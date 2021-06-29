Duniter

Duniter (previously uCoin) is a libre software allowing to create a new kind of P2P crypto-currencies based on individuals and Universal Dividend.

Inspired by Bitcoin and OpenUDC projects.

Development state

Ğ1, first libre currency for production using Duniter have been launched March 8th 2017.

However, we are running simultaneously a testing currency.

Add your node to the network

See Install a node documentation.

See duniter.org or for end user monnaie-libre.fr

Going further

Contribute

In a post-it

git clone https://git.duniter.org/nodes/typescript/duniter.git cd duniter cargo xtask build ./target/release/duniter start

Documentation

Visit Duniter website: it gathers theoretical informations, FAQ and several useful links. If you want to learn, this is the first place to visit.

For technical documentation, refer to the doc folder of this git repository.

Talk about/get involved in Duniter project

If you wish to participate/debate on Duniter, you can:

Developement

Duniter is currently migrating from Typescript to Rust. This migration is being done gradually via a NodeJs<->Rust binding provided by Neon. The fact of migrating from code to Rust is commonly called "oxidation", so we speak of "Duniter's oxidation".

The long-term goal is to oxidize Duniter entirely, but it is a long process that will take several years.

Duniter's code is divided into several git repositories:

[dubp-rs-libs] contains the logic common to Duniter and its clients.

contains the logic common to Duniter and its clients. [duniter-core] contains the core code of Duniter.

contains the core code of Duniter. The gitlab subgroup [nodes/rust/modules] contains the main Duniter modules code (gva, admin, etc).

contains the main Duniter modules code (gva, admin, etc). [duniter] repository contains the "official" implementations of the "duniter-cli" and "duniter-desktop" programs with their default modules (also contains the historical implementation being migrated).

Old optional repositories (will be archived when the migration is complete):

Web admin : web administration interface (optional).

: web administration interface (optional). Currency monit: charts to monitor currency and web of trust state.

Remuniter: service to remunerate blocks issuers.

References

Theoretical

OpenUDC

License

This software is distributed under GNU AGPLv3.