A mathematical and quantitative library for Javascript and Node.js.
Ubique supports vectors and matrices, providing a lot of functionalities for elementary operations, linear algebra, statistics, time series analysis and computational finance.
Easy to use, Ubique runs both in Node.js/Io.js and in the Browser.
For further details see the API Documentation
// Load Ubique
var ubique = require('ubique');
// EXAMPLE 1 - BASIC STATISTICS
// set variables
var x = [0.003,0.026,0.015,-0.009,0.014,0.024,0.015,0.066,-0.014,0.039];
var y = [-0.005,0.081,0.04,-0.037,-0.061,0.058,-0.049,-0.021,0.062,0.058];
var z = [0.04,-0.022,0.043,0.028,-0.078,-0.011,0.033,-0.049,0.09,0.087];
// Concatenate X,Y and Z along columns, returns a matrix W with size 10x3
var W = ubique.cat(1,x,y,z);
// [ [ 0.003, -0.005, 0.04 ],
// [ 0.026, 0.081, -0.022 ],
// [ 0.015, 0.04, 0.043 ],
// [ -0.009, -0.037, 0.028 ],
// [ 0.014, -0.061, -0.078 ],
// [ 0.024, 0.058, -0.011 ],
// [ 0.015, -0.049, 0.033 ],
// [ 0.066, -0.021, -0.049 ],
// [ -0.014, 0.062, 0.09 ],
// [ 0.039, 0.058, 0.087 ] ]
// Get statistics for matrix W along column (default)
var myStats = {
ArrayDimension: ubique.size(W), // size of the matrix
NumRows: ubique.nrows(W), // number of rows
NumColumns: ubique.ncols(W), // number of columns
Mean: ubique.mean(W), // average value for columns
StandardDev: ubique.std(W), // standard deviation (sample)
Variance: ubique.varc(W), // variance
Mode: ubique.mode(W), // mode
Median: ubique.median(W), // median
Max: ubique.max(W), // max
Min: ubique.min(W), // min
Kurtosis: ubique.kurtosis(W), // kurtosis
Skewness: ubique.skewness(W), // skewness
Interquartile: ubique.iqr(W), //interquartile range
MeanAbsDev: ubique.mad(W), // mean absolute deviation
Range: ubique.range(W), // range
Moment: ubique.moment(W,2), // second moment
Percentile: ubique.prctile(W,5), // 5-th percentile
Quantile: ubique.quantile(W,0.05), // quantile at 5%
Quartile: ubique.quartile(W), // quartile
ExcessKurtosis: ubique.xkurtosis(W), //excess kurtosis
Zscore: ubique.zscore(W) // Z-score
}
// { ArrayDimension: [ 10, 3 ],
// NumRows: 10,
// NumColumns: 3,
// Mean: [ [ 0.0179, 0.0126, 0.0161 ] ],
// StandardDev: [ [ 0.02323, 0.052812, 0.055266 ] ],
// Variance: [ [ 0.00054, 0.002789, 0.003054 ] ],
// Mode: [ [ 0.015, 0.058, -0.078 ] ],
// Median: [ [ -0.0115, -0.055, -0.0635 ] ],
// Max: [ [ 0.066, 0.081, 0.09 ] ],
// Min: [ [ -0.014, -0.061, -0.078 ] ],
// Kurtosis: [ [ 3.037581, 1.397642, 2.052037 ] ],
// Skewness: [ [ 0.617481, -0.118909, -0.266942 ] ],
// Interquartile: [ [ 0.023, 0.095, 0.065 ] ],
// MeanAbsDev: [ [ 0.01668, 0.0472, 0.04488 ] ],
// Range: [ [ 0.08, 0.142, 0.168 ] ],
// Moment: [ [ 0.000486, 0.00251, 0.002749 ] ],
// Percentile: [ [ -0.014, -0.061, -0.078 ] ],
// Quantile: [ [ -0.014, -0.061, -0.078 ] ],
// Quartile:
// [ [ 0.003, -0.037, -0.022 ],
// [ 0.015, 0.0175, 0.0305 ],
// [ 0.026, 0.058, 0.043 ] ],
// ExcessKurtosis: [ [ 0.037581, -1.602358, -0.947963 ] ],
// Zscore:
// [ [ -0.641399, -0.333255, 0.432455 ],
// [ 0.34868, 1.295149, -0.689394 ],
// [ -0.124836, 0.518817, 0.486738 ],
// [ -1.157961, -0.939172, 0.215323 ],
// [ -0.167883, -1.393611, -1.702677 ],
// [ 0.262586, 0.859646, -0.490356 ],
// [ -0.124836, -1.166391, 0.305794 ],
// [ 2.070555, -0.636214, -1.177941 ],
// [ -1.373195, 0.935385, 1.337171 ],
// [ 0.908289, 0.859646, 1.282888 ] ] }
// EXMPLE 2 - QUANTITATIVE METRICS FOR FINANCE
var mean = ubique.mean,
std = ubique.std,
cat = ubique.cat;
var myFinMetrics = {
ActiveReturn: ubique.activereturn(W,z), // active or excess return ober Z
AnnualizedReturn: ubique.annreturn(W,12), // annualized return (monthly)
Cagr: ubique.cagr(W,10/12), // compound annual growth rate
Percpos: ubique.percpos(W), // percentage of positive values
Ror: ubique.ror(W),// simple rate of return
AdjSharpeRatio: ubique.adjsharpe(W), // adjusted sharpe ratio
AnnuaAdjSharpeRatio: ubique.annadjsharpe(W,0,12), // annualized sharpe ratio
AnnualizedRisk: ubique.annrisk(W), // annualized risk
AverageDrawdown: ubique.avgdrawdown(W), // average drawdown
ContinuousDrawdow: ubique.cdrawdown(W), // continuous drawdown
Drawdown: ubique.drawdown(x), // drawdown, maxdrawdown, recovery period
BurkeRatio: ubique.burkeratio(W), // burke ratio
CalmarRatio: ubique.calmarratio(W), // calmar ratio
InformationRatio: ubique.inforatio(cat(1,x,y),z), // information ratio
JensenAlpha: ubique.jensenalpha(cat(1,x,y),z), // jensen-Alpha
M2Sortino: ubique.m2sortino(cat(1,x,y),z), // m2-Sortino
MartinRatio: ubique.martinratio(W), // martin ratio
Modigliani: ubique.modigliani(cat(1,x,y),z), // modigliani
OmegaRatio: ubique.omegaratio(W), // omega ratio
PainIndex: ubique.painindex(W), // pain index
PainRatio: ubique.painratio(W), // pain ratio
SharpeRatio: ubique.sharpe(W), // sharpe ratio
Sortino: ubique.sortino(W), // sortino
SterlingRatio: ubique.sterlingratio(W), // sterling ratio
TrackingError: ubique.trackerr(x,z), // tracking error
TreynorRatio: ubique.treynor(x,z), // treynor ratio
UlcerIndex: ubique.ulcerindex(W), // ulcer index
UpsidePotential: ubique.upsidepot(W), // upside potential
HistoricalVaR: ubique.histvar(W), // historical VaR
ParametricVaR: ubique.paramvar(mean(W),std(W)), // parametric VaR
MontecarloVaR: ubique.montecarlovar(x), // montecarlo VaR
HistConditionalVaR: ubique.histcondvar(W,0.95), // historical conditional VaR
ParamConditionalVaR: ubique.paramcondvar(mean(W),std(W)), // param conditional VaR
}
// { ActiveReturn: [ [ 42.60025, -22.656613, 0 ] ],
// AnnualizedReturn: [ [ 0.233815, 0.14509, 0.191836 ] ],
// Cagr: [ [ 0.229388, 0.151999, 0.137042 ] ],
// Percpos: [ [ 0.8, 0.5, 0.6 ] ],
// Ror: [ [ 0.187793, 0.125149, 0.112962 ] ],
// AdjSharpeRatio: [ [ 0.830583, 0.245232, 0.293754 ] ],
// AnnualizedAdjSharpeRatio: [ [ 3.766555, 0.827757, 0.99698 ] ],
// AnnualizedRisk: [ [ 0.368773, 0.838372, 0.877319 ] ],
// AverageDrawdown: [ [ 0.0115, 0.056571, 0.053047 ] ],
// ContinuousDrawdow: [ [ 0.009, 0.005, 0.022 ], [ 0.014, 0.095743, 0.088142 ] ],
// Drawdown:
// { dd: [ 0, 0, 0, 0.009, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0.01399, 0 ],
// ddrecov: [ 0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 9, 0 ],
// maxdd: 0.01399,
// maxddrecov: [ 8, 9 ] },
// BurkeRatio: [ [ 4894.517302, 137.201479, 376.491017 ] ],
// CalmarRatio: [ [ 5818.643065, 148.279682, 372.92169 ] ],
// InformationRatio: [ [ 0.026302, -0.059705 ] ],
// JensenAlpha: [ [ 0.020772, 0.006256 ] ],
// M2Sortino: [ [ 82.804628, 16.217907 ] ],
// MartinRatio: [ [ 15477.822721, 272.324501, 720.112099 ] ],
// Modigliani: [ [ 0.042585, 0.013185 ] ],
// OmegaRatio: [ [ 8.782609, 1.728324, 2.00625 ] ],
// PainIndex: [ [ 0.0023, 0.042955, 0.037398 ] ],
// PainRatio: [ [ 35417.827351, 377.234425, 1039.102998 ] ],
// SharpeRatio: [ [ 0.770539, 0.23858, 0.291319 ] ],
// Sortino: [ [ 3.401051, 0.446679, 0.534003 ] ],
// SterlingRatio: [ [ 5818.643065, 169.246211, 440.888034 ] ],
// TrackingError: 0.068436,
// TreynorRatio: -0.100359,
// UlcerIndex: [ [ 0.005263, 0.059503, 0.053965 ] ],
// UpsidePotential: [ [ 0.0202, 0.0299, 0.0321 ] ],
// HistoricalVaR: [ [ 0.014, 0.061, 0.078 ] ],
// ParametricVaR: [ [ 0.020311, 0.074269, 0.074804 ] ],
// MontecarloVaR: 0.075047,
// HistoricalConditionalVaR: [ [ 0.014, 0.061, 0.078 ] ],
// ParametricConditionalVaR: [ 0.030018, 0.096337, 0.097898 ] }
// EXAMPLE 3 - ARRAY, VECTOR AND MATRIX
var A = [[5,6,5],[7,8,-1]],
B = [[-1,3,-1],[4,5,9]],
C = [5,6,3],
D = [[1,1,-1],[1,-2,3],[2,3,1]],
E = [[3, 2], [5, 2]];
var myData = {
sizeA: ubique.size(A), // 2x3 matrix
sizeB: ubique.size(B), // 2x3 matrix
sizeC: ubique.size(C), // 3x1 vector (= array)
sizeD: ubique.size(D), // 3x3 matrix
sizeE: ubique.size(E), // 2x2 matrix
'A+B': ubique.plus(A,B), // A + B -> 2x3 matrix
'A-B': ubique.minus(A,B), // A - B -> 2x3 matrix
'A.*B': ubique.times(A,B), // A * B element-wise -> 2x3 matrix
'A*C': ubique.mtimes(A,C), // A * C -> 2x1 vector
'A./B': ubique.rdivide(A,B), // A / B element-wise -> 2x3 matrix
'A/D': ubique.mrdivide(A,D), // A / D -> 2x3 matrix
'A.\\B': ubique.ldivide(A,B), // A \ B element-wise -> 2x3 matrix
'E\\B': ubique.mldivide(E,B), // A \ E -> 2x2 matrix
'det(D)': ubique.det(D), // determinant -> 1x1 array
'inv(D)': ubique.inv(D), // inverse -> 3x3 matrix
'Dx=C': ubique.linsolve(D,C), // linear solver -> 3x1 vector
reshapeD: ubique.reshape(D,1,9), // reshape matrix -> 1x9 vector
repmatC: ubique.repmat(C,1,4), // replicate matrix -> 3x4 matrix
matrixX: ubique.matrix(2,4,NaN), // new matrix -> 2x4 matrix
zerosX: ubique.zeros(2,4), // zeros matrix-> 2x4 matrix
eyeX: ubique.eye(2), // identity matrix -> 2x2 matrix
}
// { sizeA: [ 2, 3 ],
// sizeB: [ 2, 3 ],
// sizeC: [ 3, 1 ],
// sizeD: [ 3, 3 ],
// sizeE: [ 2, 2 ],
// 'A+B': [ [ 4, 9, 4 ], [ 11, 13, 8 ] ],
// 'A-B': [ [ 6, 3, 6 ], [ 3, 3, -10 ] ],
// 'A.*B': [ [ -5, 18, -5 ], [ 28, 40, -9 ] ],
// 'A*C': [ [ 76 ], [ 80 ] ],
// 'A./B': [ [ -5, 2, -5 ], [ 1.75, 1.6, -0.111111 ] ],
// 'A/D':
// [ [ -0.769231, 0.538462, 2.615385 ],
// [ 3.384615, 0.230769, 1.692308 ] ],
// 'A.\B': [ [ -0.2, 0.5, -0.2 ], [ 0.571429, 0.625, -9 ] ],
// 'E\B': [ [ 2.5, 1, 5 ], [ -4.25, 0, -8 ] ],
// 'det(D)': -13,
// 'inv(D)':
// [ [ 0.846154, 0.307692, -0.076923 ],
// [ -0.384615, -0.230769, 0.307692 ],
// [ -0.538462, 0.076923, 0.230769 ] ],
// 'Dx=C': [ 5.846154, -2.384615, -1.538462 ],
// reshapeD: [ [ 1, 1, 2, 1, -2, 3, -1, 3, 1 ] ],
// repmatC: [ [ 5, 5, 5, 5 ], [ 6, 6, 6, 6 ], [ 3, 3, 3, 3 ] ],
// matrixX: [ [ NaN, NaN, NaN, NaN ], [ NaN, NaN, NaN, NaN ] ],
// zerosX: [ [ 0, 0, 0, 0 ], [ 0, 0, 0, 0 ] ],
// eyeX: [ [ 1, 0 ], [ 0, 1 ] ] }
// EXAMPLE 4 - RETRIEVE FINANCIAL TIMESERIES FROM FREE RESOURCES
// Yahoo Historical Data (Async mode)
var options = {
'symbol': 'AAPL',
'from': '2015-01-01',
'to': '2015-05-01',
'period': 'd',
'fmt': 'YYYY-MM-DD'};
ubique.yahoo.historical(options,function(err,data){
// console.log(data)
});
Ubique mimics some basic MATLAB functionalities and applications in the matrix environment.
For some comparative code see For Matlab Users
git clone git://github.com/maxto/ubique.git
cd ubique
Download the project dependencies:
npm install
To update main class constructor ubique.js, bundled and minified versions in
./dist folder:
npm run build
npm install ubique
bower install ubique
Ubique can be used in the browser with bundled and minified version in
./dist folder.
Example:
<script src="ubique.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
To perform a test execute:
npm test
View ChangeLog
