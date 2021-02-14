Install missing TypeScript typings for dependencies in your
package.json.
npm install -g typesync
You can also use it directly with
npx which will install it for you:
npx typesync
typesync [path/to/package.json] [--dry]
Path is relative to the current working directory. If omitted, defaults to
package.json.
Note:
typesync only modifies your
package.json - you still need to run
npm install, or — if drinking the k00laid —
yarn.
--dry
If
--dry is specified, will not actually write to the file, it only prints added typings,
--ignoredeps
To ignore certain sections, you can use the
--ignoredeps= flag. For example, to ignore
devDependencies, use
--ignoredeps=dev. To ignore multiple, comma-separate them, like this:
--ignoredeps=deps,peer (ignores
dependencies and
peerDependencies).
--ignoredeps=deps — ignores
dependencies
--ignoredeps=dev — ignores
devDependencies
--ignoredeps=peer — ignores
peerDependencies
--ignoredeps=optional — ignores
optionalDependencies
--ignorepackages
To ignore certain packages, you can use the
--ignorepackages= flag. For example, to ignore
nodemon, use
--ignorepackages=nodemon.
To ignore multiple, comma-separate them, like this:
--ignorepackages=nodemon,whatever (ignores
nodemon and
whatever).
Alternatively, you can use a TypeSync config file:
.typesyncrc or a
"typesync" section in your
package.json. TypeSync will automatically search for configuration files. See cosmiconfig for details.
// .typesyncrc
{
"ignoreDeps": ["dev"],
"ignorePackages": ["nodemon"]
}
To run TypeSync and install packages automatically after every package install, create a file called
install-with-types.sh with the following content:
npm install $1
npx typesync
npm install
If you use
yarn, use this instead:
yarn add $1
yarn typesync
yarn
Run this command to make the file executable:
chmod +x install-with-types.sh
Add the following to
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"i": "./install-with-types.sh"
}
}
Then install packages like this:
npm run i <pkg name>
# Or, with yarn:
yarn i <pkg name>
TypeSync will add typings for packages that:
@types/package available
typings and
types field in
package.json)
TypeSync will try to respect semver parity for the code and typings packages, and will fall back to the latest available typings package.
If you use a Semver
^ or
~ for a package, the same prefix will be used for the typings package. If you pin to an exact version (
"some-package": "1.2.3"), no prefix will be written.
If a typings package in your
package.json is not used (has no corresponding code package in your
package.json and does not contribute to the global namespace), TypeSync will automatically remove it.
TypeSync added support for monorepos in v0.4.0. It will look at
packages/
workspaces globs in
package.json and sync every matching file in one fell swoop.
Installing typings manually sucks. Flow has
flow-typed which installs type definitions by looking at a
package.json, which would be cool to have for TypeScript. Now we do!
See CHANGELOG.md
Jeff Hansen - @Jeffijoe