Raw data about typographic quotes

Raw data about typographic quotes per language from the appropriate wikipedia page. Language codes are using ISO 639 standard.

Install

npm install --save typographic-quotes-l10n-db

Usage

Pass language code and quotesDB will return string with 4 symbols. First two are primary quotes, second ones are secondary.

var quotesDB = require ( 'typographic-quotes-l10n-db' ); quotesDB[ 'zh-Hans' ]; quotesDB[ 'en-uk' ]; quotesDB[ 'en-us' ]; quotesDB[ 'ru' ]; quotesDB[ 'da' ]; quotesDB[ 'sv' ];

License

MIT © Vladimir Starkov