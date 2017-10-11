openbase logo
uber-licence

by uber
3.1.1 (see all)

Utility to deal with Uber OSS licences

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

uber-licence

NPM version build status

Utility to deal with Uber OSS licences

Example

uber-licence

Running the uber-licence binary adds licencing information to every javascript file in your project.

You can run uber-licence --dry where it does not mutate any files and instead outputs -1.

You can use --file and --dir to specify your own file and directory filters to select source files to consider.

// package.json
{
  "scripts": {
    "check-licence": "uber-licence --dry",
    "add-licence": "uber-licence"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "uber-licence": "uber/uber-licence",
    "pre-commit": "0.0.9"
  },
  "pre-commit": [
    "test",
    "check-licence"
  ],
  "pre-commit.silent": true
}

We recommend you add two scripts to your package and run check-licence in a git pre commit.

Installation

npm install uber-licence

Tests

npm test

Contributors

MIT Licenced

