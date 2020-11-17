TypeState

TypeState is a strongly typed finite state machine for TypeScript or JavaScript. Finite state machines are useful for modeling complicated flows and keeping track of state.

Installation

Install-Package TypeState

npm install typestate

bower install typestate

Basic Example

enum Elevator { DoorsOpened, DoorsClosed, Moving } var fsm = new TypeState.FiniteStateMachine<Elevator>(Elevator.DoorsOpened); fsm.from(Elevator.DoorsOpened).to(Elevator.DoorsClosed); fsm.from(Elevator.DoorsClosed).to(Elevator.DoorsOpened); fsm.from(Elevator.DoorsClosed).to(Elevator.Moving); fsm.from(Elevator.Moving).to(Elevator.DoorsClosed); if (fsm.is(Elevator.DoorsOpened)){ console .log( "The doors are open Dave" ); } fsm.canGo(Elevator.DoorsClosed); fsm.canGo(Elevator.Moving); fsm.go(Elevator.DoorsClosed); fsm.canGo(Elevator.Moving); fsm.canGo(Elevator.DoorsOpened);

Using JavaScript

JavaScript is easy with TypeState. The finite state machine relies on states that can be converted to strings with the .toString() method. So to use JavaScript simple replace the top few lines of the previous example with the following:

var Elevator = { DoorsOpened : "DoorsOpened" , DoorsClosed : "DoorsClosed" , Moving : "Moving" } var fsm = new FiniteStateMachine(Elevator.DoorsOpened)

Listening for state changes

TypeState allows you to listen to state changes. For example if the elevator starts moving, we would like to play some elevator music. Additionally we would like to stop the music when the elevator stops.

fsm.on(Elevator.Moving, ( from : Elevator)=>{ playGroovyElevatorMusic(); }); fsm.on(Elevator.DoorsClosed, ( from : Elevator)=>{ stopGroovyElevatorMusic(); });

Interrupting Transitions

Sometimes you need to interrupt transitions. You may interrupt transitions to a state with onEnter(STATE, CALLBACK) and interrupt transitions from a state with the onExit(STATE, CALLBACK) . If the CALLBACK returns false the transition is canceled and the state will not change.

console .log( "DoorsOpened" , fsm.currentState === Elevator.DoorsOpened); var handsInDoor = true ; fsm.onEnter(Elevator.DoorsClosed, ( from : Elevator)=>{ if (handsInDoor){ return false ; } return true ; }); fsm.go(Elevator.DoorsClosed); console .log( "DoorsOpened" , fsm.currentState === Elevator.DoorsOpened);

Wildcard Transitions

If all transitions to or from a certain state are valid, there are a convience wildcard methods fromAny(STATE_ENUM) and toAny(STATE_ENUM) for such cases.