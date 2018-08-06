openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uc

uber-cli

by Jae Bradley
1.0.2 (see all)

🚗Uber, at your fingertips

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Uber CLI

Greenkeeper badge Build Status codecov npm npm

Introduction

Clearly, I'm a lazy person (just look at what this tool does - it helps me figure out if I should order a car to pick me up and drive me to where I want to go).

That being said, as a lazy person it pains me everytime open my phone, open the Uber app, type my destination, and see the estimated price, only for my inner, responsible, cost-cutting, fiduciary-self to end up taking the bus all the way home.

I think we can all agree that it would be much more efficient to simply be disappointed before I open my phone at all.

Install via NPM

npm install uber-cli -g

Usage

Get Time-To-Pickup Estimates

uber time 'pickup address here'

alt_text

Get Price Estimates

uber price -s 'start address' -e 'end address'

alt_text

A Note On Address Identification

So the Uber API identifies time and price estimates based on a coordinate and not an address. In order to support those that don't know their exact coordinates at any given time, I'm using the Google Maps Geocoding API to identify coordinates based on an input address.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial