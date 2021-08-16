head

Isomorphic, functional type-checking for Javascript.

Example

import * as t from 'typical' const allDefined = array.every(t.isDefined)

t.isNumber(n) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if input is a number (including infinity). It is a more reasonable alternative to typeof n which returns number for NaN .

Param Type Description n * The input to test

Example

> t.isNumber( 0 ) true > t.isNumber( 1 ) true > t.isNumber( 1.1 ) true > t.isNumber( 0xff ) true > t.isNumber( 0644 ) true > t.isNumber( 6.2e5 ) true > t.isNumber( NaN ) false > t.isNumber( Infinity ) true

t.isFiniteNumber(n) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if input is a finite number. Identical to isNumber beside excluding infinity.

Param Type Description n * The input to test

Example

> t.isFiniteNumber( 0 ) true > t.isFiniteNumber( 1 ) true > t.isFiniteNumber( 1.1 ) true > t.isFiniteNumber( 0xff ) true > t.isFiniteNumber( 0644 ) true > t.isFiniteNumber( 6.2e5 ) true > t.isFiniteNumber( NaN ) false > t.isFiniteNumber( Infinity ) false

t.isPlainObject(input) ⇒ boolean

A plain object is a simple object literal, it is not an instance of a class. Returns true if the input typeof is object and directly decends from Object .

Param Type Description input * The input to test

Example

> t.isPlainObject({ something : 'one' }) true > t.isPlainObject( new Date ()) false > t.isPlainObject([ 0 , 1 ]) false > t.isPlainObject( /test/ ) false > t.isPlainObject( 1 ) false > t.isPlainObject( 'one' ) false > t.isPlainObject( null ) false > t.isPlainObject(( function * ( ) {})()) false > t.isPlainObject( function * ( ) {}) false

t.isArrayLike(input) ⇒ boolean

An array-like value has all the properties of an array yet is not an array instance. An example is the arguments object. Returns true`` if the input value is an object, not null` and has a length` property set with a numeric value.

Param Type Description input * The input to test

Example

function sum ( x, y ) { console .log(t.isArrayLike( arguments )) }

t.isObject(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the typeof input is 'object' but not null.

Param Type Description input * The input to test

t.isDefined(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input value is defined.

Param Type Description input * The input to test

t.isUndefined(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input value is undefined.

Param Type Description input * The input to test

t.isNull(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input value is null.

Param Type Description input * The input to test

t.isDefinedValue(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input value is not one of undefined , null , or NaN .

Param Type Description input * The input to test

t.isClass(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input value is an ES2015 class .

Param Type Description input * The input to test

t.isPrimitive(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input is a string, number, symbol, boolean, null or undefined value.

Param Type Description input * The input to test

t.isPromise(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input is a Promise.

Param Type Description input * The input to test

t.isIterable(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input is an iterable ( Map , Set , Array , Generator etc.).

Param Type Description input * The input to test

Example

> t.isIterable( 'string' ) true > t.isIterable( new Map ()) true > t.isIterable([]) true > t.isIterable(( function * ( ) {})()) true > t.isIterable( Promise .resolve()) false > t.isIterable( Promise ) false > t.isIterable( true ) false > t.isIterable({}) false > t.isIterable( 0 ) false > t.isIterable( 1.1 ) false > t.isIterable( NaN ) false > t.isIterable( Infinity ) false > t.isIterable( function ( ) {}) false > t.isIterable( Date ) false > t.isIterable() false > t.isIterable({ then : function ( ) {} }) false

t.isString(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input value is a string. The equivalent of typeof input === 'string' for use in funcitonal contexts.

Param Type Description input * The input to test

t.isFunction(input) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input value is a function. The equivalent of typeof input === 'function' for use in funcitonal contexts.

Param Type Description input * The input to test

Load anywhere

This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.

Within a Node.js ECMAScript Module:

import * as typical from 'typical'

or

import { isNumber } from 'typical'

Within a modern browser ECMAScript Module:

import typical from './node_modules/typical/index.mjs'

© 2014-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

