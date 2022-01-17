TySheMo

TySheMo is a javascript runtime data type checking system and morden reactive state management model. It provides different level of objects to describe data's type and structure, and make it easy to ensure data type in complex js code business. Different from other type system, TySheMo provides a atomic programing practice to build a data type system (checker). Based on its type description system, it provides very easy validation approach and uppredictable checking rules or methods. And, the most creative highlight thing is that, TySheMo provides a type based reactive state management model which is easy to control data change, vlaidation and formulation.

MIT License

Copyright 2019 tangshuang

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.