npm i -g udemy-dl
$ udl COMMAND
running command...
$ udl (-v|--version|version)
udemy-dl/2.0.7 win32-x64 node-v10.16.3
$ udl --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ udl COMMAND
...
udl help [COMMAND]
display help for udl
USAGE
$ udl help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
udl login
Login to udemy.com and displays a list of courses to download.
USAGE
$ udl login
OPTIONS
-b, --business=business Business name, in case of Udemy for Business
-e, --export Export the course data as json with links
-o, --output=output Output directory where the videos will be save, defaults to current directory
-p, --password=password Udemy password
-r, --url=url Url of the couse to be downloaded
-u, --username=username Udemy username
DESCRIPTION
>Login to udemy.com and displays a list of courses to download.
See code: src\commands\login.js
udl reset
Erase all login credentials stored and download progress.
USAGE
$ udl reset
OPTIONS
-d, --downloadOnly Erase downloading progress only
-l, --loginOnly Erase login credentials only
DESCRIPTION
>Erase all login credentials stored and download progress.
See code: src\commands\reset.js
udl update
Update udemy-dl to latest version
USAGE
$ udl update
DESCRIPTION
>Update udemy-dl to latest version
See code: src\commands\update.js
