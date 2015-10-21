Uber JavaScript Standard Style

One Style to Rule Them All

No decisions to make. No .eslintrc , .jshintrc , or .jscsrc files to manage. It just works.

This module saves you (and others!) time in two ways:

No configuration. The easiest way to enforce consistent style in your module/project. Just drop it in.

The easiest way to enforce consistent style in your module/project. Just drop it in. Catch style errors before they're submitted in PRs. Saves precious code review time by eliminating back-and-forth between maintainer and contributor.

Install

npm install uber-standard

Usage

The easiest way to use JavaScript Standard Style to check your code is to install it globally as a Node command line program. To do so, simply run the following command in your terminal (flag -g installs standard globally on your system, omit it if you want to install in the current working directory):

npm install uber-standard -g

After you've done that you should be able to use the standard program. The simplest use case would be checking the style of all JavaScript files in the current working directory:

$ standard Error: Use Uber JavaScript Standard Style (https: lib/torrent .js : 950 : 11 : Expected '===' and instead saw '==' .

Editor plugins

First, install standard . Then, install the appropriate plugin for your editor:

What you might do if you're clever

Add it to package.json { "name" : "my-cool-package" , "devDependencies" : { "uber-standard" : "^3.6.0" }, "scripts" : { "test" : "standard && node my-tests.js" } } Check style automatically when you run npm test $ npm test Error: Use Uber JavaScript Standard Style (https: lib/torrent .js : 950 : 11 : Expected '===' and instead saw '==' . Never give style feedback on a pull request again!

FAQ

Why would I use Uber JavaScript Standard Style?

The beauty of Uber JavaScript Standard Style is that it's simple. No one wants to maintain multiple hundred-line style configuration files for every module/project they work on. Enough of this madness!

Adopting standard style means ranking the importance of code clarity and community conventions higher than personal style. This might not make sense for 100% of projects and development cultures, however open source can be a hostile place for newbies. Setting up clear, automated contributor expectations makes a project healthier.

I disagree with rule X, can you change it?

No. The the whole point of standard is to avoid bikeshedding about style. There are lots of debates online about tabs vs. spaces, etc. that will never be resolved. These debates just distract from getting stuff done. At the end of the day you have to 'just pick something', and that's the whole philosophy of standard -- its a bunch of sensible 'just pick something' opinions. Hopefully, users see the value in that over defending their own opinions.

But this isn't a real web standard!

Of course it's not! The style laid out here is not affiliated with any official web standards groups, which is why this repo is called uber/standard and not ECMA/standard .

The word "standard" has more meanings than just "web standard" :-) For example:

This module helps hold our code to a high standard of quality.

This module ensures that new contributors follow some basic style standards.

Is there an automatic formatter?

Yes! Just run standard --format filename.js . This uses the Uber fork of Max Ogden's automatic formatter standard-format , which can automatically fix most code issues.

While most issues can be fixed, some, like not handling errors in node-style callbacks, must be fixed manually.

How do I ignore files?

The paths node_modules/** , *.min.js , bundle.js , coverage/** , and hidden files/folders (beginning with . ) are automatically excluded when looking for .js files to style check.

Sometimes you need to ignore additional folders or specific minfied files. To do that, add a standard.ignore property to package.json :

"standard" : { "ignore" : [ "**/out/**" , "**/lib/select2/**" , "**/lib/ckeditor/**" ] }

How do I hide a certain warning?

In rare cases, you'll need to break a rule and hide the warning generated by standard .

JavaScript Standard Style uses eslint under-the-hood and you can hide warnings as you normally would if you used eslint directly.

Use the eslint inline directives like: /*eslint no-console:0*/ or /*eslint-disable*/

To get verbose output (so you can find the particular rule name to ignore), run:

$ standard --verbose Error: Use JavaScript Standard Style routes/error.js:20:36: 'file' was used before it was defined. (no-use-before-define)

Disable all rules on a specific line:

file = 'I know what I am doing'

Or, disable only the "no-use-before-define" rule:

file = 'I know what I am doing'

Or, disable the "no-use-before-define" rule for multiple lines:

Can you make rule X configurable?

No. Use eslint directly if you want to configure hundreds of options individually.

Pro tip: Just use standard and move on. There are actual real problems that you could spend your time solving! :P

What about Web Workers?

Web workers have a magic global variable called self . In regular JS files, standard won't let you use self directly, as it wants to prevent accidental use of window.self . But standard has no way of knowing when you are in a worker and therefore does not know when to allow usage of self directly.

Until we figure out a better solution, we recommend adding this to the top of workers:

This lets standard (as well as humans reading your code) know that self is a global in web worker code.

Is there a Git pre-commit hook for standard ?

Funny you should ask!

git diff --name-only --cached --relative | grep '\.js$' | xargs standard exit $?

TODO

Port over the "disallowKeywords" feature to eslint.

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.