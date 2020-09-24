Install

npm i -g udemy-dl

Usage

$ npm install -g udemy-dl $ udl COMMAND running command... $ udl (-v|--version|version) udemy-dl/2.0.7 win32-x64 node-v10.16.3 $ udl --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ udl COMMAND ...

Commands

udl help [COMMAND]

display help for udl

USAGE $ udl help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

udl login

Login to udemy.com and displays a list of courses to download.

USAGE $ udl login OPTIONS -b, -e, -o, -p, -r, -u, DESCRIPTION > Login to udemy.com and displays a list of courses to download.

See code: src\commands\login.js

udl reset

Erase all login credentials stored and download progress.

USAGE $ udl reset OPTIONS -d, -l, DESCRIPTION >Erase all login credentials stored and download progress.

See code: src\commands\reset.js

Update udemy-dl to latest version

USAGE $ udl update DESCRIPTION > Update udemy-dl to latest version

See code: src\commands\update.js

update the udl CLI

USAGE $ udl update [CHANNEL]

See code: @oclif/plugin-update