JavaScript implementation of UCUM (http://unitsofmeasure.org)

Units conversion

ucum.convert : Convert a value (represented as a Javascript Number) from one UCUM unit (represented as a case-sensitive UCUM string) to another, assuming they are conformant.

var one_inch = ucum.convert( 2.54 , 'cm' , '[in_i]' ); console .log(one_inch) 1

Units parsing

ucum.parse : Parse a string into a ucum.js JSON representation (an object with value as a Number, and units as an Object where keys are case-sensitive UCUM unit names and values are integers representing an exponent).

var parsed = ucum.parse('km/h'); console.log(parsed); { value: 1000 , units: { m: 1 , h: -1 } }

Units canonicalization

ucum.canonicalize : Parse a string into a ucum.js JSON representation (an object with value as a Number, and units as an Object where keys are case-sensitive UCUM unit names and values are integers representing an exponent), and convert this to an expression where all units properties are reduced to the following base units: meter, second, gram, radian, kelvin, coulomb, candela.

var canonical = ucum.canonicalize('[in_i]/a'); console.log(canonical); { value: 8.048774304763354e-10 , units: { m: 1 , s: -1 } }

To use in browser

Save and include a <script> tag for dist/ucum.js

To use in Node.js

npm install ucum .js

To build