uberclass

by David Luecke
1.0.1 (see all)

A JavaScript class framework for NodeJS based on JavaScriptMVC $.Class and John Resig's Simple JavaScript inheritance.

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Uberclass is no longer maintained. Use Uberproto instead.

