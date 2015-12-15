openbase logo
tq

typographic-quotes

by Vladimir Starkov
2.0.1 (see all)

Always use curly quotes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

typographic-quotes

NPM version Build Status Coveralls Status Dependency Status

Always use curly quotes

Micro module to help eliminate one of the bad typewriter habits.

Install

npm install --save typographic-quotes

Usage

Use typographic quotes for your text with respect to your locale, basically for proper primary and secondary quotes. Pass object with specified locale field as second parameter. locale field is mandatory. This module relies on typographic-quotes-l10n-db in choosing proper quotes for every language.

In American English, double quotes are used normally (the “primary” style). If quote marks are used inside another pair of quote marks, then single quotes are used as the “secondary” style. For example: “Didn't she say ‘I like red best’ when asked her favorite wine?” he wondered to himself.
from the Wikipedia

var quotes = require('typographic-quotes');

// in american english (en-us) primary quotes are “”, and secondary are ‘’.
// in danish (da) primary quotes are »«, and secondary are ›‹.

// `locale` field is mandatory
quotes(`foo 'foo' bar`, { locale: 'en-us' }); // foo “foo” bar
quotes(`foo 'foo' bar`, { locale: 'da' });    // foo »foo« bar
quotes(`foo "foo 'inside' bar" bar`, { locale: 'en-us' }); // foo “foo ‘inside’ bar” bar
quotes(`foo 'foo "inside" bar' bar`, { locale: 'da' });    // foo »foo ›inside‹ bar« bar

Apostrophes

If you want to see proper apostrophes too, take a look at apostrophes and apostrophes-for-possessive-plurals typographic modules. Use first one before this module, second after: apostrophes → quotes → apostrophes-for-possessive-plurals (order is important). Check complex usage in typography playground.

License

MIT © Vladimir Starkov

