JavaScript implementation of UCUM (http://unitsofmeasure.org)
ucum.convert: Convert a value (represented as a Javascript Number) from one UCUM unit (represented as a case-sensitive UCUM string) to another, assuming they are conformant.
var one_inch = ucum.convert(2.54, 'cm', '[in_i]');
console.log(one_inch)
1
ucum.parse: Parse a string into a ucum.js JSON representation (an object with
value as a Number, and
units as an Object where keys are case-sensitive UCUM unit names and values are integers representing an exponent).
var parsed = ucum.parse('km/h');
console.log(parsed);
{ value: 1000, units: { m: 1, h: -1 } }
ucum.canonicalize: Parse a string into a ucum.js JSON representation (an object with
value as a Number, and
units as an Object where keys are case-sensitive UCUM unit names and values are integers representing an exponent), and convert this to an expression where all
units properties are reduced to the following base units: meter, second, gram, radian, kelvin, coulomb, candela.
var canonical = ucum.canonicalize('[in_i]/a');
console.log(canonical);
{ value: 8.048774304763354e-10, units: { m: 1, s: -1 } }
Save and include a
<script> tag for dist/ucum.js
npm install ucum.js
$ git clone https://github.com/jmandel/ucum.js
$ cd ucum.js
$ npm install
$ make