check browser and browser's version from userAgent
var ua = daumtools.userAgent(); // or window.ua_result
// result
{
ua,
browser: {
[msie | edge | safari | firefox | chrome | opera | android | iphone | ipad | ipod | polaris | dolfin | unknown] : true,
name: "msie" | "edge" | "safari" | "firefox" | "chrome" | "opera" | "android" | "iphone" | "ipad" | "ipod" | "polaris" | "dolfin" | "unknown", // type string
version: {
info, // type string (version full string : [major.minor.patch])
major, // type string
minor, // type string
patch // type string
}
},
platform : ["pc" | "tablet" | "mobile"], // type string
os : {
["windows" | "mac" | "linux" | "android" | "ios" | "blackberry" | "chrome" | "unknown"] : true,
name : "windows" | "mac" | "linux" | "android" | "ios" | "blackberry" | "chrome" | "unknown" // type string
},
app: {
isApp: true | false, // type boolen
name: "fxios" | "crios", // type string, fxios is firefox of iOS, crios is chrome of iOS.
version: {
info, // type string (version full string : [major.minor.patch])
major, // type string
minor, // type string
patch // type string
}
}
}
npm install ua_parser
var result = require("ua_parser").userAgent(USERAGENT_STRING);
// result
