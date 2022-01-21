Best Travelport Universal API wrapper ever ✈️ 🚞 🏨
Wrapper for Travelport Universal API. Read official docs for more information.
Travelport Universal API offers an array of travel content for air, hotel, car, and rail, including ancillaries (optional services). It also provides functionality to build complete traveler, agency, branch, and account profiles.
This package provides JSON/Promises interface for SOAP calls. Requires uAPI credentials to run.
Install package with
npm install --save uapi-json.
This package exports an object with three service constructors.
const uAPI = require('uapi-json');
const AirService = uAPI.createAirService(settings);
const HotelService = uAPI.createHotelService(settings);
const UtilsService = uAPI.createUtilsService(settings);
const TerminalService = uAPI.createTerminalService(settings);
It also exports a set of error classes that help to check errors against them
const uAPI = require('uapi-json');
const settings = { auth: {username: 'USERNAME', password: 'PASSWORD', region: 'REGION'}};
const AirService = uAPI.createAirService(settings);
AirService.importPNR().catch((err) => {
if (err instanceof uAPI.errors.Common.ValidationError) {
console.log('Validation error occured');
}
if (err instanceof uAPI.errors.Request.RequestValidationError) {
console.log('Validation error occured in request');
}
if (err instanceof uAPI.errors.Request.RequestValidationError.ParamsMissing) {
console.log('Params are missing for request');
}
});
As the
node-errors-helpers library used for error generating,
we strongly recommend you to take a look at it.
It also has several useful helpers to handle errors.
.createAirService(settings) ⇒
AirService
.createHotelService(settings) ⇒
HotelService
.createUtilsService(settings) ⇒
UtilsService
.createTerminalService(settings) ⇒
TerminalService
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|auth
Object <username, password, targetBranch, emulatePcc, region, provider>
|-
|See
auth description below.
|debug
Number
0
|Can be
0,
1, or
2.
|production
Boolean
true
|Production variable is connected with production and pre-production environment. Can be true for production and false for pre-production. For more information read docs.
|timeout
Number
|-
|Optional. Used for
TerminalService only. See
TerminalService
|autoClose
Boolean
|Optional. Used only in
TerminalService. Defines if service should make
closeSession request.
|options
Object
|{}
|Optional. User for all services to all additional options like custom log function, etc. See
options description bellow.
logFunction - set custom logging function that should match next shape
(...args) => {}. Will receive all requests and responses from uapi/terminal.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|username
String
|-
|User name identifier, provided by Travelport.
|password
String
|-
|Password for current username, provided by Travelport.
|targetBranch
String
|-
|Branch, provided by Travelport.
|region
String
emea
|Optional. Used to select region.
|emulatePcc
String/Boolean
False
|Optional. A PCC on behalf of which transactions are executed in Air, Hotels, Utils. This PCC needs to have set SVCB field in the AAT profile. Define a PCC if you have a service bureau and want to execute transactions on behalf of some of its PCCs. Follow this documentation to take a detailew view of the
emulatePcc for the Terminal.
|provider
String
1G
|Optional. Obtains data directly from specific provider. Be aware, the default provider is
1G, we never tested any other providers, use this option at your own risk.
There are 3 types of
debug mode:
debug=0 - disabled any logs.
debug=1 - logging only request params, request xml and error if it's occurred.
debug=2 - same as 1 but also logging all response xml (due to lot of text to log).
debug=3 - logs everything.
