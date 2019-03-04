Runtime type-checking.
Install the module with:
npm install typify
// Browser
// <script src="dist/typify.standalone.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
// Node
var typify = require("typify");
/*
* `sum` function takes either two numbers or two strings as a parameter,
* and returns a number or a string respectively.
*/
var sum = typify("sum :: a : number|string => a -> a -> a", function (a, b) {
return a + b;
});
/*
* `toArray` function takes either an array of numbers or a single number,
* and returns an array of numbers.
*
* We could write a more general, polymorphic function with type signature
* `toArray :: a : *, (array a)|a -> array a`, where `*` means _any type_.
*
* Unfortunately any type `*` is seriously any.
* Types as *typify* understands them, are more like Java's interfaces or Haskell's typeclasses.
* Of course, we can iterate through them all, but we cannot deduce the most principal type (because it doesn't exist).
* So eg. function signature `id :: a : *, a -> a` behaves similarly to `id :: * -> *`, which isn't strict enough.
*/
var toNumberArray = typify("toNumberArray :: (array number)|number -> array number", function (a) {
return Array.isArray(a) ? a : [a];
});
/*
* `myParseInt` takes a string and an optional number (radix) and returns a number.
*/
var myParseInt = typify("myParseInt :: string -> number? -> number", function (n, radix) {
return parseInt(n, radix || 10)
});
/*
* `foo` takes at least one number parameter and returns a number.
*/
var foo = typify("foo :: number -> number.. -> number", function (a) {
return a + arguments.length;
});
typify(functionSpec, fun) - decorate function with run-time type check
typify.create() - create new typify environment
typify.type(typename, checkFun) - add new type with user-supplied existence check
typify.record(typename, recordspec) - add new record type
typify.alias(typename, typespec) - give name to the compound type
typify.mutual(typespecs) - define multiple (possibly mutually recursive) types at once
typify.instance(name, cls) - add new instance type
typify.check(typename, value) -> bool - check membership of value in the type.
check is autoCurried
Checkable means, that given an object you can check whether an object is or isn't of the particular type.
For example
number is checkable type, given any object you can tell if it's a number.
typify.check('number', 1); // => true
typify.check('number', 'foobar'); // => false
You could use
typify.assert for type assertions:
typify.check('number', 'foo'); // will throw `TypeError` exception
There are few predefined checkable types:
number
integer
nat: non-negative integer
positive x
nonnegative x
finite x
string
boolean
date
regexp
function,
fn
array a
map a
tuple a b...
null,
undefined,
infinity,
ninfinity,
nan,
true and
false
| σ_and)*
& σ_poly)*
?
{
} |
{ σ_pair (
, σ_pair)*
}
: σ_term
* | α | literal | typename |
( σ_alt
)
Function types are difficult to check. Given a function object, only you can tell, it's a function object. To be more precise, you can decorate your function with function type signature to verify parameters' and result's types, but the check will occur only when function is executed ie. run-time.
var add = typify("add :: number -> number -> number", function (a, b) {
return a + b;
});
console.log(add(1, 2)); // ok
console.log(add("foo", "bar")); // throws TypeError
->)* ρ σ
-> τ
: Σ (
, α
: Σ)*
=> | ε
| σ_poly)*
...
-> |
...
-> | ε
:: | ε
New types can be added with
typify.type method:
typify.type("char", function(n) {
return typeof n === "string" && n.length === 1;
});
Note: opaque type checks should return
true,
other truthy values will be considered errorneous in later versions.
You can give names to (recursive) compound types with
typify.alias:
typify.alias("numstr", "number|string"); // numbers or strings
typify.alias("rarray", "array rarray"); // arrays of itself, eg [[[[[[]]]]]
For mutually recursive types use
typify.mutual:
typify.mutual({
"foo": "list bar",
"bar": "list foo",
});
Also you can define record types with
typify.record:
typify.record("person", {
name: "string",
age: "number",
});
Record types may be recursive:
typ.record("bst", {
left: "bst?",
right: "bst?",
});
If you prefer
instanceof, there is
typify.instance helper in place:
function Foo() {}
typ.instance("Foo", Foo);
typ.check("Foo", new Foo());
If you don't want to use global type database, you can create your own instance of typify:
// In browser
var myTypify = typify.create();
// or alternatively, using "let-binding":
(function (typify) {
// use typify as it would be global
}(typify.create()));
// In node
var typify = require("typify").create();
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using
npm test command.
0.2.9 Closed records
typify.record(name, def, closed)
0.2.8
0.2.7
0.2.6
0.2.5
typify.assert
typify.type)
0.2.4
arguments built-in type
any built-in type. Like
* but not optional
0.2.3
fn shorthand for the function type
typify.wrap to typify modules
typify.adt helper for specifying abstract data types -like structures
infinity,
ninfinity and
nan literals
typify.type,
typify.alias and
typify.record.
0.2.2
0.2.1
0.2.0
0.1.1
0.1.0 Initial release
Copyright (c) 2013 Oleg Grenrus. Licensed under the BSD3 license.