💪 Strongly Typed Analytics: Generates strongly-typed Segment analytics clients that provide compile-time errors, along with intellisense for event/property names, types and descriptions.
👮 Analytics Testing: Validate your instrumentation matches your spec before deploying to production, so you can fail your CI builds without a manual analytics QA process.
🌐 Cross-Language Support: Supports native clients for
analytics.js,
analytics-node,
analytics-android and
analytics-ios.
✨ Segment Protocols: Built-in support to sync your
typewriter clients with your centralized Segment Tracking Plans.
# Walks you through setting up a `typewriter.yml` and generating your first client.
$ npx typewriter init
For more instructions on setting up your
typewriter client, such as adding it to your CI, see our documentation.
typewriter or propose support for a new language, see our contributors documentation.