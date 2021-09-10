After Webpack 5 release (2020-10-10), major changes are needed to make udk compatible.

We ignore what will be the future of udk for a possible next major release: maybe we will focus on the main feature which enhances multicompilers dependencies in sequential way.

When developments started, we thought that webpack multicompiler module was a great feature to optimize building workflows. But we found that multicompiler is rarely used.

udk packages will continue working indefinitely so no immediate changes are necessary.