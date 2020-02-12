Uberproto

Uberproto is a simple base object that adds some sugar to ECMAScript 5 style object inheritance in JavaScript.

Here is what it can do in a nutshell:

Easily extend objects

Initialization methods

Super methods

Mixins

Method proxies

With a small footprint (about 0.5Kb minified) and an easy to handle API of just four methods it also doesn't add a lot of baggage to your JavaScript application.

Usage

UberProto can be used as a CommonJS AMD module (e.g. with RequireJS), NodeJS or directly in the browser. If no module loader is available, the global variable Proto will be defined after you include the script.

Using AMD (e.g. RequireJS)

Make sure proto.js is in the right folder and then just define a module like this:

define([ 'proto' ], function ( Proto ) { });

In the browser

Download proto.min.js, then include the file as a script:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "proto.min.js" > </ script >

Or through a CDN:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//unpkg.com/uberproto@2.0.0/dist/proto.min.js" > </ script >

Now Proto is available as a global vairable.

With NodeJS

After installing the package using NPM

npm install uberproto

just require it like any other module:

var Proto = require ( 'uberproto' );

Creating objects

Extend

You can extend any UberProto object by using extend to create a new object that inherits from the current one. Internally Object.create is being used (the library provides a polyfill for browsers that don't support Object.create) and the prototype is set to the object that you are extending. If defined, the init method will be used as the constructor. That way you can define a simple Person object (which will be reused throughout the next paragraphs):

var Person = Proto.extend({ init : function ( name ) { this .name = name; }, fullName : function ( ) { return this .name; } });

You can also define a plain object and pass it to UberProto object methods:

var PersonObject = { init : function ( name ) { this .name = name; }, fullName : function ( ) { return this .name; } };

Play around with the examples in this JSFiddle.

Initialize

You can create a new instance by calling create. This will create a new object and call the init method, if defined:

var dave = Person.create( 'Dave' ); console .log(dave.name); console .log(dave.fullName());

If you are using init already for something else you can also set the __init property to the method name of your intialization method:

var MyPerson = Proto.extend({ __init : 'construct' , construct : function ( name ) { this .name = name; } });

For calling the constructor on a plain object, call create on an UberProto object:

var john = Proto.create.call(PersonObject, 'John' ); console .log(john.fullName());

Overwriting create is great if you want to customize the way new objects are being instantiated.

Super methods

In each method this._super refers to the method being overwritten, if there is one. For our Person object, for example, it would be a lot better if it also had a last name:

var BetterPerson = Person.extend({ init : function ( name, lastname ) { this ._super(name); this .lastname = lastname; }, fullName : function ( ) { return this ._super() + ' ' + this .lastname; } }); var dave = BetterPerson.create( 'Dave' , 'Doe' ); console .log(dave.name); console .log(dave.lastname); console .log(dave.fullName());

You can also extend a plain object if you don't want to inherit from an UberProto object:

var BetterPersonObject = Proto.extend({ init : function ( name, lastname ) { this ._super(name); this .lastname = lastname; }, fullName : function ( ) { return this ._super() + ' ' + this .lastname; } }, PersonObject);

Mixins

Mixins add functionality to an existing object. Mixins can also access their super methods using this._super . This will either refer the overwritten method on the object itself or the one on the prototype:

Person.mixin({ init : function ( ) { this ._super.apply( this , arguments ); this .can_sing = true ; }, sing : function ( ) { return 'Laaaa' ; } }); var dude = Person.create( 'Dude' ); console .log(dude.sing()); console .log(dude.can_sing);

Actual instances can be mixed in just the same:

var operaSinger = Person.create( 'Pavarotti' ); operaSinger.mixin({ sing : function ( ) { return this ._super() + ' Laalaaa!' ; } }); console .log(operaSinger.sing());

And you can also mix into plain objects e.g. overwriting the constructor of PersonObject:

Proto.mixin({ fullName : function ( ) { return 'My name is: ' + this ._super(); } }, PersonObject); var instance = Object .create(PersonObject); instance.name = 'Dude' ; console .log(instance.fullName());

Method proxy

You can create proxy callbacks, that make sure that this will always point to the right object:

var callback = operaSinger.proxy( 'fullName' ); console .log(callback());

And you can partially apply function arguments:

operaSinger.mixin({ sing : function ( text ) { return this ._super() + ' ' + text; } }); var singHello = operaSinger.proxy( 'sing' , 'Helloooooo!' ); singHello()

proxy only works on objects extended from UberProto.

License

MIT License

Copyright (C) 2018 David Luecke daff@neyeon.com