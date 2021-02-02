CLOSED project

See Builder folder:

gulpile.js: create bundle, minification and docs

compiler.js: load all functions attaching on main class ubique

docgen.js: generate document object based on js filename and folder

==============================================================================================

A mathematical and quantitative library for Javascript and Node.js.

Ubique supports vectors and matrices, providing a lot of functionalities for elementary operations, linear algebra, statistics, time series analysis and computational finance.

Easy to use, Ubique runs both in Node.js/Io.js and in the Browser.

For further details see the API Documentation

Key Features

Numerical computations in pure Javascript

Vectors and Matrices manipulation

Browser compatibility ECMAScript 5

Server-side development with Node.js/Io.js

Easily extensible with user-defines functions or libraries

API documentation

Free and Open Source (MIT License)

Usage

var ubique = require ( 'ubique' ); var x = [ 0.003 , 0.026 , 0.015 , -0.009 , 0.014 , 0.024 , 0.015 , 0.066 , -0.014 , 0.039 ]; var y = [ -0.005 , 0.081 , 0.04 , -0.037 , -0.061 , 0.058 , -0.049 , -0.021 , 0.062 , 0.058 ]; var z = [ 0.04 , -0.022 , 0.043 , 0.028 , -0.078 , -0.011 , 0.033 , -0.049 , 0.09 , 0.087 ]; var W = ubique.cat( 1 ,x,y,z); var myStats = { ArrayDimension : ubique.size(W), NumRows : ubique.nrows(W), NumColumns : ubique.ncols(W), Mean : ubique.mean(W), StandardDev : ubique.std(W), Variance : ubique.varc(W), Mode : ubique.mode(W), Median : ubique.median(W), Max : ubique.max(W), Min : ubique.min(W), Kurtosis : ubique.kurtosis(W), Skewness : ubique.skewness(W), Interquartile : ubique.iqr(W), MeanAbsDev : ubique.mad(W), Range : ubique.range(W), Moment : ubique.moment(W, 2 ), Percentile : ubique.prctile(W, 5 ), Quantile : ubique.quantile(W, 0.05 ), Quartile : ubique.quartile(W), ExcessKurtosis : ubique.xkurtosis(W), Zscore : ubique.zscore(W) } var mean = ubique.mean, std = ubique.std, cat = ubique.cat; var myFinMetrics = { ActiveReturn : ubique.activereturn(W,z), AnnualizedReturn : ubique.annreturn(W, 12 ), Cagr : ubique.cagr(W, 10 / 12 ), Percpos : ubique.percpos(W), Ror : ubique.ror(W), AdjSharpeRatio : ubique.adjsharpe(W), AnnuaAdjSharpeRatio : ubique.annadjsharpe(W, 0 , 12 ), AnnualizedRisk : ubique.annrisk(W), AverageDrawdown : ubique.avgdrawdown(W), ContinuousDrawdow : ubique.cdrawdown(W), Drawdown : ubique.drawdown(x), BurkeRatio : ubique.burkeratio(W), CalmarRatio : ubique.calmarratio(W), InformationRatio : ubique.inforatio(cat( 1 ,x,y),z), JensenAlpha : ubique.jensenalpha(cat( 1 ,x,y),z), M2Sortino : ubique.m2sortino(cat( 1 ,x,y),z), MartinRatio : ubique.martinratio(W), Modigliani : ubique.modigliani(cat( 1 ,x,y),z), OmegaRatio : ubique.omegaratio(W), PainIndex : ubique.painindex(W), PainRatio : ubique.painratio(W), SharpeRatio : ubique.sharpe(W), Sortino : ubique.sortino(W), SterlingRatio : ubique.sterlingratio(W), TrackingError : ubique.trackerr(x,z), TreynorRatio : ubique.treynor(x,z), UlcerIndex : ubique.ulcerindex(W), UpsidePotential : ubique.upsidepot(W), HistoricalVaR : ubique.histvar(W), ParametricVaR : ubique.paramvar(mean(W),std(W)), MontecarloVaR : ubique.montecarlovar(x), HistConditionalVaR : ubique.histcondvar(W, 0.95 ), ParamConditionalVaR : ubique.paramcondvar(mean(W),std(W)), } var A = [[ 5 , 6 , 5 ],[ 7 , 8 , -1 ]], B = [[ -1 , 3 , -1 ],[ 4 , 5 , 9 ]], C = [ 5 , 6 , 3 ], D = [[ 1 , 1 , -1 ],[ 1 , -2 , 3 ],[ 2 , 3 , 1 ]], E = [[ 3 , 2 ], [ 5 , 2 ]]; var myData = { sizeA : ubique.size(A), sizeB : ubique.size(B), sizeC : ubique.size(C), sizeD : ubique.size(D), sizeE : ubique.size(E), 'A+B' : ubique.plus(A,B), 'A-B' : ubique.minus(A,B), 'A.*B' : ubique.times(A,B), 'A*C' : ubique.mtimes(A,C), 'A./B' : ubique.rdivide(A,B), 'A/D' : ubique.mrdivide(A,D), 'A.\\B' : ubique.ldivide(A,B), 'E\\B' : ubique.mldivide(E,B), 'det(D)' : ubique.det(D), 'inv(D)' : ubique.inv(D), 'Dx=C' : ubique.linsolve(D,C), reshapeD : ubique.reshape(D, 1 , 9 ), repmatC : ubique.repmat(C, 1 , 4 ), matrixX : ubique.matrix( 2 , 4 , NaN ), zerosX : ubique.zeros( 2 , 4 ), eyeX : ubique.eye( 2 ), } var options = { 'symbol' : 'AAPL' , 'from' : '2015-01-01' , 'to' : '2015-05-01' , 'period' : 'd' , 'fmt' : 'YYYY-MM-DD' }; ubique.yahoo.historical(options, function ( err,data ) { });

For MATLAB Users

Ubique mimics some basic MATLAB functionalities and applications in the matrix environment.

For some comparative code see For Matlab Users

Install

Cloning repo from Github

git clone git://github.com/maxto/ubique.git cd ubique

Download the project dependencies:

npm install

To update main class constructor ubique.js, bundled and minified versions in ./dist folder:

npm run build

Using Npm

npm install ubique

Using Bower

bower install ubique

Browser Bundle

Ubique can be used in the browser with bundled and minified version in ./dist folder.

Example:

< script src = "ubique.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Test

To perform a test execute:

npm test

ChangeLog

View ChangeLog

License

The MIT License

Copyright© 2014-2015 Max Todaro

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.