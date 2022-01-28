JavaScript library to detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data with relatively small footprint (~17KB minified, ~6KB gzipped) that can be used either in browser (client-side) or node.js (server-side).

Author : Faisal Salman <f@faisalman.com>

Demo : https://faisalman.github.io/ua-parser-js

Source : https://github.com/faisalman/ua-parser-js

Documentation

Constructor

new UAParser([uastring][,extensions]) returns new instance

UAParser([uastring][,extensions]) returns result object { ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }



Methods

getBrowser() returns { name: '', version: '' }



2345Explorer, 360 Browser, Amaya, Android Browser, Arora, Avant, Avast, AVG, BIDUBrowser, Baidu, Basilisk, Blazer, Bolt, Brave, Bowser, Camino, Chimera, Chrome Headless, Chrome WebView, Chrome, Chromium, Comodo Dragon, Dillo, Dolphin, Doris, Edge, Electron, Epiphany, Facebook, Falkon, Fennec, Firebird, Firefox [Reality], Flock, Flow, GSA, GoBrowser, ICE Browser, IE, IEMobile, IceApe, IceCat, IceDragon, Iceweasel, Instagram, Iridium, Iron, Jasmine, K-Meleon, Kindle, Klar, Konqueror, LBBROWSER, Line, Links, Lunascape, Lynx, MIUI Browser, Maemo Browser, Maemo, Maxthon, MetaSr Midori, Minimo, Mobile Safari, Mosaic, Mozilla, NetFront, NetSurf, Netfront, Netscape, NokiaBrowser, Obigo, Oculus Browser, OmniWeb, Opera Coast, Opera [Mini/Mobi/Tablet], PaleMoon, PhantomJS, Phoenix, Polaris, Puffin, QQ, QQBrowser, QQBrowserLite, Quark, QupZilla, RockMelt, Safari, Sailfish Browser, Samsung Browser, SeaMonkey, Silk, Skyfire, Sleipnir, Slim, SlimBrowser, Swiftfox, Tesla, Tizen Browser, UCBrowser, UP.Browser, Vivaldi, Waterfox, WeChat, Weibo, Yandex, baidu, iCab, w3m, Whale Browser...

getDevice() returns { model: '', type: '', vendor: '' }



console, mobile, tablet, smarttv, wearable, embedded Acer, Alcatel, Amazon, Apple, Archos, ASUS, AT&T, BenQ, BlackBerry, Dell, Essential, Fairphone, GeeksPhone, Google, HP, HTC, Huawei, Jolla, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Microsoft, Motorola, Nexian, Nintendo, Nokia, Nvidia, OnePlus, OPPO, Ouya, Palm, Panasonic, Pebble, Polytron, Realme, RIM, Roku, Samsung, Sharp, Siemens, Sony[Ericsson], Sprint, Tesla, Vivo, Vodafone, Xbox, Xiaomi, Zebra, ZTE, ...

getEngine() returns { name: '', version: '' }



Amaya, Blink, EdgeHTML, Flow, Gecko, Goanna, iCab, KHTML, Links, Lynx, NetFront, NetSurf, Presto, Tasman, Trident, w3m, WebKit

getOS() returns { name: '', version: '' }



AIX, Amiga OS, Android[-x86], Arch, Bada, BeOS, BlackBerry, CentOS, Chromium OS, Contiki, Fedora, Firefox OS, FreeBSD, Debian, Deepin, DragonFly, elementary OS, Fuchsia, Gentoo, GhostBSD, GNU, Haiku, HP-UX, Hurd, iOS, Joli, KaiOS, Linpus, Linspire, Linux, Mac OS, Maemo, Mageia, Mandriva, Manjaro, MeeGo, Minix, Mint, Morph OS, NetBSD, Nintendo, OpenBSD, OpenVMS, OS/2, Palm, PC-BSD, PCLinuxOS, Plan9, PlayStation, QNX, Raspbian, RedHat, RIM Tablet OS, RISC OS, Sabayon, Sailfish, Series40, Slackware, Solaris, SUSE, Symbian, Tizen, Ubuntu, Unix, VectorLinux, WebOS, Windows [Phone/Mobile], Zenwalk, ...

getCPU() returns { architecture: '' }



68k, amd64, arm[64/hf], avr, ia[32/64], irix[64], mips[64], pa-risc, ppc, sparc[64]

getResult() returns { ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }

getUA() returns UA string of current instance

setUA(uastring) set UA string to be parsed returns current instance



Usage

Using HTML

< html > < head > < script src = "ua-parser.min.js" > </ script > < script > var parser = new UAParser(); console .log(parser.getResult()); var uastring1 = "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/535.2 (KHTML, like Gecko) Ubuntu/11.10 Chromium/15.0.874.106 Chrome/15.0.874.106 Safari/535.2" ; parser.setUA(uastring1); var result = parser.getResult(); console .log(result.browser); console .log(result.device); console .log(result.os); console .log(result.os.version); console .log(result.engine.name); console .log(result.cpu.architecture); var uastring2 = "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Konqueror/4.1; OpenBSD) KHTML/4.1.4 (like Gecko)" ; console .log(parser.setUA(uastring2).getBrowser().name); console .log(parser.getOS()); console .log(parser.getEngine()); var uastring3 = 'Mozilla/5.0 (PlayBook; U; RIM Tablet OS 1.0.0; en-US) AppleWebKit/534.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.1.0.7 Safari/534.11' ; console .log(parser.setUA(uastring3).getDevice().model); console .log(parser.getOS()) console .log(parser.getBrowser().name); </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Using node.js

$ npm install ua-parser-js

var http = require ( 'http' ); var parser = require ( 'ua-parser-js' ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var ua = parser(req.headers[ 'user-agent' ]); res.end( JSON .stringify(ua, null , ' ' )); }) .listen( 1337 , '127.0.0.1' ); console .log( 'Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/' );

Using TypeScript

$ npm install --save @types/ua-parser-js

Using jQuery/Zepto ($.ua)

Although written in vanilla js, this library will automatically detect if jQuery/Zepto is present and create $.ua object (with values based on its User-Agent) along with window.UAParser constructor. To get/set user-agent you can use: $.ua.get() / $.ua.set(uastring) .

console .log($.ua.device); console .log($.ua.os); console .log($.ua.os.name); console .log($.ua.get()); $.ua.set( 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 3.0.1; en-us; Xoom Build/HWI69) AppleWebKit/534.13 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Safari/534.13' ); console .log($.ua.browser.name); console .log($.ua.engine.name); console .log($.ua.device); console .log( parseInt ($.ua.browser.version.split( '.' )[ 0 ], 10 )); $( 'body' ).addClass( 'ua-browser-' + $.ua.browser.name + ' ua-devicetype-' + $.ua.device.type);

Using Extension

UAParser([uastring,] extensions)

var myOwnListOfBrowsers = [ [ /(mybrowser)\/([\w\.]+)/i ], [UAParser.BROWSER.NAME, UAParser.BROWSER.VERSION] ]; var myParser = new UAParser({ browser : myOwnListOfBrowsers }); var myUA = 'Mozilla/5.0 MyBrowser/1.3' ; console .log(myParser.setUA(myUA).getBrowser());

Development

Contributors

Made with contributors-img.

How To Contribute

Fork and clone this repository

Make some changes as required

Write unit test to showcase its functionality

Run the test suites to make sure it's not breaking anything $ npm test

Submit a pull request under develop branch

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2021 Faisal Salman <f@faisalman.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.