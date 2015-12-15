Micro module to help eliminate one of the bad typewriter habits.
npm install --save typographic-quotes
Use typographic quotes for your text with respect to your locale, basically for
proper primary and secondary quotes. Pass object with specified locale field as
second parameter.
locale field is mandatory. This module relies on
typographic-quotes-l10n-db in choosing proper quotes
for every language.
In American English, double quotes are used normally (the “primary” style). If quote marks are used inside another pair of quote marks, then single quotes are used as the “secondary” style. For example: “Didn't she say ‘I like red best’ when asked her favorite wine?” he wondered to himself.
— from the Wikipedia
var quotes = require('typographic-quotes');
// in american english (en-us) primary quotes are “”, and secondary are ‘’.
// in danish (da) primary quotes are »«, and secondary are ›‹.
// `locale` field is mandatory
quotes(`foo 'foo' bar`, { locale: 'en-us' }); // foo “foo” bar
quotes(`foo 'foo' bar`, { locale: 'da' }); // foo »foo« bar
quotes(`foo "foo 'inside' bar" bar`, { locale: 'en-us' }); // foo “foo ‘inside’ bar” bar
quotes(`foo 'foo "inside" bar' bar`, { locale: 'da' }); // foo »foo ›inside‹ bar« bar
If you want to see proper apostrophes too, take a look at apostrophes and apostrophes-for-possessive-plurals typographic modules. Use first one before this module, second after:
apostrophes → quotes → apostrophes-for-possessive-plurals (order is important). Check complex usage in typography playground.
MIT © Vladimir Starkov