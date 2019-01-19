A swisspush project

# Typson

Write your type definitions in TypeScript and Typson will generate json-schemas.

Features

Available as Node.js module

Can also run as-is in the browser.

Integrates with Swagger.

Supports types in multiple files.

Translates required properties, extends, enums, maps, annotation keywords.

Usage

Install with npm install typson -g

Generate definitions from a type script: typson schema example/invoice/line.ts

Generate a schema from a type declared in a type script: typson schema example/invoice/line.ts Invoice

Browser

< script src = "vendor/require.js" /> < script > require ([ "lib/typson-schema" ], function ( typson ) { typson.schema( "example/invoice/line.ts" , "Invoice" ).done( function ( schema ) { console .log(schema); }); }); </ script >

Swagger

Static

Generated definitions are compatible with Swagger, you can copy Typson's output to your API files.

Dynamic

You can make Swagger UI read type definitions directly by integrating Typson, you will need a modified version of swagger.js. This version just adds the capability to load the models from another source.

See how it looks like in the Swagger Typson example (Note: this example also illustrate Docson integration in Swagger).

Then, adapt Swagger UI's index.html to

Include Typson integration after the main inline script:

< script src = "/typson/vendor/require.js" > </ script > < script > requirejs.config({ baseUrl: "/typson" }); requirejs([ "lib/typson-swagger" ]); </ script >

Initialize Swagger UI only once Typson is ready:

var typsonReady = $.Deferred(); typsonReady.done( function ( ) {

instead of jQuery's $(function() { initializer.

Then, just replace the models section of your API file with a tsModels property containing the URL pointing to the type script defining the models.

