



















💪 Strongly Typed Analytics : Generates strongly-typed Segment analytics clients that provide compile-time errors, along with intellisense for event/property names, types and descriptions.

👮 Analytics Testing : Validate your instrumentation matches your spec before deploying to production, so you can fail your CI builds without a manual analytics QA process.

🌐 Cross-Language Support : Supports native clients for analytics.js , analytics-node , analytics-android and analytics-ios .

✨ Segment Protocols: Built-in support to sync your typewriter clients with your centralized Segment Tracking Plans.

Get Started

$ npx typewriter init

For more instructions on setting up your typewriter client, such as adding it to your CI, see our documentation.

Contributing