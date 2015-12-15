openbase logo
tb

typographic-base

by Vladimir Starkov
1.0.4

typography set for fixing common issues

65

33

6yrs ago

3

14

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

typographic-base

NPM version Build Status Coveralls Status Dependency Status

typography set for fixing common issues

This packages handles for you:

  • quotes, apostrophes, ellipses, and spaces as well as dashes
  • plus arrows, copyright, trademark, math and currency symbols

Can be used as textr plugin too.

Install

npm install --save typographic-base

Usage

import typographicBase from 'typographic-base';

typographicBase(`Hello -> "world"`, { locale: 'en-us' }); // Hello → “world”

API

typographicBase(input, options)

input

Required
Type: String

Your text.

options

Type: Object
Default: {}

Mainly because of options.locale importance. You know better which locale you text belongs to.

Batteries

PackageDescriptionExample
typographic-apostrophesApostrophes in contractions and for possessive case.rock'n'roll → rock’n’roll
typographic-quotesQuotes for your text with respect to locale."quotes" → “quotes”
typographic-apostrophes-for-possessive-pluralsApostrophes for possessive plurals.sisters' → sisters’
typographic-arrowsUse real arrows.a <- b → a ← b
typographic-copyrightUse real copyright symbol.(C) → ©
typographic-currencyUse the correct symbol of currency.1usd → 1$
typographic-ellipsesAvoid using periods and spaces.... → 
typographic-em-dashesReplaces -- to em dash.-- → 
typographic-en-dashesSafely replacing hyphens in a range of values with en dashes only.(1967-1994) → (1967–1994)
typographic-math-symbolsReplaces alphabetic math symbols to real symbols.3 =< 2 → 3 ≤ 2
typographic-registered-trademarkReplaces alphabetic registered trademark to real symbol.(R) → ®
typographic-single-spacesReplace many spaces to one space.one two → one two
typographic-trademarkReplaces alphabetic trademark to real symbol.(TM) → 

License

MIT © Vladimir Starkov

