff'); ( or require('udomdiff/cjs') )
  • via bundlers/transpilers: import udomdiff from 'udomdiff'; ( or from 'udomdiff/esm' )

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial