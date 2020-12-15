openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
typ

typpy

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
2.3.13 (see all)

✌️ A better typeof for JavaScript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79.3K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

typpy

typpy

Support me on Patreon Buy me a book PayPal Ask me anything Travis Version Downloads Get help on Codementor

Buy Me A Coffee

A better typeof for JavaScript.

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save typpy

# Using yarn
yarn add typpy

📋 Example

// Dependencies
var Typpy = require("typpy");

console.log(Typpy(0));
// => "number"

console.log(Typpy("", String));
// => true

console.log(Typpy.is(null, "null"));
// => true

console.log(Typpy.get([]));
// => Array

console.log(Typpy({}, true));
// => false

console.log(Typpy({}, Object));
// => true

console.log(Typpy.get({}));
// => Object

console.log(Typpy.get(42, true));
// => "number"

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Typpy(input, target)

Gets the type of the input value or compares it with a provided type.

Usage:

Typpy({}) // => "object"
Typpy(42, Number); // => true
Typpy.get([], "array"); => true

Params

  • Anything input: The input value.
  • Constructor|String target: The target type. It could be a string (e.g. "array") or a constructor (e.g. Array).

Return

  • String|Boolean It returns true if the input has the provided type target (if was provided), false if the input type does not have the provided type target or the stringified type of the input (always lowercase).

Typpy.is(input, target)

Checks if the input value has a specified type.

Params

  • Anything input: The input value.
  • Constructor|String target: The target type. It could be a string (e.g. "array") or a constructor (e.g. Array).

Return

  • Boolean true, if the input has the same type with the target or false otherwise.

Typpy.get(input, str)

Gets the type of the input value. This is used internally.

Params

  • Anything input: The input value.
  • Boolean str: A flag to indicate if the return value should be a string or not.

Return

  • Constructor|String The input value constructor (if any) or the stringified type (always lowercase).

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • ul
  • scrape-it
  • err
  • bug-killer
  • tilda
  • deffy
  • couleurs
  • auto-parse
  • barbe
  • elm-select
  • exec-limiter
  • color-it
  • diable
  • write-file-p
  • obj-flatten
  • cli-gh-cal
  • cute-logger
  • bloggify-ajs-renderer
  • page-changed
  • transformer
  • bloggify-flexible-router
  • bloggify-renderer-ajs
  • git-stats
  • engine-parser
  • engine-builder
  • enny
  • engine-flow-types
  • gh-repos
  • ghcal
  • ghosty
  • asyncer.js
  • babel-it
  • blah
  • cli-circle
  • validify
  • limit-it
  • obj2env
  • lynn-touch
  • scrape-it-plus
  • @slikts/scrape-it
  • dom-repeater
  • animato
  • git-stats-importer
  • regarde
  • flattenize

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial