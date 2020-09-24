openbase logo
udemy-dl

by Riaz Laskar
2.0.7 (see all)

Nodejs script to download a udemy.com course, for personal offline use

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

udemy-dl 2.0

Install

npm i -g udemy-dl

udemy-dl usage

Usage

$ npm install -g udemy-dl
$ udl COMMAND
running command...
$ udl (-v|--version|version)
udemy-dl/2.0.7 win32-x64 node-v10.16.3
$ udl --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ udl COMMAND
...

$ npm install -g udemy-dl
$ udl COMMAND
running command...
$ udl (-v|--version|version)
udemy-dl/2.0.0 win32-x64 node-v10.16.3
$ udl --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ udl COMMAND
...

Commands

udl help [COMMAND]

display help for udl

USAGE
  $ udl help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

udl login

Login to udemy.com and displays a list of courses to download.

USAGE
  $ udl login

OPTIONS
  -e, --export             export the course data as json with links
  -o, --output=output      output directory where the videos will be save, defaults to current directory
  -p, --password=password  udemy password
  -r, --url=url            url of the couse to be downloaded
  -u, --username=username  udemy username

DESCRIPTION
  >Login to udemy.com and displays a list of courses to download.

See code: src\commands\login.js

udl reset

Erase all login credentials stored and download progress.

USAGE
  $ udl reset

OPTIONS
  -d, --downloadOnly  Erase downloading progress only
  -l, --loginOnly     Erase login credentials only

DESCRIPTION
  >Erase all login credentials stored and download progress.

See code: src\commands\reset.js

udl update [CHANNEL]

update the udl CLI

USAGE
  $ udl update [CHANNEL]

See code: @oclif/plugin-update

