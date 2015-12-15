typography set for fixing common issues

This packages handles for you:

quotes, apostrophes, ellipses, and spaces as well as dashes

plus arrows, copyright, trademark, math and currency symbols

Can be used as textr plugin too.

Install

npm install --save typographic-base

Usage

import typographicBase from 'typographic-base' ; typographicBase( `Hello -> "world"` , { locale : 'en-us' });

API

input

Required

Type: String

Your text.

options

Type: Object

Default: {}

Mainly because of options.locale importance. You know better which locale you text belongs to.

Batteries

Package Description Example typographic-apostrophes Apostrophes in contractions and for possessive case. rock'n'roll → rock’n’roll typographic-quotes Quotes for your text with respect to locale. "quotes" → “quotes” typographic-apostrophes-for-possessive-plurals Apostrophes for possessive plurals. sisters' → sisters’ typographic-arrows Use real arrows. a <- b → a ← b typographic-copyright Use real copyright symbol. (C) → © typographic-currency Use the correct symbol of currency. 1usd → 1$ typographic-ellipses Avoid using periods and spaces. ... → … typographic-em-dashes Replaces -- to em dash. -- → — typographic-en-dashes Safely replacing hyphens in a range of values with en dashes only. (1967-1994) → (1967–1994) typographic-math-symbols Replaces alphabetic math symbols to real symbols. 3 =< 2 → 3 ≤ 2 typographic-registered-trademark Replaces alphabetic registered trademark to real symbol. (R) → ® typographic-single-spaces Replace many spaces to one space. one two → one two typographic-trademark Replaces alphabetic trademark to real symbol. (TM) → ™

License

MIT © Vladimir Starkov