UltraDeepClone (or UDC)

The last deep-clone implementation you will ever need!

Features:

Clones (almost*) everything: functions, objects, arrays, regexp, dates, numbers, strings, booleans, typed arrays, and even null and undefined!

Handles cycles or circular references - objects that contain references to themselves or a parent object.

Installation

For Node.js, use npm :

npm install udc

..then require UltraDeepClone:

var UltraDeepClone = require ( 'udc' );

In the browser, traditional

For the browser, add the following to your pages:

< script src = "udc.js" > </ script >

And the global function UltraDeepClone will be available.

In the browser, using AMD (require.js)

...Or using AMD in the browser:

require ([ "udc" ], function ( UltraDeepClone ) { });

Usage

var newObject = UltraDeepClone(oldObject);

This will not clone constructed objects properly. An object built with a constructor function can have hidden state (within the closure) that simply can not be recovered. Also since the value of the arguments passed to the constructor can not be recovered, we can't reconstruct a similar object.

Therefore, objects built using a constructor function will be cloned as well as possible and will have the same properties but they will probably not work correctly!

License - MIT