Converts JavaScript to TypeScript and TypeScript to better TypeScript.
TypeStat is a CLI utility that modifies TypeScript types in existing code. The built-in mutators will only ever add or remove types and will never change your runtime behavior. TypeStat can:
--noImplicitAny and
--noImplicitThis violations!
nulls and
undefineds to get you started with
--strictNullChecks!
⚡ To start, the
typestat command will launch an interactive guide to setting up a configuration file. ⚡
npx typestat
👋 Welcome to TypeStat! 👋 This will create a new typestat.json for you. ...
After, use
typestat --config typestat.json to convert your files.
To get a deeper understanding of TypeStat, read the following docs pages in order:
See Development.md. 💖