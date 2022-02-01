openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tyscan

by sider
0.3.2 (see all)

A command-line tool for scanning TypeScript code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

576

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TyScan logo

TyScan

npm version

TyScan is a command-line tool for scanning TypeScript code by own custom rules.

Getting started

  1. Install TyScan and TypeScript:
$ npm install tyscan typescript --save-dev
  1. Verify the installation:
$ npx tyscan --version
  1. Create a rule file tyscan.yml:
$ npx tyscan init
  1. Scan your TypeScript files:
$ npx tyscan scan

You can write your own rules into the generated tyscan.yml file. See the documentation for more details.

Docker

We provide Docker images for TyScan.

$ docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD":/work sider/tyscan

You can pick a tag for the version you want to use or try with the latest tag (default).

Also, you can try with the master tag which points to the latest version on the master branch!

Documentation

Contributing

Bug reports, feature requests, and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/sider/TyScan.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial