Duniter (previously uCoin) is a libre software allowing to create a new kind of P2P crypto-currencies based on individuals and Universal Dividend.
Inspired by Bitcoin and OpenUDC projects.
Ğ1, first libre currency for production using Duniter have been launched March 8th 2017.
However, we are running simultaneously a testing currency.
See Install a node documentation.
See duniter.org or for end user monnaie-libre.fr
git clone https://git.duniter.org/nodes/typescript/duniter.git
cd duniter
cargo xtask build
./target/release/duniter start
Visit Duniter website: it gathers theoretical informations, FAQ and several useful links. If you want to learn, this is the first place to visit.
For technical documentation, refer to the
doc folder of this git repository.
If you wish to participate/debate on Duniter, you can:
Duniter is currently migrating from Typescript to Rust. This migration is being done gradually via a NodeJs<->Rust binding provided by Neon. The fact of migrating from code to Rust is commonly called "oxidation", so we speak of "Duniter's oxidation".
The long-term goal is to oxidize Duniter entirely, but it is a long process that will take several years.
Duniter's code is divided into several git repositories:
Old optional repositories (will be archived when the migration is complete):
This software is distributed under GNU AGPLv3.