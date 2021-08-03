µce

Social Media Photo by Dawid Zawiła on Unsplash

µhtml based Custom Elements.

📣 Community Announcement

Please ask questions in the dedicated discussions repository, to help the community around this project grow ♥

API Overview

µce exports render , html , and svg , from µhtml, plus its own way to define components.

In version 1.2, it exports also a plain-tag named css , useful to trigger CSS minifiers.

Check out the test page or this code pen playground.

import {define, render, html, svg, css} from 'uce' ; define( 'my-component' , { extends : 'div' , style : selector => css` ${selector} { font-weight : bold; }` , init() { this .html `<h1>Hello 👋 µce</h1>` ; console .log( this .props.name); }, render() { this .html `<h1>Hello again!</h1>` ; }, props : null , bound : [ 'method' ], attachShadow : { mode : 'closed' }, observedAttributes : [ 'test' ], attributeChanged(name, oldValue, newValue){}, connected() {}, disconnected() {}, onClick(event) { console .log( this ); }, onClickOptions : { once : true }, get test() { return Math .random(); }, set test(value) { console .log(value); }, sharedData : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], method() { return this .test; } });

Which polyfill should I use? The @ungap/custom-elements is the recommended polyfill to grant every Custom Elements V1 feature is available in every browser. However, if no builtin extend is used, but legacy needs to be supported, including @webreflection/custom-elements-no-builtin on top of the page should patch IE 11 and other legacy browsers.

How to avoid bundling µce per each component? This module reserves, in the Custom Elements Registry a uce-lib class, which only purpose is to provide all exports as static getters. customElements .whenDefined( 'uce-lib' ) .then( ( {define, render, html, svg} = customElements.get( 'uce-lib' )) => { define( 'my-component' , { init() { console .log( 'this is awesome!' ); } }); } ); Using a helper "There's a module for that", it's called once-defined: import when from 'once-defined' ; when( 'uce-lib' ).then( ( {define, render, html, svg} ) => { });

Without classes, how does one define private properties? Private properties can be created via a WeakMap, which is indeed how Babel transforms these anyway. const privates = new WeakMap ; define( 'ce-with-privates' , { init() { privates.set( this , { test : 1 , other : '2' }); }, method() { const {test, other} = privates.get( this ); console .log(test, other); } });

Without classes, how does one extend other components? There are at least two ways to extend an uce component: define via uce your base component, and use extends: "base-comp-name" to extend it (built-ins supported!)

to extend it (built-ins supported!) use one or more mixin through object literals Object literals have indeed been used as mixin for a very long time, and the pattern with uce would be very similar. The only warning is that Object.assign , as well as object {...spread} , lose getters and setters in the process, so that if you want to extend more complex components, you should consider using assignProperties, or a similar helper. import $ from 'assign-properties' ; const mixin = ( ...components ) => $({}, ...components); const NamedElement = { get name () { return this .tagName; } }; const FirstComponent = mixin(NamedElement, { method() { console .log( this .name); } }); define( 'first-component' , FirstComponent); define( 'first-component' , mixin(FirstComponent, { otherThing() {} }));

How different is µce from others? I have written a gist that compares uce vs lit-element, so that most obvious differences are highlighted, but basically uce provides pretty much everything other libraries provide and vice-versa, and choosing one or another should be driven by personal taste and style, as long as most relevant differences are clear. That is: uce is neither superior nor inferior to others, it tries to be as simple and concise as possible, and it has great pontentials when used via uce-template too.

What happened between 1.2 and 1.5? A wrong npm publish happened, as 1.5.0 has been pushed for no reason between 0.5 an 0.6, so that latest was picking up actually an older version of the library. My apologies.