Isomorphic, functional type-checking for Javascript.
Example
import * as t from 'typical'
const allDefined = array.every(t.isDefined)
Returns true if input is a number (including infinity). It is a more reasonable alternative to
typeof n which returns
number for
NaN.
Kind: static method of
typical
Returns:
boolean -
true if input is a number
|Param
|Type
|Description
|n
*
|The input to test
Example
> t.isNumber(0)
true
> t.isNumber(1)
true
> t.isNumber(1.1)
true
> t.isNumber(0xff)
true
> t.isNumber(0644)
true
> t.isNumber(6.2e5)
true
> t.isNumber(NaN)
false
> t.isNumber(Infinity)
true
boolean
Returns true if input is a finite number. Identical to
isNumber beside excluding infinity.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|n
*
|The input to test
Example
> t.isFiniteNumber(0)
true
> t.isFiniteNumber(1)
true
> t.isFiniteNumber(1.1)
true
> t.isFiniteNumber(0xff)
true
> t.isFiniteNumber(0644)
true
> t.isFiniteNumber(6.2e5)
true
> t.isFiniteNumber(NaN)
false
> t.isFiniteNumber(Infinity)
false
boolean
A plain object is a simple object literal, it is not an instance of a class. Returns true if the input
typeof is
object and directly decends from
Object.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
Example
> t.isPlainObject({ something: 'one' })
true
> t.isPlainObject(new Date())
false
> t.isPlainObject([ 0, 1 ])
false
> t.isPlainObject(/test/)
false
> t.isPlainObject(1)
false
> t.isPlainObject('one')
false
> t.isPlainObject(null)
false
> t.isPlainObject((function * () {})())
false
> t.isPlainObject(function * () {})
false
boolean
An array-like value has all the properties of an array yet is not an array instance. An example is the
arguments object. Returns
true`` if the input value is an object, not null`
and has alength` property set with a numeric value.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
Example
function sum(x, y){
console.log(t.isArrayLike(arguments))
// prints `true`
}
boolean
Returns true if the typeof input is
'object' but not null.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
boolean
Returns true if the input value is defined.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
boolean
Returns true if the input value is undefined.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
boolean
Returns true if the input value is null.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
boolean
Returns true if the input value is not one of
undefined,
null, or
NaN.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
boolean
Returns true if the input value is an ES2015
class.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
boolean
Returns true if the input is a string, number, symbol, boolean, null or undefined value.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
boolean
Returns true if the input is a Promise.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
boolean
Returns true if the input is an iterable (
Map,
Set,
Array, Generator etc.).
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
Example
> t.isIterable('string')
true
> t.isIterable(new Map())
true
> t.isIterable([])
true
> t.isIterable((function * () {})())
true
> t.isIterable(Promise.resolve())
false
> t.isIterable(Promise)
false
> t.isIterable(true)
false
> t.isIterable({})
false
> t.isIterable(0)
false
> t.isIterable(1.1)
false
> t.isIterable(NaN)
false
> t.isIterable(Infinity)
false
> t.isIterable(function () {})
false
> t.isIterable(Date)
false
> t.isIterable()
false
> t.isIterable({ then: function () {} })
false
boolean
Returns true if the input value is a string. The equivalent of
typeof input === 'string' for use in funcitonal contexts.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
boolean
Returns true if the input value is a function. The equivalent of
typeof input === 'function' for use in funcitonal contexts.
Kind: static method of
typical
|Param
|Type
|Description
|input
*
|The input to test
This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.
Within a Node.js ECMAScript Module:
import * as typical from 'typical'
or
import { isNumber } from 'typical'
Within a modern browser ECMAScript Module:
import typical from './node_modules/typical/index.mjs'
© 2014-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.
Isomorphic test suite by test-runner and web-runner. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.