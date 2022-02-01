TyScan

TyScan is a command-line tool for scanning TypeScript code by own custom rules.

Getting started

Install TyScan and TypeScript:

npm install tyscan typescript --save-dev

Verify the installation:

npx tyscan --version

Create a rule file tyscan.yml :

npx tyscan init

Scan your TypeScript files:

npx tyscan scan

You can write your own rules into the generated tyscan.yml file. See the documentation for more details.

Docker

We provide Docker images for TyScan.

docker run -it --rm -v " $PWD " :/work sider/tyscan

You can pick a tag for the version you want to use or try with the latest tag (default).

Also, you can try with the master tag which points to the latest version on the master branch!

Documentation

Contributing

Bug reports, feature requests, and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/sider/TyScan.