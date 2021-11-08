openbase logo
typestat

by Josh Goldberg
0.5.4 (see all)

Converts JavaScript to TypeScript and TypeScript to better TypeScript.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

587

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

TypeStat

Code Style: Prettier TypeScript: Strict Circle CI Join the chat at https://gitter.im/TypeStat/community NPM version

Usage

TypeStat is a CLI utility that modifies TypeScript types in existing code. The built-in mutators will only ever add or remove types and will never change your runtime behavior. TypeStat can:

  • ✨ Convert JavaScript files to TypeScript in a single bound!
  • ✨ Add TypeScript types on files freshly converted from JavaScript to TypeScript!
  • ✨ Infer types to fix --noImplicitAny and --noImplicitThis violations!
  • ✨ Annotate missing nulls and undefineds to get you started with --strictNullChecks!

⚡ To start, the typestat command will launch an interactive guide to setting up a configuration file. ⚡

npx typestat

👋 Welcome to TypeStat! 👋
This will create a new typestat.json for you.
...

After, use typestat --config typestat.json to convert your files.

Configuration

To get a deeper understanding of TypeStat, read the following docs pages in order:

  1. Usage.md for an explanation of how TypeStat works
  2. Fixes.md for the type of fixes TypeStat will generate mutations for
  3. Types.md for configuring how to work with types in mutations
  4. Filters.md for using tsquery to ignore sections of source files
  5. Custom Mutators.md for including or creating custom mutators

Development

See Development.md. 💖

