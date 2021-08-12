openbase logo
typestrict

by Kris Kaczor
1.0.2 (see all)

ESLint config focused on maximizing type safety 💪

Overview

1.5K

GitHub Stars

212

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

TypeStrict

TypeStrict

Squash bugs before shipping them with TypeScript and ESLint!

ESLint config focused on maximizing type safety

Downloads Software License

Installation

npm install --save-dev @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-plugin-sonarjs eslint-config-typestrict

👉 If you still use TSLint please use typestrict@1

Usage

In your .eslintrc.json:

{
  "extends": "typestrict"
  // ... add here your own rules
}

Unfortunately, you need to install plugins that we depend on manually: @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin, eslint-plugin-sonarjs

Remember to use strict compiler setting in tsconfig.json!

Description

All rules in this config are focused on catching bugs in your code and be as not annoying as possible. They don't care about your code style or formatting.

TypeStrict combines rules from various rule sets: typescript-eslint, sonarJS,

Complete rules list

ESLint

TypeScript ESLint

SonarTS

Contributing

Do you have idea for new rule to be added? You don't agree with one of rules included? Feel free to create issue / PR.

Logo by @codeandcats.

License

MIT by Krzysztof Kaczor

