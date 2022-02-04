openbase logo
by segmentio
7.4.1 (see all)

Type safety + intellisense for your Segment analytics

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.2K

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme



Typewriter logo



CircleCI Status NPM Version License Known Vulnerabilities


Typewriter GIF Example

  • 💪 Strongly Typed Analytics: Generates strongly-typed Segment analytics clients that provide compile-time errors, along with intellisense for event/property names, types and descriptions.

  • 👮 Analytics Testing: Validate your instrumentation matches your spec before deploying to production, so you can fail your CI builds without a manual analytics QA process.

  • 🌐 Cross-Language Support: Supports native clients for analytics.js, analytics-node, analytics-android and analytics-ios.

  • Segment Protocols: Built-in support to sync your typewriter clients with your centralized Segment Tracking Plans.

Get Started

# Walks you through setting up a `typewriter.yml` and generating your first client.
$ npx typewriter init

For more instructions on setting up your typewriter client, such as adding it to your CI, see our documentation.

Contributing

