TypeStat

Converts JavaScript to TypeScript and TypeScript to better TypeScript.

Usage

TypeStat is a CLI utility that modifies TypeScript types in existing code. The built-in mutators will only ever add or remove types and will never change your runtime behavior. TypeStat can:

✨ Convert JavaScript files to TypeScript in a single bound!

✨ Add TypeScript types on files freshly converted from JavaScript to TypeScript!

✨ Infer types to fix --noImplicitAny and --noImplicitThis violations!

and violations! ✨ Annotate missing null s and undefined s to get you started with --strictNullChecks !

⚡ To start, the typestat command will launch an interactive guide to setting up a configuration file. ⚡

npx typestat

👋 Welcome to TypeStat! 👋 This will create a new typestat.json for you. ...

After, use typestat --config typestat.json to convert your files.

Configuration

To get a deeper understanding of TypeStat, read the following docs pages in order:

Usage.md for an explanation of how TypeStat works Fixes.md for the type of fixes TypeStat will generate mutations for Types.md for configuring how to work with types in mutations Filters.md for using tsquery to ignore sections of source files Custom Mutators.md for including or creating custom mutators

Development

See Development.md. 💖