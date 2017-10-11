Utility to deal with Uber OSS licences
uber-licence
Running the
uber-licence binary adds licencing information
to every javascript file in your project.
You can run
uber-licence --dry where it does not
mutate any files and instead outputs -1.
You can use
--file and
--dir to specify your own file
and directory filters to select source files to consider.
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"check-licence": "uber-licence --dry",
"add-licence": "uber-licence"
},
"devDependencies": {
"uber-licence": "uber/uber-licence",
"pre-commit": "0.0.9"
},
"pre-commit": [
"test",
"check-licence"
],
"pre-commit.silent": true
}
We recommend you add two scripts to your package and run
check-licence in a git pre commit.
npm install uber-licence
npm test