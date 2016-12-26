ua-parser is a multi-language port of BrowserScope's user agent string parser.

The crux of the original parser--the data collected by Steve Souders over the years--has been extracted into a separate YAML file so as to be reusable as is by implementations in other programming languages.

ua-parser is just a small wrapper around this data, along with ongoing improvements to the definitions.

Maintainers

Communication channels

Contributing Changes to regexes.yaml

Please read the contributors' guide

Other ua-parser Libraries

There are a few other libraries which make use of ua-parser's patterns. These include:

See ua-parser in action

whatsmyua.info shows what ua-parser reports for your current user agent/OS/device, or for any arbitrary user agent string.

var http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var r = require ( 'ua-parser' ).parse(req.headers[ 'user-agent' ]); console .log(r.ua.toString()); console .log(r.ua.toVersionString()); console .log(r.ua.family) console .log(r.ua.major); console .log(r.ua.minor); console .log(r.ua.patch); console .log(r.os.toString()); console .log(r.os.toVersionString()); console .log(r.os.family) console .log(r.os.major); console .log(r.os.minor); console .log(r.os.patch); console .log(r.device.family); }).listen( 3000 );

Note if you're only interested in one of the ua , device or os objects, you will getter better performance by using the more specific methods ( uaParser.parseUA , uaParser.parseOS and uaParser.parseDevice respectively), e.g.:

var http = require ( 'http' ), p = require ( 'ua-parser' ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var userAgent = req.headers[ 'user-agent' ]; console .log(p.parseUA(userAgent).toString()); console .log(p.parseOS(userAgent).toString()); console .log(p.parseDevice(userAgent).toString()); }).listen( 3000 );

Usage :: python

You can install ua-parser by running:

pip install pyyaml ua-parser

And here's how to use it:

from ua_parser import user_agent_parser user_agent_string = request.META.get( 'HTTP_USER_AGENT' ) user_agent_string = 'Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 5_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/534.46 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/5.1 Mobile/9B179 Safari/7534.48.3' result_dict = user_agent_parser.Parse(user_agent_string) print result_dict[ 'user_agent' ] print result_dict[ 'os' ] print result_dict[ 'device' ]

Usage :: java

import ua_parser.Parser; import ua_parser.Client; ... String uaString = "Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 5_1_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/534.46 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/5.1 Mobile/9B206 Safari/7534.48.3" ; Parser uaParser = new Parser(); Client c = uaParser.parse(uaString); System.out.println(c.userAgent.family); System.out.println(c.userAgent.major); System.out.println(c.userAgent.minor); System.out.println(c.os.family); System.out.println(c.os.major); System.out.println(c.os.minor); System.out.println(c.device.family);

Usage :: Pig

For Pig there are UDFs for getting a single value and UDFs for getting a tuple with all values for either Device, Os of UserAgent. For most usecases the tuple UDFs will be the most useful.

REGISTER ua-parser-pig-0.1-SNAPSHOT-job.jar DEFINE Device ua_parser.pig.Device; DEFINE Os ua_parser.pig.Os; DEFINE UserAgent ua_parser.pig.UserAgent; UserAgents = Load 'useragents.txt' AS (useragent:chararray); AgentSpecs = FOREACH UserAgents GENERATE Device(useragent) AS Device, Os(useragent) AS Os, UserAgent(useragent) AS UserAgent, useragent AS Useragent; DESCRIBE AgentSpecs; DUMP AgentSpecs;

The versions that return only a single value:

REGISTER ua-parser-pig-0.1-SNAPSHOT-job.jar DEFINE DeviceFamily ua_parser.pig.device.Family; DEFINE OsFamily ua_parser.pig.os.Family; DEFINE OsMajor ua_parser.pig.os.Major; DEFINE OsMinor ua_parser.pig.os.Minor; DEFINE OsPatch ua_parser.pig.os.Patch; DEFINE OsPatchMinor ua_parser.pig.os.PatchMinor; DEFINE UseragentFamily ua_parser.pig.useragent.Family; DEFINE UseragentMajor ua_parser.pig.useragent.Major; DEFINE UseragentMinor ua_parser.pig.useragent.Minor; DEFINE UseragentPatch ua_parser.pig.useragent.Patch; UserAgents = Load 'useragents.txt' AS (useragent:chararray); AgentSpecs = FOREACH UserAgents GENERATE DeviceFamily(useragent) AS DeviceFamily:chararray, OsFamily(useragent) AS OsFamily:chararray, OsMajor(useragent) AS OsMajor:chararray, OsMinor(useragent) AS OsMinor:chararray, OsPatch(useragent) AS OsPatch:chararray, OsPatchMinor(useragent) AS OsPatchMinor:chararray, UseragentFamily(useragent) AS UseragentFamily:chararray, UseragentMajor(useragent) AS UseragentMajor:chararray, UseragentMinor(useragent) AS UseragentMinor:chararray, UseragentPatch(useragent) AS UseragentPatch:chararray, useragent AS Useragent; DUMP AgentSpecs;

Usage :: php

require_once 'vendor/autoload.php' ; use UAParser \ Parser ; $ua = "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Ma..." ; $parser = Parser::create(); $result = $parser->parse($ua); print $result->ua->family; print $result->ua->major; print $result->ua->minor; print $result->ua->patch; print $result->ua->toString(); print $result->ua->toVersion(); print $result->os->family; print $result->os->major; print $result->os->minor; print $result->os->patch; print $result->os->patchMinor; print $result->os->toString(); print $result->os->toVersion(); print $result->device->family; print $result->toString(); print $result->uaOriginal;

More information is available in the README in the PHP directory

Usage :: D

import UaParser; import std.stdio; void main() { auto agent = UaParser.parse( "Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 5_1_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/534.46 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/5.1 Mobile/9B206 Safari/7534.48.3" ); std.stdio.writeln(agent.browser.family); std.stdio.writeln(agent.browser.major); std.stdio.writeln(agent.browser.minor); std.stdio.writeln(agent.browser.patch); std.stdio.writeln(agent.browser.toString); std.stdio.writeln(agent.browser.toVersionString); std.stdio.writeln(agent.os.family); std.stdio.writeln(agent.os.major); std.stdio.writeln(agent.os.minor); std.stdio.writeln(agent.os.patch); std.stdio.writeln(agent.os.toString); std.stdio.writeln(agent.os.toVersionString); std.stdio.writeln(agent.toFullString); std.stdio.writeln(agent.device.family); std.stdio.writeln(agent.isMobile); std.stdio.writeln(agent.isSpider); }

Usage :: C#

Install the NuGet package

Sample Usage:

using System; namespace UAParser.ConsoleApp { class Program { static void Main ( string [] args ) { String uaString = "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; U; Intel Mac OS X 10_6_5; en-us) AppleWebKit/533.18.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/5.0.2 Safari/533.18.5" ; Parser uaParser = Parser.GetDefault(); ClientInfo c = uaParser.Parse(uaString); Console.WriteLine(c.UserAgent); Console.WriteLine(c.OS); Console.WriteLine(c.Device); Console.ReadLine(); } } }

Usage :: Perl

use HTTP::UA::Parser; my $r = HTTP::UA::Parser->new(); print $r->ua->toString(); print $r->ua->toVersionString(); print $r->ua->family; print $r->ua->major; print $r->ua->minor; print $r->ua->patch; print $r->os->toString(); print $r->os->toVersionString(); print $r->os->family print $r->os->major; print $r->os->minor; print $r->os->patch; print $r->device->family; More information is available in the README in the perl directory

Usage :: Haskell

Install the package:

cabal update cabal install ua- parser

Sample Usage:

module Main where import Web.UAParser test_string = "Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 5_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/534.46 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/5.1 Mobile/9B179 Safari/7534.48.3" main = do print $ parseUA test_string print $ parseOS test_string

Result of running this program:

Just ( UAResult {uarFamily = "Mobile Safari" , uarV1 = Just "5" , uarV2 = Just "1" , uarV3 = Nothing }) Just ( OSResult {osrFamily = "iOS" , osrV1 = Just "5" , osrV2 = Just "1" , osrV3 = Nothing , osrV4 = Nothing })

Please refer to Haddocks for more info; the API is pretty straightforward.

Usage :: Go

Install the package:

go get "github.com/tobie/ua-parser/go/uaparser"

Sample Usage

package main import ( "github.com/tobie/ua-parser/go/uaparser" "fmt" ) func main() { testStr := "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; U; Intel Mac OS X 10_6_3; en-us; Silk/1.1.0-80) AppleWebKit/533.16 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/5.0 Safari/533.16 Silk-Accelerated=true" regexFile := "../../regexes.yaml" parser := uaparser.New(regexFile) client := parser.Parse(testStr) fmt.Println(client .UserAgent .Family) fmt.Println(client .UserAgent .Major) fmt.Println(client .UserAgent .Minor) fmt.Println(client .UserAgent .Patch) fmt.Println(client .Os .Family) fmt.Println(client .Os .Major) fmt.Println(client .Os .Minor) fmt.Println(client .Os .Patch) fmt.Println(client .Os .PatchMinor) fmt.Println(client .Device .Family) }

More information is available in the README in the Go directory

License

The data contained in regexes.yaml is Copyright (c) 2009 Google Inc. and other contributors, and available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

The original python code is Copyright (c) 2008 Google Inc. and other contributors,and is available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

The JS port is Copyright (c) 2010 Tobie Langel and other contributors, and is available under your choice of MIT or Apache Version 2.0 license.

The PHP port is Copyright (c) 2011-2012 Dave Olsen and other contributors, and is available under the MIT license.

The Java port is Copyright (c) 2012 Twitter, Inc and other contributors, and is available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

The D port is Copyright (c) 2012 Shripad K and other contributors, and is available under the MIT license.

The C# port is Copyright (c) 2012 Søren Enemærke and other contributors, and is available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

The Perl port is Copyright (c) 2012 Mamod Mehyar and other contributors, and is available under the Perl License, Version 5.10.1.

The Pig port is Copyright (c) 2013 Niels Basjes and other contributors, and is available under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

The Go port is Copyright (c) 2013 Yihuan Zhou and other contributors, and is available under the MIT License.