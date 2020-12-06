Typesettings

Set your type in Ems with modular scale, vertical rhythm, and responsive ratio based headlines using Sass. Why create another type toolkit in Sass? I wanted to and I couldn't find exactly what I was looking for. Typesettings uses techniques from many different amazing tools while trying to keep it simple.

Its only dependency is Sass

It uses Ems not REMs or pixels

Handles all the math for Ems including the compounding

It maintains vertical rhythm with pixel based borders using padding set in Ems

It comes with a default 6px baseline to maintain rhythm on all block elements

It relies more on using Sass functions combined with vanilla CSS rules rather than mixins to style

It uses modular scale values to set font-size

It has optional default type styles that includes settings for adjusting headlines based on screen width

How to setup

There are four ways you can download Typesettings.

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/ianrose/typesettings.git

Install with Bower: bower install typesettings --save

Install with npm: npm install typesettings --save Check out Eyeglass



To start using Typesettings @import the _typesettings.scss partial into your Sass project after your CSS reset.

There is also the bundled single file versions. For example, using Typesettings on Codepen or you are looking to simply copy and paste Typesettings into your project. You can also start by @import the _typsettings.bundle.scss into your Sass project after your CSS reset.

@ import "path/your-reset" ; $font-sans : 'Helvetica Neue' , Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; $font-serif : Georgia, 'Times New Roman' , serif; $font-mono : 'Lucida Console' , Monaco, monospace; $text-color : #000 ; $base-vertical-unit : 6px ; $base-line-multi : 4 ; $base-font-size : 16px ; $ms-ratio : 1.414 ; $paragraph-indent : true; $paragraph-justify : true; $load-typesetted : true; $global-init : false; @ import "path/typesettings" ; @ import "path/your-styles" ;

Advanced Usage

You have the ability to easily import Typesettings' mixins, functions, and internal variables separately and use them how you see fit within your project. For example:

@ import "path/your-reset" ; $font-sans : 'Helvetica Neue' , Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; $font-serif : Georgia, 'Times New Roman' , serif; $font-mono : 'Lucida Console' , Monaco, monospace; $text-color : #000 ; $base-vertical-unit : 6px ; $base-line-multi : 4 ; $base-font-size : 16px ; $ms-ratio : 1.414 ; @ import "path/typesettings/settings" ; @ import "path/typesettings/internal" ; @ import "path/typesettings/functions" ; @ import "path/typesettings/mixins" ; @ include typesettingsInit(); @ import "path/your-styles" ;

How to use

After Typesettings is setup in your project the default type styles should be looking good. However I bet you want to use modular scale and vertical rhythm in the rest of your project. Here is an example of how to do that:

The Scss:

.your-module { margin-bottom : emRhythm( 3 , $ms-down1 ); border-color : #000 ; border-style : solid; @ include rhythmBorderBottom( 2px , 3, $ms-down1 ); @ include setType( 3 , $ms-down1 ); }

The outputted CSS:

.your-module { margin-bottom : 1.59075em ; border-color : #000 ; border-style : solid; border-bottom-width : 2px ; padding-bottom : 1.414em ; font-size : 0.70721em ; line-height : 1.59075 ; }

You can also look at the source code of the document site to see how it was made using Typesettings.

Requirements

Sass or Stylus, that's it.

Precision

Typesettings uses relative units and many of the values outputted are a result of dividing and multiplying. So a computed pixel value like 17.999999px will sometimes happen.

Thanks and Resources

Please ask questions on Gitter and use GitHub issues for bugs.

License

The MIT License (MIT)