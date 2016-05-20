uber-ngen is a scaffolding module used to scaffold out
any kind of project.
uber-ngen
To use this tool:
npm install uber-ngen --global
uber-ngen
When running
uber-ngen you will be prompted:
raynos at raynos-ThinkPad-T440p ~/uber
$ uber-ngen
Project name: my-thingy-localizer
Project description: Localized the thingies
Is open source? [Y/n]: n
Fill out the questions. You can then get started:
cd $projectName
git init
git add .
git commit -m 'Initial commit'
git remote add origin $remote
git push origin master
npm install
npm test
Once you've got your tests passing your ready to write some new code.
ngen is a tool that creates the new files for your project.
You author an
ngen template and you can then use
ngen to
create a new folder based on the template.
An
ngen template is a folder with an
index.js and a
content
folder inside it. For example:
./my-template
content/*
index.js
content folder.
One of the simplest content folders might look like
./content
index.js
README.md
package.json
test/
{{project}}.js
You basically specify what kind of files you want in a new project.
Note that the content of a template can contain nested folders and that you can use template variables in the file names to have dynamic file names.
content files
Each one of the files should just have the default text that you would want in it. For example a package.json might look like:
{
"name": "{{project}}",
"version": "1.0.0",
"scripts": {
"test": "node test/{{project}}.js"
},
"devDependencies": {
"tape": "^2.0.0"
}
}
Note that we can use
{{variableName}} as template variables
inside the files.
index.js
Adjacent to your
content folder you want to specify an
index.js. The
index.js will define all the variables
available in your
content folder.
For example:
module.exports = {
project: 'Project name: ',
year: function (values, callback) {
callback(null, new Date().getFullYear())
}
};
Here we are saying that this template will have two variables
available in the
content folder, namely
{{project}} and
{{year}}.
When you specify your variables they can be either a string or a function.
If the variable definition is a string then we will asynchronously prompt the user with the string and then assign the user input on the CLI into that variable.
If the variable defintion is a function then we will call your function with all the current variable values we have and a callback. You are then expected to eventually return us the result.
We will call your functions in property order on your
module.exports. So if one variable depends on another it's
recommended you list them in that order.
uber-ngen can also be called directly
var ngen = require('uber-ngen/bin/ngen.js')
ngen({
directory: '/directory/to/template',
template: 'name-of-template',
name: 'name of new project'
}, function (err) {
/* finished scaffolding. */
/* will write new project to `process.cwd()/{options.name}` */
})
You can pass an
update-json boolean to
Template i.e.
var t = Template(name, { "update-json": true })
Or
uber-ngen --update-json=true
Normally the scaffolder will not overwrite existing files in the destination folder.
If you set
--update-json to true, the scaffolder will
overwrite existing JSON files in the destination folder.
The way it overwrites is by merging the new version of the JSON file from the scaffolder into the destination folder.
It is not recommended you commit these new JSON files, the
scaffolder will probably have overwritten or deleted JSON
fields you wanted to keep. It's recommended you use
git add -p to cherry pick the new changes you want from the
scaffolder.
You can pass in service attributes eg projectName, hasCelery in json form, instead of prompting the user.
