Install

yarn add tyu --dev yarn global add tyu

Works with

React components (eg. create-react-app)

Vue components (eg. vue-cli)

Usage

Given a Vue component Component.vue :

<template> <div>Hello {{ msg }}</div> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { msg: 'world' } } } </script>

And corresponding test file Component.test.js :

import { mount } from 'vue-test-utils' import Component from './Component.vue' describe( 'Component' , () => { test( 'is a Vue instance' , () => { const wrapper = mount(Component) expect(wrapper.isVueInstance()).toBeTruthy() }) test( 'has correct content' , () => { const wrapper = mount(Component) expect(wrapper.text()).toBe( 'Hello world' ) }) })

Then run yarn tyu or npx tyu (when it's installed locally) or tyu (when it's installed globally) in your project as follows:

Note: Currently, tyu works out of the box with apps using babel-preset-vue-app, however you may add a .babelrc file if you have custom needs. e.g. use babel-preset-react-app if you're testing React components.

Custom jest config

You can still configure jest field in package.json , it will be merged into our default jest config.

Custom jest cli arguments

Specify desired jest cli arguments after -- , eg:

tyu -- --watch

Projects using TYU

vue-inter - Simple 1kB i18n library for Vue.js.

