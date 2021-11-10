This repository contains the core of BrowserScope's original user agent string parser: data collected over the years by Steve Souders and numerous other contributors, extracted into a separate YAML file so as to be reusable as is by implementations in any programming language.

This repo itself does not contain a parser: only the necessary data to build one. There exists a ref implementation, along with multiple, production-ready implementations in various programming languages.

