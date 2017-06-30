The TypeScript Definition Manager.

For users doing typings install dt~<package> --global and receiving errors.

Starting from TypeScript 2.0, users can install typings using npm install @types/<package> . These typings are coming from DefinitelyTyped. In the future, we hope redirects will be enabled to support existing maintainers to contribute effectively to NPM's @types as they did to typings/registry .

Typings on DefinitelyTyped have also moved to the external module format supported by TypeScript. This finally solved the real problem that Typings was trying to solve! It also means it will cause errors such as:

> typings install dt~angular --global typings ERR! message Attempted to compile "angular" as a global module, but it looks like an external module. You 'll need to remove the global option to continue.

To resolve this, we recommend moving to TypeScript 2.0's official aquisition method ( npm install @types/angular ). You can also drop the --global flag from typings , though some definitions on DefinitelyTyped may not work with the Typings approach because of new TypeScript features (namely UMD namespaces).

This project will remain operational for the foreseeable future, but is effectively deprecated. New projects should use @types from NPM.

Quick Start

npm install typings --global typings search tape typings search --name react typings install debug --save typings install dt~mocha --global --save typings install d3=github:DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped/d3/d3.d.ts typings info env~node --versions typings install env~node@0.10 --global --save typings install env~atom --global --save typings install bluebird -- source npm --save cat typings/index.d.ts

Usage

Typings is the simple way to manage and install TypeScript definitions. It uses typings.json , which can resolve to the Typings Registry, GitHub, NPM, Bower, HTTP and local files. Packages can use type definitions from various sources and different versions, knowing they will never conflict for users.

typings install debug --save

The public registry is maintained by the community, and is used to resolve official type definitions for JavaScript packages.

Read More

Sources

npm - dependencies from NPM

- dependencies from NPM github - dependencies directly from GitHub (E.g. Duo, JSPM)

- dependencies directly from GitHub (E.g. Duo, JSPM) bitbucket - dependencies directly from Bitbucket

- dependencies directly from Bitbucket jspm : - dependencies from installed JSPM packages with typings distributed. Requires jspm@0.17+ .

: - dependencies from installed JSPM packages with typings distributed. Requires . bower - dependencies from Bower

- dependencies from Bower common - "standard" libraries without a known "source"

- "standard" libraries without a known "source" shared - shared library functionality

- shared library functionality lib - shared environment functionality (mirror of shared ) ( --global )

- shared environment functionality (mirror of ) ( ) env - environments (E.g. atom , electron ) ( --global )

- environments (E.g. , ) ( ) global - global ( window.<var> ) libraries ( --global )

- global ( ) libraries ( ) dt - typings from DefinitelyTyped (usually --global )

Contributing

cd typings npm install npm run build npm run test

License

MIT