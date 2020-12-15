typpy

A better typeof for JavaScript.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save typpy yarn add typpy

📋 Example

var Typpy = require ( "typpy" ); console .log(Typpy( 0 )); console .log(Typpy( "" , String )); console .log(Typpy.is( null , "null" )); console .log(Typpy.get([])); console .log(Typpy({}, true )); console .log(Typpy({}, Object )); console .log(Typpy.get({})); console .log(Typpy.get( 42 , true ));

📝 Documentation

Gets the type of the input value or compares it with a provided type.

Usage:

Typpy({}) Typpy( 42 , Number ); Typpy.get([], "array" ); => true

Params

Anything input : The input value.

: The input value. Constructor|String target : The target type. It could be a string (e.g. "array" ) or a constructor (e.g. Array ).

Return

String|Boolean It returns true if the input has the provided type target (if was provided), false if the input type does not have the provided type target or the stringified type of the input (always lowercase).

Checks if the input value has a specified type.

Params

Anything input : The input value.

: The input value. Constructor|String target : The target type. It could be a string (e.g. "array" ) or a constructor (e.g. Array ).

Return

Boolean true , if the input has the same type with the target or false otherwise.

Gets the type of the input value. This is used internally.

Params

Anything input : The input value.

: The input value. Boolean str : A flag to indicate if the return value should be a string or not.

Return

Constructor|String The input value constructor (if any) or the stringified type (always lowercase).

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău