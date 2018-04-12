openbase logo
by EGOIST
1.0.6 (see all)

Unit test with no initial configuration.

Readme

tyu

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI  donate chat

Delightful web testing.

Install

# Recommend to install locally
yarn add tyu --dev
# Alternatively
yarn global add tyu

Works with

  • React components (eg. create-react-app)
  • Vue components (eg. vue-cli)
  • ...

Usage

Given a Vue component Component.vue:

<template>
  <div>Hello {{ msg }}</div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data() {
    return {
      msg: 'world'
    }
  }
}
</script>

And corresponding test file Component.test.js:

// You need to install vue-test-utils
import { mount } from 'vue-test-utils'
import Component from './Component.vue'

describe('Component', () => {
  test('is a Vue instance', () => {
    const wrapper = mount(Component)
    expect(wrapper.isVueInstance()).toBeTruthy()
  })

  test('has correct content', () => {
    const wrapper = mount(Component)
    expect(wrapper.text()).toBe('Hello world')
  })
})

Then run yarn tyu or npx tyu (when it's installed locally) or tyu (when it's installed globally) in your project as follows:

tyu

Note: Currently, tyu works out of the box with apps using babel-preset-vue-app, however you may add a .babelrc file if you have custom needs. e.g. use babel-preset-react-app if you're testing React components.

Custom jest config

You can still configure jest field in package.json, it will be merged into our default jest config.

Custom jest cli arguments

Specify desired jest cli arguments after --, eg:

tyu -- --watch

Projects using TYU

  • vue-inter - Simple 1kB i18n library for Vue.js.
  • Feel free to add your here..

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

tyu © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

egoist.moe · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily

