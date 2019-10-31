Typology is a lightweight data validation library for Node.js and the browser (with or without Browserify).
It can validate variables against native JavaScript types as well as against custom types you can define.
Install with npm:
// Latest release
npm install typology
// Development version
npm install git+https://github.com/jacomyal/typology.git
var types = require('typology');
types.get(true);
>>> 'boolean'
types.get(/abc/);
>>> 'regexp'
// Native types being:
// 'boolean', 'number', 'string'
// 'function', 'array', 'arguments'
// 'regexp', 'date', 'object'
// 'null', 'undefined', 'primitive'
// 'map', 'set', 'weakmap', 'weakset', 'symbol'
A custom type can be either be defined by a function returning a boolean or an expressive string or object describing the type you want to check.
Example
// Type defined by a function
var customType = function(variable) {
// Here is an example to know if a variable is an integer:
return typeof variable === 'number' && variable === (variable | 0);
};
// Type defined by an expressive string
var customType = '?string'; // Means you want an optional string
var customType = 'string|number'; // Means you want either a string or a number
// Type defined by a complex object
var customType = {
firstname: 'string',
lastname: 'string',
age: 'number'
};
|Expression
|Description
|Examples
|Validates
'type'
|required
'string'
'hello'
'?type'
|optional
'?string'
'hello',
undefined,
null
'type1\|type2'
|multi-types
'string\|number'
'hello',
45,
2.34
{prop: 'type'}
|complex
{firstname: 'string'}
{firstname: 'Joachim'}
['type']
|lists
['number']
[1, 2, 3]
'!type'
|exclusive
'!string'
42
Note also that expression can be combined. For instance
'?string|number' means an optional string or number variable and
'!string|object' means anything but a string or an object.
Overkill example
var myCustomType = {
firstname: 'string',
pseudo: '?string',
account: {
total: '?number|string',
bills: ['number']
}
}
Using functions to perform ad-hoc validation
var myCustomType = {
age: 'number',
name: function(v) {
return v === 'Jack' || v === 'John';
}
};
var types = require('typology');
types.check(myType, myVariable);
// Example
types.check('number', 1);
>>> true
types.check(
{
firstname: 'string',
lastname: 'string',
age: 'number'
},
{
firstname: 'Joachim',
lastname: 'Murat'
}
);
>>> false
var types = require('typology');
types.scan(myType, myVariable);
// Example
types.scan('number', 1);
>>> { expected: 'number',
>>> type: 'number',
>>> value: 1 }
types.scan(
{
firstname: 'string',
lastname: 'string',
age: 'number'
},
{
firstname: 'Joachim',
lastname: 'Murat'
}
);
>>> { error: 'Expected a "number" but found a "undefined".',
>>> expected: 'number',
>>> type: 'undefined',
>>> value: undefined,
>>> path: [ 'age' ] }
var Typology = require('typology');
var myTypology = new Typology();
// Then add custom definitions
myTypology.add(myCustomType);
// Example
myTypology.add('User', {
firstname: 'string',
lastname: 'string',
age: '?number'
});
// Then you can use it likewise
myTypology.check('User', {hello: 'world'});
>>> false
// And use it in other types' definition
myTypology.check('User|number', myVar);
var types = require('typology');
types.isValid(customType);
// Example
types.isValid('?string');
>>> true
types.isValid('randomcrap');
>>> false
Contributions are welcome. Please be sure to add and pass unit tests if relevant before submitting any code.
To setup the project, just install npm dependencies with
npm install and run tests with
npm test.
We use prettier for the code style, with its default setup. It is plugged as a precommit hook, so you don't have to worry about it.
Also, as an internal convention, please:
__myVar for any global private variable
_myVar for any instance private variable
myVar any local variable
Typology is under a MIT license.