A better typeof for JavaScript.
# Using npm
npm install --save typpy
# Using yarn
yarn add typpy
// Dependencies
var Typpy = require("typpy");
console.log(Typpy(0));
// => "number"
console.log(Typpy("", String));
// => true
console.log(Typpy.is(null, "null"));
// => true
console.log(Typpy.get([]));
// => Array
console.log(Typpy({}, true));
// => false
console.log(Typpy({}, Object));
// => true
console.log(Typpy.get({}));
// => Object
console.log(Typpy.get(42, true));
// => "number"
There are few ways to get help:
Typpy(input, target)
Gets the type of the input value or compares it with a provided type.
Usage:
Typpy({}) // => "object"
Typpy(42, Number); // => true
Typpy.get([], "array"); => true
input: The input value.
target: The target type. It could be a string (e.g.
"array") or a
constructor (e.g.
Array).
true if the input has the provided type
target (if was provided),
false if the input type does not have the provided type
target or the stringified type of the input (always lowercase).
Typpy.is(input, target)
Checks if the input value has a specified type.
input: The input value.
target: The target type. It could be a string (e.g.
"array") or a
constructor (e.g.
Array).
true, if the input has the same type with the target or
false otherwise.
Typpy.get(input, str)
Gets the type of the input value. This is used internally.
input: The input value.
str: A flag to indicate if the return value should be a string or not.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
ul
scrape-it
err
bug-killer
tilda
deffy
couleurs
auto-parse
barbe
elm-select
exec-limiter
color-it
diable
write-file-p
obj-flatten
cli-gh-cal
cute-logger
bloggify-ajs-renderer
page-changed
transformer
bloggify-flexible-router
bloggify-renderer-ajs
git-stats
engine-parser
engine-builder
enny
engine-flow-types
gh-repos
ghcal
ghosty
asyncer.js
babel-it
blah
cli-circle
validify
limit-it
obj2env
lynn-touch
scrape-it-plus
@slikts/scrape-it
dom-repeater
animato
git-stats-importer
regarde
flattenize