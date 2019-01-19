openbase logo
typ

typson

by Laurent Bovet
0.6.0 (see all)

Converts TypeScript to JSON-schema

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

313

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

A swisspush project

# Typson

Write your type definitions in TypeScript and Typson will generate json-schemas.

See it in action with its buddy docson

Features

  • Available as Node.js module
  • Can also run as-is in the browser.
  • Integrates with Swagger.
  • Supports types in multiple files.
  • Translates required properties, extends, enums, maps, annotation keywords.

Usage

Node.js

  • Install with npm install typson -g
  • Generate definitions from a type script: typson schema example/invoice/line.ts
  • Generate a schema from a type declared in a type script: typson schema example/invoice/line.ts Invoice

Browser

<script src="vendor/require.js"/>
<script>
    require(["lib/typson-schema"], function(typson) {
            typson.schema("example/invoice/line.ts", "Invoice").done(function(schema) {
                console.log(schema);
            });
        });
</script>

Swagger

Static

Generated definitions are compatible with Swagger, you can copy Typson's output to your API files.

Dynamic

You can make Swagger UI read type definitions directly by integrating Typson, you will need a modified version of swagger.js. This version just adds the capability to load the models from another source.

See how it looks like in the Swagger Typson example (Note: this example also illustrate Docson integration in Swagger).

Then, adapt Swagger UI's index.html to

  1. Include Typson integration after the main inline script:
  <script src="/typson/vendor/require.js"></script>
  <script>
      requirejs.config({
          baseUrl: "/typson"
      });
      requirejs(["lib/typson-swagger"]);
  </script>
  1. Initialize Swagger UI only once Typson is ready:
  var typsonReady = $.Deferred();
  typsonReady.done(function () {

instead of jQuery's $(function() { initializer.

Then, just replace the models section of your API file with a tsModels property containing the URL pointing to the type script defining the models.

Similar Projects

