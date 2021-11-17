A Scientist-like library for Node.js, implemented in TypeScript.
It permits comparing legacy and refactored code paths in production environments, verifying both functional and non-functional requirements. This is also known as the Parallel Run pattern.
npm i tzientist
or
yarn add tzientist
import * as scientist from 'tzientist';
const experiment = scientist.experiment({
name: 'trial1',
control: (s: string) => 'Control ' + s,
candidate: (s: string) => 'not quite right ' + s
});
console.log(experiment('C'));
This uses the default options and prints:
Experiment trial1: difference found
Control C
Note that
scientist.experiment is a factory; it returns a function (named
experiment in the example) that matches the signature of the
control and the
candidate.
The
control is the source of truth. It's typically the legacy code you're trying to replace. The
experiment (the function returned by
scientist.experiment) will always return whatever the
control returns (or will throw if the
control throws). You would replace the original call to
control in your codebase with a call to
experiment.
The
candidate is the new code you're testing that's intended to replace the
control eventually. The
experiment runs this code and publishes the result (along with the
control result). The
experiment will swallow any errors thrown by the
candidate.
The
experiment runs both the
control and the
candidate, and it publishes the results to a callback function. Normally you will provide a custom
publish function in the options that will report the results to some location for later analysis.
function publish(results: scientist.Results<[string], string>): void {
if (results.candidateResult !== results.controlResult) {
console.log(
`Experiment ${results.experimentName}: expected "${results.controlResult}" but got "${results.candidateResult}"`
);
}
}
const experiment = scientist.experiment({
name: 'trial2',
control: (s: string) => 'Control ' + s,
candidate: (s: string) => 'not quite right ' + s,
options: { publish }
});
console.log(experiment('C'));
This prints:
Experiment trial2: expected "Control C" but got "not quite right C"
Control C
You will probably want to check
results.candidateError and
results.controlError as well.
Typically you would replace
console.log in
publish with a call to a logging framework, persisting to a database, sending metrics to Grafana, etc.
The results include the arguments passed to the experiment (
experimentArguments).
Running experiments can be expensive. Both the control and the candidate execute. If either may be slow or if the experiment runs in a performance-sensitive context, you may want to run the experiment on a percentage of traffic. You can provide a custom
enabled function in the options. If
enabled returns
false, the experiment will still return what the control returns but it will not call the candidate nor will it publish results. If
enabled returns
true, the experiment will run normally. Tzientist passes the arguments to the experiment to the
enabled function in case you want to base the sampling on them.
Note:
enabled receives the same arguments as the experiment, where
publish receives a
Results object with
experimentArguments and other properties.
function enabled(_: string): boolean {
// Run candidate 25% of the time
return Math.floor(Math.random() * 100 + 1) <= 25;
}
const experiment = scientist.experiment({
name: 'trial3',
control: (s: string) => 'Control ' + s,
candidate: (s: string) => 'not quite right ' + s,
options: { enabled }
});
If your functions are async (returning a Promise), use
experimentAsync. The resulting experiment function will return a Promise.
const experiment = scientist.experimentAsync({
name: 'async trial1',
control: myAsyncControl,
candidate: myAsyncCandidate,
options: { publish }
});
const result: number = await experiment(1, 2);
The
control and the
candidate will be run in parallel (that is, concurrently). Options are the same as for a normal
experiment.
Note that Node applications run on a single thread, so if the functions are CPU-intensive then the experiment may take significantly longer than just running the original code.
If your functions use callbacks, look at wrapping them with util.promisify.
Published results now include timings for both the control and the candidate. Timings are in milliseconds (ms). Note that other queued tasks could affect asynchronous timings, at least in theory.
Q. Why would I use this library?
A. You want to refactor or replace existing code, but that code is difficult or impossible to test with automated unit or integration tests. Perhaps it's nondeterministic. It might rely on data or on user input that is only available in a production environment. It could be a combinatorial explosion of states that requires too many test cases. Typically you would use this for high-risk changes, since you'll want to run the experiment for some time in production and check the results.
Q. What if my candidate or control have side effects (such as updating a database)?
A. In general, don't use Tzientist in those cases.
Q. My candidate and control take different parameters. How do I handle that?
A. Create a facade for one or both so that the parameters match. You don't need to use all of the parameters in both functions.
Q. How do I configure custom compare, clean, or ignore functions?
A. Tzientist always publishes results, so you can do all of the above in your
publish function.
publish can also delegate to other functions.
Q. How do I configure a custom run_if function to conditionally disable an experiment?
A. Tzientist passes the arguments to the experiment to the
enabled function (if this is present in the options). If
enabled returns
false, the experiment will still return what the control returns but it will not call the candidate nor will it publish results.
Q. What are some guidelines for writing
publish and
enabled functions?
A.
publish and
enabled should be fast
publish and
enabled should not throw (they should catch any errors)
publish and
enabled should not mutate the results (particularly the
controlResult). Tzientist does not do any deep cloning on its own. If you want to alter the results for a custom compare, consider using something like Lodash's
cloneDeep first.
Q. Why doesn't Tzientist randomize the order in which the control and the candidate are run?
A. Because those functions should not have side effects.
Q. What if the results always differ due to the data containing timestamps, GUIDs, etc.?
A. One technique is to match those with regular expressions and replace them with a placeholder before comparing.
Q. Will this work with Deno?
A. No; instead, please check out paleontologist.
GitHub's Scientist Ruby library is a brilliant concept. Unfortunately the Node.js alternatives aren't very TypeScript-friendly.
The goals of this project:
Feature parity with Scientist is not a goal.
Note: I use Mac OS, which uses Unix style (LF) line breaks. I haven't added a .gitattributes file yet.
I love puns, gaming, and vampires. Tzientist is named after the Tzimisce vampire clan from the game Vampire: The Masquerade; they are the ultimate scientists.
Tzimisce and Vampire: The Masquerade are copyrighted by or registered trademarks of CCP hf.
Node.js is a trademark of Joyent, Inc.
Tzientist is not published by, affiliated with, or endorsed by any of these organizations.