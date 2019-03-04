typify

Runtime type-checking.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install typify

Synopsis

var typify = require ( "typify" ); var sum = typify( "sum :: a : number|string => a -> a -> a" , function ( a, b ) { return a + b; }); var toNumberArray = typify( "toNumberArray :: (array number)|number -> array number" , function ( a ) { return Array .isArray(a) ? a : [a]; }); var myParseInt = typify( "myParseInt :: string -> number? -> number" , function ( n, radix ) { return parseInt (n, radix || 10 ) }); var foo = typify( "foo :: number -> number.. -> number" , function ( a ) { return a + arguments .length; });

Documentation

API

typify(functionSpec, fun) - decorate function with run-time type check

- decorate function with run-time type check typify.create() - create new typify environment

- create new typify environment typify.type(typename, checkFun) - add new type with user-supplied existence check

- add new type with user-supplied existence check typify.record(typename, recordspec) - add new record type

- add new record type typify.alias(typename, typespec) - give name to the compound type

- give name to the compound type typify.mutual(typespecs) - define multiple (possibly mutually recursive) types at once

- define multiple (possibly mutually recursive) types at once typify.instance(name, cls) - add new instance type

- add new instance type typify.check(typename, value) -> bool - check membership of value in the type. check is autoCurried

Checkable type

Checkable means, that given an object you can check whether an object is or isn't of the particular type. For example number is checkable type, given any object you can tell if it's a number.

typify.check( 'number' , 1 ); typify.check( 'number' , 'foobar' );

You could use typify.assert for type assertions:

typify.check( 'number' , 'foo' );

There are few predefined checkable types:

number

integer

nat : non-negative integer

: non-negative integer positive x

x nonnegative x

x finite x

x string

boolean

date

regexp

function , fn

, array a

a map a

a tuple a b...

a b... null , undefined , infinity , ninfinity , nan , true and false

Formal syntax of checkable type declaration:

checkable type σ ::= σ_or σ_or ::= σ_and ( | σ_and)* σ_and ::= σ_poly ( & σ_poly)* σ_poly ::= typename σ_opt+ | σ_opt σ_opt = σ_term | σ_term ? σ_record ::= { } | { σ_pair ( , σ_pair)* } σ_pair ::= identifier : σ_term σ_term ::= * | α | literal | typename | ( σ_alt )

type variable α ::= identifier

literal ::= /\d+/ | /" " "/ | /' ' '/ | true | false | null | undefined | nan | infinity | ninfinity

"/ | /' '/ | true | false | null | undefined | nan | infinity | ninfinity identifier, typename ::= /[a-zA-Z_][a-zA-Z0-9_]*/

Function type

Function types are difficult to check. Given a function object, only you can tell, it's a function object. To be more precise, you can decorate your function with function type signature to verify parameters' and result's types, but the check will occur only when function is executed ie. run-time.

var add = typify( "add :: number -> number -> number" , function ( a, b ) { return a + b; }); console .log(add( 1 , 2 )); console .log(add( "foo" , "bar" ));

Formal syntax of function type declaration:

function type λ ::= ν μ | ν Γ (σ -> )* ρ σ

)* ρ σ action μ ::= -> τ

τ context Γ ::= α : Σ ( , α : Σ)* => | ε

Σ ( α Σ)* | ε typeset Σ ::= σ_poly ( | σ_poly)*

σ_poly)* rest parameters ρ ::= σ ... -> | ... -> | ε

| | ε function name ν ::= identifier :: | ε

New types

New types can be added with typify.type method:

typify.type( "char" , function ( n ) { return typeof n === "string" && n.length === 1 ; });

Note: opaque type checks should return true , other truthy values will be considered errorneous in later versions.

You can give names to (recursive) compound types with typify.alias :

typify.alias( "numstr" , "number|string" ); typify.alias( "rarray" , "array rarray" );

For mutually recursive types use typify.mutual :

typify.mutual({ "foo" : "list bar" , "bar" : "list foo" , });

Also you can define record types with typify.record :

typify.record( "person" , { name : "string" , age : "number" , });

Record types may be recursive:

typ.record( "bst" , { left : "bst?" , right : "bst?" , });

If you prefer instanceof , there is typify.instance helper in place:

function Foo ( ) {} typ.instance( "Foo" , Foo); typ.check( "Foo" , new Foo());

Hygiene usage

If you don't want to use global type database, you can create your own instance of typify:

var myTypify = typify.create(); ( function ( typify ) { }(typify.create())); var typify = require ( "typify" ).create();

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using npm test command.

Release History

0.2.9 Closed records typify.record(name, def, closed)

0.2.8 Change date and regexp checks to work in multiframe environments #34 Fix typo in README.md #35 Update dependencies

0.2.7 Use make

0.2.6 Updated dependencies

0.2.5 typify.assert Added note about opaque type checks ( typify.type )

0.2.4 arguments built-in type any built-in type. Like * but not optional typified most of functions

0.2.3 fn shorthand for the function type typify.wrap to typify modules istanbul code covarage as part of the test suite typify.adt helper for specifying abstract data types -like structures infinity , ninfinity and nan literals unified implementation of typify.type , typify.alias and typify.record . The latter two will be deprecated in 0.3.0 and removed in 0.4.0

0.2.2 mutually recursive types instanceof types

0.2.1 anonymous record types tuple, numeric types mocha test-suite major code refactor

0.2.0 Recursive record types Recursive aliases Intersection types Hygiene type environments

0.1.1 Record type Fixed typos in README.md

0.1.0 Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Oleg Grenrus. Licensed under the BSD3 license.

