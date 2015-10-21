No decisions to make. No
.eslintrc,
.jshintrc, or
.jscsrc files to manage. It just
works.
npm install uber-standard
The easiest way to use JavaScript Standard Style to check your code is to install it
globally as a Node command line program. To do so, simply run the following command in
your terminal (flag
-g installs
standard globally on your system, omit it if you want
to install in the current working directory):
npm install uber-standard -g
After you've done that you should be able to use the
standard program. The simplest use
case would be checking the style of all JavaScript files in the current working directory:
$ standard
Error: Use Uber JavaScript Standard Style (https://github.com/uber/standard)
lib/torrent.js:950:11: Expected '===' and instead saw '=='.
First, install
standard. Then, install the appropriate plugin for your editor:
let g:syntastic_javascript_checkers = ['standard'] to your
.vimrc.
Add it to
package.json
{
"name": "my-cool-package",
"devDependencies": {
"uber-standard": "^3.6.0"
},
"scripts": {
"test": "standard && node my-tests.js"
}
}
Check style automatically when you run
npm test
$ npm test
Error: Use Uber JavaScript Standard Style (https://github.com/uber/standard)
lib/torrent.js:950:11: Expected '===' and instead saw '=='.
Never give style feedback on a pull request again!
The beauty of Uber JavaScript Standard Style is that it's simple. No one wants to maintain multiple hundred-line style configuration files for every module/project they work on. Enough of this madness!
This module saves you time in two ways:
Adopting
standard style means ranking the importance of code clarity and community
conventions higher than personal style. This might not make sense for 100% of projects and
development cultures, however open source can be a hostile place for newbies. Setting up
clear, automated contributor expectations makes a project healthier.
No. The the whole point of
standard is to avoid bikeshedding about
style. There are lots of debates online about tabs vs. spaces, etc. that will never be
resolved. These debates just distract from getting stuff done. At the end of the day you
have to 'just pick something', and that's the whole philosophy of
standard -- its a
bunch of sensible 'just pick something' opinions. Hopefully, users see the value in that
over defending their own opinions.
Of course it's not! The style laid out here is not affiliated with any official web
standards groups, which is why this repo is called
uber/standard and not
ECMA/standard.
The word "standard" has more meanings than just "web standard" :-) For example:
Yes! Just run
standard --format filename.js. This uses the Uber fork of
Max Ogden's automatic formatter
standard-format,
which can automatically fix most code issues.
While most issues can be fixed, some, like not handling errors in node-style callbacks, must be fixed manually.
The paths
node_modules/**,
*.min.js,
bundle.js,
coverage/**, and hidden
files/folders (beginning with
.) are automatically excluded when looking for
.js files
to style check.
Sometimes you need to ignore additional folders or specific minfied files. To do that, add
a
standard.ignore property to
package.json:
"standard": {
"ignore": [
"**/out/**",
"**/lib/select2/**",
"**/lib/ckeditor/**"
]
}
In rare cases, you'll need to break a rule and hide the warning generated by
standard.
JavaScript Standard Style uses
eslint under-the-hood and you can
hide warnings as you normally would if you used
eslint directly.
Use the eslint inline directives like:
/*eslint no-console:0*/ or
/*eslint-disable*/
To get verbose output (so you can find the particular rule name to ignore), run:
$ standard --verbose
Error: Use JavaScript Standard Style
routes/error.js:20:36: 'file' was used before it was defined. (no-use-before-define)
Disable all rules on a specific line:
file = 'I know what I am doing' // eslint-disable-line
Or, disable only the
"no-use-before-define" rule:
file = 'I know what I am doing' // eslint-disable-line no-use-before-define
Or, disable the
"no-use-before-define" rule for multiple lines:
/*eslint-disable no-use-before-define */
// offending code here...
// offending code here...
// offending code here...
/*eslint-enable no-use-before-define */
No. Use
eslint directly if you want to configure hundreds of options individually.
Pro tip: Just use
standard and move on. There are actual real problems that you could
spend your time solving! :P
Web workers have a magic global variable called
self. In regular JS files,
standard
won't let you use
self directly, as it wants to prevent accidental use of
window.self. But
standard has no way of knowing when you are in a
worker and
therefore does not know when to allow usage of
self directly.
Until we figure out a better solution, we recommend adding this to the top of workers:
/* global self */
This lets
standard (as well as humans reading your code) know that
self is a global
in web worker code.
pre-commit hook for
standard?
Funny you should ask!
#!/bin/sh
# Ensure all javascript files staged for commit pass standard code style
git diff --name-only --cached --relative | grep '\.js$' | xargs standard
exit $?
"disallowKeywords" feature to eslint.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.