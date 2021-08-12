TypeStrict

Squash bugs before shipping them with TypeScript and ESLint!

ESLint config focused on maximizing type safety

Installation

npm install --save-dev @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-plugin-sonarjs eslint-config-typestrict

👉 If you still use TSLint please use typestrict@1

Usage

In your .eslintrc.json :

{ "extends" : "typestrict" }

Unfortunately, you need to install plugins that we depend on manually: @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin , eslint-plugin-sonarjs

Remember to use strict compiler setting in tsconfig.json !

Description

All rules in this config are focused on catching bugs in your code and be as not annoying as possible. They don't care about your code style or formatting.

TypeStrict combines rules from various rule sets: typescript-eslint, sonarJS,

Complete rules list

ESLint

TypeScript ESLint

SonarTS

