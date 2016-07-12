openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ucu

ucum

by Josh Mandel
0.0.7 (see all)

JavaScript library for unitsofmeasure.org (UCUM)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ucum.js

JavaScript implementation of UCUM (http://unitsofmeasure.org)

Units conversion

ucum.convert: Convert a value (represented as a Javascript Number) from one UCUM unit (represented as a case-sensitive UCUM string) to another, assuming they are conformant.

var one_inch = ucum.convert(2.54, 'cm', '[in_i]');
console.log(one_inch)

1

Units parsing

ucum.parse: Parse a string into a ucum.js JSON representation (an object with value as a Number, and units as an Object where keys are case-sensitive UCUM unit names and values are integers representing an exponent).

var parsed = ucum.parse('km/h');
console.log(parsed);

{ value: 1000, units: { m: 1, h: -1 } }

Units canonicalization

ucum.canonicalize: Parse a string into a ucum.js JSON representation (an object with value as a Number, and units as an Object where keys are case-sensitive UCUM unit names and values are integers representing an exponent), and convert this to an expression where all units properties are reduced to the following base units: meter, second, gram, radian, kelvin, coulomb, candela.

var canonical = ucum.canonicalize('[in_i]/a');
console.log(canonical);

{ value: 8.048774304763354e-10, units: { m: 1, s: -1 } }

To use in browser

Save and include a <script> tag for dist/ucum.js

To use in Node.js

npm install ucum.js

To build

$ git clone https://github.com/jmandel/ucum.js
$ cd ucum.js
$ npm install
$ make

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial