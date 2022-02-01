TyScan is a command-line tool for scanning TypeScript code by own custom rules.
$ npm install tyscan typescript --save-dev
$ npx tyscan --version
tyscan.yml:
$ npx tyscan init
$ npx tyscan scan
You can write your own rules into the generated
tyscan.yml file.
See the documentation for more details.
We provide Docker images for TyScan.
$ docker run -it --rm -v "$PWD":/work sider/tyscan
You can pick a tag for the version you want to use or try with the
latest tag (default).
Also, you can try with the
master tag which points to the latest version on the
master branch!
Bug reports, feature requests, and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/sider/TyScan.