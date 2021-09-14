check browser and browser's version from userAgent

usage

browser

var ua = daumtools.userAgent(); // or window .ua_result // result { ua, browser: { [msie | edge | safari | firefox | chrome | opera | android | iphone | ipad | ipod | polaris | dolfin | unknown ] : true , name : "msie" | "edge" | "safari" | "firefox" | "chrome" | "opera" | "android" | "iphone" | "ipad" | "ipod" | "polaris" | "dolfin" | "unknown", // type string version : { info , // type string ( version full string : [major.minor.patch]) major, // type string minor, // type string patch // type string } }, platform : ["pc" | "tablet" | "mobile"], // type string os : { ["windows" | "mac" | "linux" | "android" | "ios" | "blackberry" | "chrome" | "unknown"] : true , name : "windows" | "mac" | "linux" | "android" | "ios" | "blackberry" | "chrome" | "unknown" // type string }, app: { isApp: true | false , // type boolen name : "fxios" | "crios", // type string, fxios is firefox of iOS, crios is chrome of iOS. version : { info , // type string ( version full string : [major.minor.patch]) major, // type string minor, // type string patch // type string } } }

nodejs

install

npm install ua_parser