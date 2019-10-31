openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
typ

typology

by Alexis Jacomy
1.2.1 (see all)

A data validation library for Node.js and browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

208

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Data Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Typology

Typology is a lightweight data validation library for Node.js and the browser (with or without Browserify).

It can validate variables against native JavaScript types as well as against custom types you can define.

Installation

Install with npm:

// Latest release
npm install typology

// Development version
npm install git+https://github.com/jacomyal/typology.git

Usage

Get the native type of a given variable

var types = require('typology');

types.get(true);
>>> 'boolean'

types.get(/abc/);
>>> 'regexp'

// Native types being:
// 'boolean', 'number', 'string'
// 'function', 'array', 'arguments'
// 'regexp', 'date', 'object'
// 'null', 'undefined', 'primitive'
// 'map', 'set', 'weakmap', 'weakset', 'symbol'

Deal with custom types

A custom type can be either be defined by a function returning a boolean or an expressive string or object describing the type you want to check.

Example

// Type defined by a function
var customType = function(variable) {
  // Here is an example to know if a variable is an integer:
  return typeof variable === 'number' && variable === (variable | 0);
};

// Type defined by an expressive string
var customType = '?string'; // Means you want an optional string
var customType = 'string|number'; // Means you want either a string or a number

// Type defined by a complex object
var customType = {
  firstname: 'string',
  lastname: 'string',
  age: 'number'
};

Custom types syntax

ExpressionDescriptionExamplesValidates
'type'required'string''hello'
'?type'optional'?string''hello', undefined, null
'type1\|type2'multi-types'string\|number''hello', 45, 2.34
{prop: 'type'}complex{firstname: 'string'}{firstname: 'Joachim'}
['type']lists['number'][1, 2, 3]
'!type'exclusive'!string'42

Note also that expression can be combined. For instance '?string|number' means an optional string or number variable and '!string|object' means anything but a string or an object.

Overkill example

var myCustomType = {
  firstname: 'string',
  pseudo: '?string',
  account: {
    total: '?number|string',
    bills: ['number']
  }
}

Using functions to perform ad-hoc validation

var myCustomType = {
  age: 'number',
  name: function(v) {
    return v === 'Jack' || v === 'John';
  }
};

Validate a variable against a custom type

var types = require('typology');

types.check(myType, myVariable);

// Example
types.check('number', 1);
>>> true

types.check(
  {
    firstname: 'string',
    lastname: 'string',
    age: 'number'
  },
  {
    firstname: 'Joachim',
    lastname: 'Murat'
  }
);
>>> false

Getting more information about what does not match

var types = require('typology');

types.scan(myType, myVariable);

// Example
types.scan('number', 1);
>>> { expected: 'number',
>>>   type: 'number',
>>>   value: 1 }

types.scan(
  {
    firstname: 'string',
    lastname: 'string',
    age: 'number'
  },
  {
    firstname: 'Joachim',
    lastname: 'Murat'
  }
);
>>> { error: 'Expected a "number" but found a "undefined".',
>>>   expected: 'number',
>>>   type: 'undefined',
>>>   value: undefined,
>>>   path: [ 'age' ] }

Create your own typology to add custom types

var Typology = require('typology');

var myTypology = new Typology();

// Then add custom definitions
myTypology.add(myCustomType);

// Example
myTypology.add('User', {
  firstname: 'string',
  lastname: 'string',
  age: '?number'
});

// Then you can use it likewise
myTypology.check('User', {hello: 'world'});
>>> false

// And use it in other types' definition
myTypology.check('User|number', myVar);

Checking whether a custom type's definition is valid

var types = require('typology');

types.isValid(customType);

// Example
types.isValid('?string');
>>> true

types.isValid('randomcrap');
>>> false

Contribution

Build Status

Contributions are welcome. Please be sure to add and pass unit tests if relevant before submitting any code.

To setup the project, just install npm dependencies with npm install and run tests with npm test.

Code style

We use prettier for the code style, with its default setup. It is plugged as a precommit hook, so you don't have to worry about it.

Also, as an internal convention, please:

  • Write __myVar for any global private variable
  • Write _myVar for any instance private variable
  • Write myVar any local variable

License

Typology is under a MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ajvThe fastest JSON schema Validator. Supports JSON Schema draft-04/06/07/2019-09/2020-12 and JSON Type Definition (RFC8927)
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
67M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
joiThe most powerful data validation library for JS
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
12Performant
express-validatorAn express.js middleware for validator.js.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
440K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
niv
node-input-validatorValidation library for node.js
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Performant
val
validatorjsA data validation library in JavaScript for the browser and Node.js, inspired by Laravel's Validator.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
47K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
val
valivarJavascript/Typescript schema-based validation and sanitation
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
36
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial