typogr.js provides a set of functions which automatically apply various transformations to plain text in order to yield typographically-improved HTML.

typogr.js is inspired by these awesome packages:

Installation

It's recommended to install via npm:

npm install -g typogr

Usage

typogr.js has no external dependencies and can be used both on the server and in the browser.

Simple on the server

var typogr = require ( 'typogr' ); typogr.typogrify( '<h1>"Pretty header ...</h1>' ); '<h1><span class="dquo">“</span>Pretty header …</h1>'

Simple in the browser

< script src = "http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.6.2/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/ekalinin/typogr.js@0.6.7/typogr.min.js" > </ script > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '#res' ).html(typogr.typogrify($( '#src' ))); }) </ script >

var typogr = require ( 'typogr' ); typogr( '<h1>"Pretty header ...</h1>' ).typogrify(); '<h1><span class="dquo">“</span>Pretty header …</h1>'

Chains

var typogr = require ( 'typogr' ); typogr( '<h1>"Pretty header ...</h1>' ).chain().initQuotes().value(); '<h1><span class="dquo">"</span>Pretty header ...</h1>' typogr( '<h1>"Pretty header ...</h1>' ).chain().initQuotes().smartypants().value(); '<h1><span class="dquo">“</span>Pretty header …</h1>'

API

amp

Wraps ampersands in HTML with <span class="amp"> so they can be styled with CSS. Ampersands are also normalized to & . Requires ampersands to have whitespace or an on both sides. Will not change any ampersand which has already been wrapped in this fashion.

initQuotes

Wraps initial quotes in <span class="dquo"> for double quotes or <span class="quo"> for single quotes. Works inside these block elements:

h1 , h2 , h3 , h4 , h5 , h6

, , , , , p

li

dt

dd

Also accounts for potential opening inline elements: a , em , strong , span , b , i .

smartypants

Straight quotes ( " and ' '") into “curly” quote HTML entities (‘ | ’ | “ | ”)

Backticks-style quotes (``like this''') into “curly” quote HTML entities (‘ | ’ | “ | ”)

Dashes (“--” and “---”) into n-dash and m-dash entities (– | —)

Three consecutive dots (“...”) into an ellipsis entity (…)

widont

Based on Shaun Inman's PHP utility of the same name, replaces the space between the last two words in a string with to avoid a final line of text with only one word.

Works inside these block elements:

h1 , h2 , h3 , h4 , h5 , h6

, , , , , p

li

dt

dd

Also accounts for potential closing inline elements: a , em , strong , span , b , i .

caps

Wraps multiple capital letters in <span class="caps"></span> so they can be styled.

ord

Wraps number suffix's in <span class="ord"></span> so they can be styled.

typogrify

Applies all of the following filters, in order:

amp

widont

smartypants

caps

initQuotes

ord

CLI

A command line interface can be used to typogrify html files.

% typogr --help Usage: typogr [options] [input] [output] Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - i, --inplace Use single path as both input and output - f, --force Do not prompt to verify file overwrites reads input from stdin, individual files, directories, or globs writes ouput to stdout, individual files, or directories Examples: $ typogr inputFile.html outputFile.html $ typogr < inputFile.html > outputFile.html $ typogr -i singleFile.html $ typogr inputDirectory outputDirectory $ typogr inputDirectory/*.html outputDirectory

License

See LICENSE file.