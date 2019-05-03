Node.js mock / polyfill http object library for http req / res.
Polyfill req / res for testing w/o http or for code generation from an existing site. Since the purpose of this lib is mock req/res for testing, you probably want this as a dev dependency. I think I've used it in a production app for something like SSR or something, but it was unusual!!!
This includes new releases (e.g. 0.10, 0.11, 0.12, iojs, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11)
npm install hammock --save-dev
OR
yarn add hammock --dev
Hammock v3 breaks backwards compatibility for node 0.8 which will not affect the vast majority of users. For those still using 0.8, use major version 2.
npm install hammock@^2.2.0 --save-dev
OR
yarn add hammock@v2.2.0 --dev
/* Should consider migrating to a factory so that people don't have to guess whether to use new or not */
var MockRequest = require('hammock').Request,
MockResponse = require('hammock').Response;
/* Most This is most helpful for GET requests. In future, it would be nice to polyfill body parsing events. */
var req = new MockRequest({
url: '/foo',
headers: { host: 'localhost', bar: 'baz' },
method: 'GET'
}),
res = new MockResponse();
res.on('end', function(err, data) {
console.log(data.statusCode);
console.log(util.inspect(data.headers));
console.log(data.body);
});
/* Using pipeline-router / director syntax here, but this should be simple with express. */
var router = RouterFactory.create({ /* options */ });
router.dispatch(req, res);