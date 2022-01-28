JavaScript library to detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data with relatively small footprint (~17KB minified, ~6KB gzipped) that can be used either in browser (client-side) or node.js (server-side).
new UAParser([uastring][,extensions])
UAParser([uastring][,extensions])
{ ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }
getBrowser()
{ name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'browser.name':
2345Explorer, 360 Browser, Amaya, Android Browser, Arora, Avant, Avast, AVG,
BIDUBrowser, Baidu, Basilisk, Blazer, Bolt, Brave, Bowser, Camino, Chimera,
Chrome Headless, Chrome WebView, Chrome, Chromium, Comodo Dragon, Dillo,
Dolphin, Doris, Edge, Electron, Epiphany, Facebook, Falkon, Fennec, Firebird,
Firefox [Reality], Flock, Flow, GSA, GoBrowser, ICE Browser, IE, IEMobile, IceApe,
IceCat, IceDragon, Iceweasel, Instagram, Iridium, Iron, Jasmine, K-Meleon,
Kindle, Klar, Konqueror, LBBROWSER, Line, Links, Lunascape, Lynx, MIUI Browser,
Maemo Browser, Maemo, Maxthon, MetaSr Midori, Minimo, Mobile Safari, Mosaic,
Mozilla, NetFront, NetSurf, Netfront, Netscape, NokiaBrowser, Obigo, Oculus Browser,
OmniWeb, Opera Coast, Opera [Mini/Mobi/Tablet], PaleMoon, PhantomJS, Phoenix,
Polaris, Puffin, QQ, QQBrowser, QQBrowserLite, Quark, QupZilla, RockMelt, Safari,
Sailfish Browser, Samsung Browser, SeaMonkey, Silk, Skyfire, Sleipnir, Slim,
SlimBrowser, Swiftfox, Tesla, Tizen Browser, UCBrowser, UP.Browser, Vivaldi,
Waterfox, WeChat, Weibo, Yandex, baidu, iCab, w3m, Whale Browser...
# 'browser.version' determined dynamically
getDevice()
{ model: '', type: '', vendor: '' }
# Possible 'device.type':
console, mobile, tablet, smarttv, wearable, embedded
# Possible 'device.vendor':
Acer, Alcatel, Amazon, Apple, Archos, ASUS, AT&T, BenQ, BlackBerry, Dell,
Essential, Fairphone, GeeksPhone, Google, HP, HTC, Huawei, Jolla, Lenovo, LG,
Meizu, Microsoft, Motorola, Nexian, Nintendo, Nokia, Nvidia, OnePlus, OPPO, Ouya,
Palm, Panasonic, Pebble, Polytron, Realme, RIM, Roku, Samsung, Sharp, Siemens,
Sony[Ericsson], Sprint, Tesla, Vivo, Vodafone, Xbox, Xiaomi, Zebra, ZTE, ...
# 'device.model' determined dynamically
getEngine()
{ name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'engine.name'
Amaya, Blink, EdgeHTML, Flow, Gecko, Goanna, iCab, KHTML, Links, Lynx, NetFront,
NetSurf, Presto, Tasman, Trident, w3m, WebKit
# 'engine.version' determined dynamically
getOS()
{ name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'os.name'
AIX, Amiga OS, Android[-x86], Arch, Bada, BeOS, BlackBerry, CentOS, Chromium OS,
Contiki, Fedora, Firefox OS, FreeBSD, Debian, Deepin, DragonFly, elementary OS,
Fuchsia, Gentoo, GhostBSD, GNU, Haiku, HP-UX, Hurd, iOS, Joli, KaiOS, Linpus, Linspire,
Linux, Mac OS, Maemo, Mageia, Mandriva, Manjaro, MeeGo, Minix, Mint, Morph OS, NetBSD,
Nintendo, OpenBSD, OpenVMS, OS/2, Palm, PC-BSD, PCLinuxOS, Plan9, PlayStation, QNX,
Raspbian, RedHat, RIM Tablet OS, RISC OS, Sabayon, Sailfish, Series40, Slackware, Solaris,
SUSE, Symbian, Tizen, Ubuntu, Unix, VectorLinux, WebOS, Windows [Phone/Mobile], Zenwalk, ...
# 'os.version' determined dynamically
getCPU()
{ architecture: '' }
# Possible 'cpu.architecture'
68k, amd64, arm[64/hf], avr, ia[32/64], irix[64], mips[64], pa-risc, ppc, sparc[64]
getResult()
{ ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }
getUA()
setUA(uastring)
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="ua-parser.min.js"></script>
<script>
var parser = new UAParser();
console.log(parser.getResult());
/*
/// This will print an object structured like this:
{
ua: "",
browser: {
name: "",
version: "",
major: "" //@deprecated
},
engine: {
name: "",
version: ""
},
os: {
name: "",
version: ""
},
device: {
model: "",
type: "",
vendor: ""
},
cpu: {
architecture: ""
}
}
*/
// Default result depends on current window.navigator.userAgent value
// Now let's try a custom user-agent string as an example
var uastring1 = "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/535.2 (KHTML, like Gecko) Ubuntu/11.10 Chromium/15.0.874.106 Chrome/15.0.874.106 Safari/535.2";
parser.setUA(uastring1);
var result = parser.getResult();
// You can also use UAParser constructor directly without having to create an instance:
// var result = UAParser(uastring1);
console.log(result.browser); // {name: "Chromium", version: "15.0.874.106"}
console.log(result.device); // {model: undefined, type: undefined, vendor: undefined}
console.log(result.os); // {name: "Ubuntu", version: "11.10"}
console.log(result.os.version); // "11.10"
console.log(result.engine.name); // "WebKit"
console.log(result.cpu.architecture); // "amd64"
// Do some other tests
var uastring2 = "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Konqueror/4.1; OpenBSD) KHTML/4.1.4 (like Gecko)";
console.log(parser.setUA(uastring2).getBrowser().name); // "Konqueror"
console.log(parser.getOS()); // {name: "OpenBSD", version: undefined}
console.log(parser.getEngine()); // {name: "KHTML", version: "4.1.4"}
var uastring3 = 'Mozilla/5.0 (PlayBook; U; RIM Tablet OS 1.0.0; en-US) AppleWebKit/534.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.1.0.7 Safari/534.11';
console.log(parser.setUA(uastring3).getDevice().model); // "PlayBook"
console.log(parser.getOS()) // {name: "RIM Tablet OS", version: "1.0.0"}
console.log(parser.getBrowser().name); // "Safari"
</script>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
$ npm install ua-parser-js
var http = require('http');
var parser = require('ua-parser-js');
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
// get user-agent header
var ua = parser(req.headers['user-agent']);
// write the result as response
res.end(JSON.stringify(ua, null, ' '));
})
.listen(1337, '127.0.0.1');
console.log('Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/');
$ npm install --save @types/ua-parser-js
# Download TS type definition from DefinitelyTyped repository:
# https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped/tree/master/types/ua-parser-js
Although written in vanilla js, this library will automatically detect if jQuery/Zepto is present and create
$.ua object (with values based on its User-Agent) along with
window.UAParser constructor. To get/set user-agent you can use:
$.ua.get() /
$.ua.set(uastring).
// Say we are in a browser with default user-agent: 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 2.3.4; en-us; Sprint APA7373KT Build/GRJ22) AppleWebKit/533.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0':
// Get the details
console.log($.ua.device); // {vendor: "HTC", model: "Evo Shift 4G", type: "mobile"}
console.log($.ua.os); // {name: "Android", version: "2.3.4"}
console.log($.ua.os.name); // "Android"
console.log($.ua.get()); // "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 2.3.4; en-us; Sprint APA7373KT Build/GRJ22) AppleWebKit/533.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0"
// Now lets try to reset to another custom user-agent
$.ua.set('Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 3.0.1; en-us; Xoom Build/HWI69) AppleWebKit/534.13 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Safari/534.13');
// Test again
console.log($.ua.browser.name); // "Safari"
console.log($.ua.engine.name); // "Webkit"
console.log($.ua.device); // {vendor: "Motorola", model: "Xoom", type: "tablet"}
console.log(parseInt($.ua.browser.version.split('.')[0], 10)); // 4
// Add class to <body> tag
// <body class="ua-browser-safari ua-devicetype-tablet">
$('body').addClass('ua-browser-' + $.ua.browser.name + ' ua-devicetype-' + $.ua.device.type);
UAParser([uastring,] extensions)
// Example:
var myOwnListOfBrowsers = [
[/(mybrowser)\/([\w\.]+)/i], [UAParser.BROWSER.NAME, UAParser.BROWSER.VERSION]
];
var myParser = new UAParser({ browser: myOwnListOfBrowsers });
var myUA = 'Mozilla/5.0 MyBrowser/1.3';
console.log(myParser.setUA(myUA).getBrowser()); // {name: "MyBrowser", version: "1.3"}
$ npm test
Be warned that some versions of ua-parser-js (0.7.29, 0.8.0, 1.0.0) are compromised, see the discussion here: https://github.com/faisalman/ua-parser-js/issues/536
