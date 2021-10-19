Typo.js is a JavaScript spellchecker that uses Hunspell-style dictionaries.

Usage

To use Typo in a Chrome extension, simply include the typo.js file in your extension's background page, and then initialize the dictionary like so:

var dictionary = new Typo( "en_US" );

To use Typo in a standard web application you need to pass a settings object that provides a path to the folder containing the desired dictionary.

var dictionary = new Typo( "en_US" , false , false , { dictionaryPath : "typo/dictionaries" }),

If using in node.js, load it like so:

var Typo = require ( "typo-js" ); var dictionary = new Typo([...]);

To check if a word is spelled correctly, do this:

var is_spelled_correctly = dictionary.check( "mispelled" );

To get suggested corrections for a misspelled word, do this:

var array_of_suggestions = dictionary.suggest( "mispeling" );

Typo.js has full support for the following Hunspell affix flags:

PFX

SFX

REP

FLAG

COMPOUNDMIN

COMPOUNDRULE

ONLYINCOMPOUND

KEEPCASE

NOSUGGEST

NEEDAFFIX

Note: The manifest.json file in the root directory of the project is there to simplify testing, as it allows you to load all of the files in the Typo project as a Chrome extension. It doesn't have any purpose if you're using Typo.js in your own project.

Demo

There's a live demo of Typo.js at http://www.chrisfinke.com/files/typo-demo/ and a complete Node.js example file at examples/node/index.js.

Licensing

Typo.js is free software, licensed under the Modified BSD License.