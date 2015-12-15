typography set for fixing common issues
This packages handles for you:
Can be used as textr plugin too.
npm install --save typographic-base
import typographicBase from 'typographic-base';
typographicBase(`Hello -> "world"`, { locale: 'en-us' }); // Hello → “world”
Required
Type:
String
Your text.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Mainly because of
options.locale importance. You know better which locale you text belongs to.
|Package
|Description
|Example
typographic-apostrophes
|Apostrophes in contractions and for possessive case.
rock'n'roll →
rock’n’roll
typographic-quotes
|Quotes for your text with respect to locale.
"quotes" →
“quotes”
typographic-apostrophes-for-possessive-plurals
|Apostrophes for possessive plurals.
sisters' →
sisters’
typographic-arrows
|Use real arrows.
a <- b →
a ← b
typographic-copyright
|Use real copyright symbol.
(C) →
©
typographic-currency
|Use the correct symbol of currency.
1usd →
1$
typographic-ellipses
|Avoid using periods and spaces.
... →
…
typographic-em-dashes
|Replaces
-- to em dash.
-- →
—
typographic-en-dashes
|Safely replacing hyphens in a range of values with en dashes only.
(1967-1994) →
(1967–1994)
typographic-math-symbols
|Replaces alphabetic math symbols to real symbols.
3 =< 2 →
3 ≤ 2
typographic-registered-trademark
|Replaces alphabetic registered trademark to real symbol.
(R) →
®
typographic-single-spaces
|Replace many spaces to one space.
one two →
one two
typographic-trademark
|Replaces alphabetic trademark to real symbol.
(TM) →
™
MIT © Vladimir Starkov