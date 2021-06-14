A powerful toolkit for building websites with beautiful typography.
npm install typography
https://kyleamathews.github.io/typography.js
The goal of Typography.js is to provide a high-level elegant API for expressing typographic design intent.
Typography is a complex system of interrelated styles. 100s of style declarations on dozens of elements must be in harmonious order. Trying one design change can mean making dozens of tedious recalculations and CSS value changes. Creating new Typography themes with CSS feels hard.
Typography.js provides a vastly simpler way to define and explore typography designs.
You provide configuration to the Typography.js JS api and it uses its Typography engine to generate CSS for block and inline elements.
Typography.js makes it easy to create designs that are unique, personal, and custom to your project.
import Typography from 'typography'
const typography = new Typography({
baseFontSize: '18px',
baseLineHeight: 1.45,
headerFontFamily: ['Avenir Next', 'Helvetica Neue', 'Segoe UI', 'Helvetica', 'Arial', 'sans-serif'],
bodyFontFamily: ['Georgia', 'serif'],
// See below for the full list of options.
})
// Output CSS as string.
typography.toString()
// Or insert styles directly into the <head> (works well for client-only
// JS web apps.)
typography.injectStyles()
We maintain 30 (and counting) themes that are ready to use on your next project. These are each published as separate NPM packages. Explore themes at http://kyleamathews.github.io/typography.js.
Here's an example of how to use the Funston theme.
npm install --save typography-theme-funston
import Typography from 'typography'
import funstonTheme from 'typography-theme-funston'
const typography = new Typography(funstonTheme)
Themes are just javascript objects so it's easy to modify them as needed. For example, if you're using the Funston theme but want to increase the base font size slightly:
import Typography from 'typography'
import funstonTheme from 'typography-theme-funston'
funstonTheme.baseFontSize = '22px' // was 20px.
const typography = new Typography(funstonTheme)
Or you can use the imperative API
overrideThemeStyles to directly set/override
styles on a theme:
import Typography from 'typography'
import funstonTheme from 'typography-theme-funston'
funstonTheme.overrideThemeStyles = ({ rhythm }, options) => ({
'h2,h3': {
marginBottom: rhythm(1/2),
marginTop: rhythm(2),
}
})
const typography = new Typography(funstonTheme)
Plugins are functions that extend or modify the core typography engine.
they can change how headers are styled or add specialized styles e.g.
for code or tables. Currently there's one plugin available,
typography-plugin-code.
To use the Code plugin, first install using NPM.
npm install --save typography-plugin-code
Then add to your theme before creating a new typography object.
import Typography from 'typography'
import CodePlugin from 'typography-plugin-code'
import sternGroveTheme from 'typography-theme-stern-grove'
sternGroveTheme.plugins = [
new CodePlugin(),
]
const typography = new Typography(sternGroveTheme)
Typography.js includes two helper components for your React.js projects,
TypographyStyle and
GoogleFont. These are ideal for
server-rendering.
TypographyStyle creates a style element and inserts the generated
CSS for your theme.
GoogleFont creates the link element to include the Google Fonts &
weights specified in your theme.
To use, first install the package
npm install --save react-typography
then import them into your
html.js file.
import { TypographyStyle, GoogleFont } from 'react-typography'
// Best practice is to have a typography module
// where you define your theme.
import typography from 'utils/typography'
// Inside your React.js HTML component.
<html>
<head>
<TypographyStyle typography={typography} />
<GoogleFont typography={typography} />
</head>
<body>
// stuff
</body>
</html>
create-react-app
If you use the default create-react-app template, the above React.js
solution will not work, and the
typography.injectStyles() solution
will not enable Google Fonts.. A workaround is to install
typography-inject-fonts and do
import Typography from 'typography'
import funstonTheme from 'typography-theme-funston'
import injectFonts from 'typography-inject-fonts'
const typography = new Typography(funstonTheme)
typography.injectStyles()
injectFonts(typography)
When creating a new instance of Typography, you can pass in a configuration object. All configuration keys are optional.
16px.
1.45.
h1 font size and the
baseFontSize. So if the scale ratio is
2
and the
baseFontSize is
16px then the
h1 font size is
32px.
{
scaleRatio: 2,
}
googleFonts: [
{
name: 'Montserrat',
styles: [
'700',
],
},
{
name: 'Merriweather',
styles: [
'400',
'400i',
'700',
'700i',
],
},
],
['Helvetica', 'sans-serif']. Defaults to a
system UI font stack.
['georgia', 'serif'].
inherit.
hsl(0,0%,0%,0.8).
bold.
normal.
bold.
false.
overrideStyles: ({ adjustFontSizeTo, rhythm }, options, styles) => ({
h1: {
fontFamily: ['Montserrat', 'sans-serif'].join(','),
},
blockquote: {
...adjustFontSizeTo('19px'),
color: gray(41),
fontStyle: 'italic',
paddingLeft: rhythm(13/16),
marginLeft: rhythm(-1),
borderLeft: `${rhythm(3/16)} solid ${gray(10)}`,
},
'blockquote > :last-child': {
marginBottom: 0,
},
})
overrideStyles but should be used in place of
overrideStyles when
using a 3rd-party theme so as to not delete the theme's own
overrideStyles function.
overrideThemeStyles: ({ rhythm }, options, styles) => ({
'h2,h3': {
marginBottom: rhythm(1/2),
marginTop: rhythm(2),
}
})
Typography.js is a monorepo facilitated by Lerna.
TODO: document constants + compass-vertical-rhythm + using typgraphy.js for inline styles.
