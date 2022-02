Typicons

Visit the website for information on how to use Typicons on your website

Using Typicons

Typicons can be easily installed via npm...

$ npm install typicons.font

...or bower.

$ bower install typicons

Otherwise, the fonts and CSS can be found in src/font/.

SVG source files can be found in src/svg/.

Info

What's new in Typicons? See the changelog.

License

See the licence for more details.

Distributed under CC BY-SA 4.0 licence.

Font

Distributed under SIL Open Font Licence licence.