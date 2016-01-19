openbase logo
tql

typographic-quotes-l10n-db

by Vladimir Starkov
1.0.0 (see all)

Raw data about typographic quotes

Overview

Readme

typographic-quotes-l10n-db

NPM version Dependency Status DevDependency Status

Raw data about typographic quotes

Raw data about typographic quotes per language from the appropriate wikipedia page. Language codes are using ISO 639 standard.

Install

npm install --save typographic-quotes-l10n-db

Usage

Pass language code and quotesDB will return string with 4 symbols. First two are primary quotes, second ones are secondary.

var quotesDB = require('typographic-quotes-l10n-db');

quotesDB['zh-Hans']; // “”‘’   Chinese, simplified
quotesDB['en-uk'];   // ‘’“”   English, UK
quotesDB['en-us'];   // “”‘’   English, US; English, Canada
quotesDB['ru'];      // «»„“   Russian
quotesDB['da'];      // »«›‹   Danish
quotesDB['sv'];      // ””’’   Swedish

License

MIT © Vladimir Starkov

