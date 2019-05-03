Node.js mock / polyfill http object library for http req / res.

Motivation

Polyfill req / res for testing w/o http or for code generation from an existing site. Since the purpose of this lib is mock req/res for testing, you probably want this as a dev dependency. I think I've used it in a production app for something like SSR or something, but it was unusual!!!

Install Node (0.10+)

This includes new releases (e.g. 0.10, 0.11, 0.12, iojs, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11)

npm install hammock OR yarn add hammock

Install - Node (0.8 compatibility)

Hammock v3 breaks backwards compatibility for node 0.8 which will not affect the vast majority of users. For those still using 0.8, use major version 2.

npm install hammock @^ 2 . 2 . 0 --save-dev OR yarn add hammock@v2. 2.0 --dev

Example