Utility to deal with Uber OSS licences

Example

uber-licence

Running the uber-licence binary adds licencing information to every javascript file in your project.

You can run uber-licence --dry where it does not mutate any files and instead outputs -1.

You can use --file and --dir to specify your own file and directory filters to select source files to consider.

Recommended usage

{ "scripts" : { "check-licence" : "uber-licence --dry" , "add-licence" : "uber-licence" }, "devDependencies" : { "uber-licence" : "uber/uber-licence" , "pre-commit" : "0.0.9" }, "pre-commit" : [ "test" , "check-licence" ], "pre-commit.silent" : true }

We recommend you add two scripts to your package and run check-licence in a git pre commit.

Installation

npm install uber-licence

Tests

npm test

