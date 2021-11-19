TypeStyle

Making CSS type safe.

Writing CSS with TypeStyle will be just as fluent as writing JavaScript with TypeScript.

There are quite a few css in js frameworks out there. This one is different:

Provides great TypeScript developer experience.

No custom AST transform or module loader support needed.

Works with any framework (react, angular2, cyclejs, whatever, doesn't matter).

Zero config. Just use.

super small (~6k gz)

This project is powered by github 🌟s ^ go ahead and star it please.

Checkout the awesome list of reviews 🌹.

Overview

Quickstart

Use it like you would use CSS modules or CSS in general with webpack etc, but this time you get to use TypeScript / JavaScript!

Install npm install typestyle --save

Use

/** Import */ import {style} from "typestyle"; /** convert a style object to a CSS class name */ const className = style({color: 'red'}); /** Use the class name in a framework of choice */ // e.g. React const MyButton = ({onClick,children}) => <button className={className} onClick={onClick}> {children} </button> // or Angular2 @Component({ selector: 'my-component', template: `<div class="${className}">Tada</div>` }) export class MyComponent {}

Guide

We really really want to make CSS maintainable and simple. So we even wrote a free and open source book, covering the super simple core API, a handful of utility styles in csx and tons of other goodness 🌹. Jump to the guide

Video Course

The guide contains everything you need to know. But if you prefer to watch video we have a free course up on egghead.

Why

You are probably here cause you are unhappy with your current workflow. So why not just jump to the guide and give it a go. If you still need reasons we have quite a few.