Raw data about typographic quotes
Raw data about typographic quotes per language from the appropriate wikipedia page. Language codes are using ISO 639 standard.
npm install --save typographic-quotes-l10n-db
Pass language code and
quotesDB will return string with 4 symbols. First two
are primary quotes, second ones are secondary.
var quotesDB = require('typographic-quotes-l10n-db');
quotesDB['zh-Hans']; // “”‘’ Chinese, simplified
quotesDB['en-uk']; // ‘’“” English, UK
quotesDB['en-us']; // “”‘’ English, US; English, Canada
quotesDB['ru']; // «»„“ Russian
quotesDB['da']; // »«›‹ Danish
quotesDB['sv']; // ””’’ Swedish
MIT © Vladimir Starkov