Typi does two things for you incredibly well.
Here's a quickie example for both points.
For point 1:
// Sass input
h1 { @include typi('h1'); }
/* CSS output */
h1 {
font-size: 1.5rem;
line-height: 1.3;
}
@media all and (min-width: 600px) {
h1 {
font-size: 2.369rem;
line-height: 1.2;
}
}
For point 2:
h1 {
margin-top: vr(1);
}
h1 {
margin-top: 1.4rem;
}
You can install Typi in four ways:
bower install typi --save
npm install typi --save-dev
diamond install typi
Typi with ruby gems If you want to install Typi with Ruby, check out Pete's repo for installation instructions. (I think you can use v2.3.0. Not sure about v3)
Once you've downloaded Typi, include it in your project with:
// Change `path-to-typi` with the correct path!
@import 'path-to-typi/scss/typi';
If you are using diamond, it can be imported with:
@import '~typi';
You need to configure two Sass maps:
$breakpoints – holds breakpoint values
$typi – holds all your typography config
$breakpoints map
The
$breakpoints map is a series of
key: value pairs that tell Typi what media queries to create for each font-size and line-height property you intend to write. It looks like this:
$breakpoints: (
small: 600px,
large: 1200px
);
Feel free to leave breakpoint values in pixels if you intend to use a breakpoint library that's compatible with Typi (more on that later). Otherwise, I recommend you convert these values into em.
$typi map
The
$typi map is a storage of different font maps that contain information about breakpoints to create and the font-sizes and line-heights that should be written that that breakpoint.
The bare minimum version looks like this:
$typi: (
base: (
null: (16px, 1.4),
small: (18px),
large: (20px)
)
// Other font maps here
);
The first font-map in
$typi should always be the
base font-map. This tells Typi to output the correct font-sizes and line-height in the
html selector. Here's what it reads:
null key: Create font-size of 16px and line-height of 1.4 without breakpoints
small key: At 600px, change font-size to 18px
large key: At 1200px, change font-size to 20px
You can also create other font-maps, but we'll talk about them later to make things easier to understand. Let's see how to use this
base font-map first.
Typi uses the
base font-map to create font-size and line-height values for the
html selector. You tell Typi to create these values by using the
typi-init mixin.
@include typi-init;
You should get the following CSS. Notice how pixel values get converted into percentage values when you use
typi-init.
html {
font-size: 100%; /* this means 16px */
line-height: 1.4;
}
@media all and (min-width: 600px) {
html {
font-size: 112.5%; /* this means 18px */
}
}
@media all and (min-width: 1200px) {
html {
font-size: 125%; /* this means 20px */
}
}
Typi allows you to create other font-size and line-height and media query combinations by creating another font-map, like this:
$typi: (
// base font-map,
h1: (
null: (24px, 1.3),
small: (2.369em, 1.2),
)
);
In the code above, we created a
h1 font-map with that:
24px (written in rem) and a line-height of 1.3 without breakpoints
2.369em (written in rem) and line-height to 1.2 at a minimum width of
600px.
You can use this
h1 font-map with the
typi mixin once you've created it, like this:
h1 {
@include typi('h1');
}
The CSS produced by Typi is (notice how font-sizes gets converted into rem):
h1 {
font-size: 1.5rem;
line-height: 1.3;
}
@media all and (min-width: 600px) {
h1 {
font-size: 2.369rem;
line-height: 1.2;
}
}
Since Typi works with em values, you can also use Modular Scale easily with Typi like this:
$typi: (
// base font-map,
h1: (
null: (24px, 1.3),
small: (ms(3), 1.2),
)
);
(Note: Make sure to include the modular-scale sass library before doing this. Typi works with Modular Scale Version 2++. DO NOT install version 3 or Typi will fail).
Typi can help you create classes automatically if you use the
typi-create-classes mixin. It extracts the keys present in your
$typi map and calls
@include typi on each individual key.
Read this article to see why you might love this feature.
// Input
$typi: (
base: (null: (16px, 1.4)),
h1: (null: (24px, 1.3))
);
@include typi-create-classes;
/* Output */
.base {
font-size: 100%;
line-height: 1.4;
}
.h1 {
font-size: 1.5rem;
line-height: 1.3;
}
Although I highly recommend the use of
rem, there are instances where you want to use
em over
rem. If this happens, all you need to do is tell Typi you want to create sizes in
em by stating
$rem: false, like this:
@include typi('h1', $rem: false);
And Typi automatically writes sizes in the
em unit.
h1 {
font-size: 1.5em;
line-height: 1.3;
}
@media all and (min-width: 600px) {
h1 {
font-size: 2.369em;
line-height: 1.2;
}
}
You should use em values for media queries, unless you decide to use a breakpoint library that's compatible with Typi. Typi will automatically convert all pixel values to em if you use such a library.
At this moment, Typi supports the use of three breakpoint libraries—Mappy breakpoints,Breakpoint Sass and Sass MQ . You tell Typi about the existence of these libraries with:
// using Mappy Breakpoint
$typi-breakpoint: mappy-bp;
// using Breakpoint Sass
$typi-breakpoint: breakpoint;
// using Sass MQ
$mq-breakpoints: (
small: 400px,
med: 600px,
large: 800px,
);
$typi-breakpoint: mq;
Then, Typi will do it's job and convert pixels to em automatically:
h1 {
font-size: 1.5em;
line-height: 1.3;
}
@media all and (min-width: 37.5em) {
h1 {
font-size: 2.369em;
line-height: 1.2;
}
}
Typi gives you a
vr() function to count baselines without requiring you to do complicated calculations yourself. It looks like this:
h1 {
margin-top: vr(1); // 1 baseline
margin-bottom: vr(2); // 2 baselines
}
Typi uses the
null key in your base font-map to calculate the Vertical Rhythm. Typi then uses the
line-height value (1.4) to calculate the Vertical Rhythm.
$typi: (
base: (
null: (16px, 1.4),
small: (18px),
large: (20px)
)
// Other font maps here
);
In this case,
1 baseline = 16px * 1.4 (converted into rem).
h1 {
margin-top: 1.4rem; /* 1 baseline */
margin-bottom: 2.8rem; /* 2 baselines */
}
em units
Typi gives you the ability to write Vertical Rhythms in em instead of rem whenever you need to. To do so, you include the font-size as a second parameter and Typi will automatically do the rest. This font-size parameter can either be in pixels or em:
h1 {
// This is equivalent to vr(3) if font-size is 1.5em
margin: vr(3, 1.5em);
}
More features are coming to Typi. However, I haven't had the time to work them out (or write about them) yet. I'll let you know when I manage to make Typi even better than it is now!
Just one for now: Make sure the tests before you submit a pull request.
Steps:
gulp to start tests
typi-create-classes.
$typi map. NOTE: BREAKING CHANGE.
