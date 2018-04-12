Delightful web testing.
# Recommend to install locally
yarn add tyu --dev
# Alternatively
yarn global add tyu
Given a Vue component
Component.vue:
<template>
<div>Hello {{ msg }}</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
msg: 'world'
}
}
}
</script>
And corresponding test file
Component.test.js:
// You need to install vue-test-utils
import { mount } from 'vue-test-utils'
import Component from './Component.vue'
describe('Component', () => {
test('is a Vue instance', () => {
const wrapper = mount(Component)
expect(wrapper.isVueInstance()).toBeTruthy()
})
test('has correct content', () => {
const wrapper = mount(Component)
expect(wrapper.text()).toBe('Hello world')
})
})
Then run
yarn tyu or
npx tyu (when it's installed locally) or
tyu (when it's installed globally) in your project as follows:
Note: Currently,
tyu works out of the box with apps using babel-preset-vue-app, however you may add a
.babelrc file if you have custom needs. e.g. use
babel-preset-react-app if you're testing React components.
You can still configure
jest field in
package.json, it will be merged into our default jest config.
Specify desired jest cli arguments after
--, eg:
tyu -- --watch
