Udacimak - A Udacity Nanodegree Downloader

Description

Udacimak is a command-line interface tool to download Udacity Nanodegree contents and keep them locally on your computer.

Udacimak downloads all videos, images, text contents and present them as local web pages in a similar manner to Udacity classroom website.

Udacimak was inspired after Udacity announced in October 2018 that students who graduate will no longer have life-time access to the course content. Instead, all access will be removed 12 months after graduation date. There are also cases where access to content will be removed immediately after graduation (eg. if you're an Enterprise or Scholarship student, etc.)

If you want to keep the contents to yourself, Udacimak is built for you; or if you would like to have a local copy to quickly revise the lessons while doing the course, Udacimak is also a good option.

We hope you enjoy this downloader.

Stay Udacious!

Instructions

Please refer to the Wiki page for all instructions.

Reporting Issues

Before reporting any issues, please make sure you're using the latest version of Udacimak first:

show current version npm list udacimak or udacimak --version update udacimak npm install -g udacimak check current version udacimak --version

If the issue persists, please open issue in Issues tab. Please give us as much information as you can. However, note that you should not provide your Udacity authentication token to anyone - it's a secret token of your own account.

User Privacy

Since you will have to provide the secret Udacity authentication token for the CLI to work, the CLI does have access to your personal information via Udacity API, including name, email address, graduated/enrolled nanodegrees, etc. The token is saved in the CLI config, located at:

# for Linux ~/.udacimak # for Windows % USERPROFILE %/.udacimak

However, these details are only used internally in the app to serve its functionalities. None of your personal details, as well as the secret authentication token, will be sent to anybody else.

Disclaimer

This CLI is provided to help you download Udacity Nanodegrees and courses for personal use only. Sharing the content of your subscribed Nanodegrees and courses is strictly prohibited under Udacity's Terms of Use.

By using this CLI, the developers of this CLI are not responsible for any law infringement caused by the users of this CLI.

