uap-core

by ua-parser
0.15.0 (see all)

The regex file necessary to build language ports of Browserscope's user agent parser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

uap-core Build Status Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

This repository contains the core of BrowserScope's original user agent string parser: data collected over the years by Steve Souders and numerous other contributors, extracted into a separate YAML file so as to be reusable as is by implementations in any programming language.

This repo itself does not contain a parser: only the necessary data to build one. There exists a ref implementation, along with multiple, production-ready implementations in various programming languages.

Maintainers

Communication channels

Contributing Changes to regexes.yaml

Please read the contributors' guide

Credits

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

The data contained in regexes.yaml is Copyright 2009 Google Inc. and available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

