Typesettable is a library for measuring, wrapping, and writing text on Canvas, SVG, and HTML.
Canvas and HTML support some rudimentary wrapping, but SVG does not support any. Furthermore, developers often want wrapped text to auto-hyphenate and truncate with ellipses when overflowing the bounding box. Typesettable aims to make this entire process easier.
Typesettable works with native browser APIs and has no external dependencies.
npm install --save typesettable
import { Typesetter } from "typesettable";
const typesetter = Typesetter.svg(document.querySelector("svg"));
typesetter.write("Hello World!", 200, 200);
Use typesetters with both SVG and Canvas elements:
import { Typesetter } from "typesettable";
// A typesetter for SVG elements
const svgTypesetter = Typesetter.svg(document.querySelector("svg"));
// A typesetter for Canvas elements
const canvasTypesetter = Typesetter.canvas(document.querySelector("canvas").getContext("2d"));
// A typesetter for HTML elements
const htmlTypesetter = Typesetter.html(document.querySelector("div.text-container"));
// The dimensions into which the text will be wrapped and truncated
const width = 300;
const height = 50;
// Options for alignment, etc.
const writeOptions = {
xAlign: "left",
yAlign: "top",
textRotation: 0,
textShear: 0,
};
// Write the text to the elements
svgTypesetter.write("Hello SVG!", width, height, writeOptions);
canvasTypesetter.write("Hello Canvas!", width, height, writeOptions);
htmlTypesetter.write("Hello HTML!", width, height, writeOptions);
If you are typesetting multiple strings of text with the same font style, maintain a cache of Measurer results to improve performance.
Your HTML might look like:
<svg>
<g class="section-one"></g>
<g class="section-two" transform="translate(120 0)"></g>
</svg>
To share text measurements between writer, you can use the simple
Typesetter
interface, which already uses a shared
CacheMeasurer. Or, you can compose the
components manually like so:
import { CacheMeasurer, SvgContext, Wrapper, Writer } from "typesettable";
const svg = document.querySelector("svg");
const context = new SvgContext(svg);
const measurer = new CacheMeasurer(context);
const wrapper = new Wrapper();
const writer = new Writer(measurer, context, wrapper);
const writeOptions = { xAlign: "center" };
writer.write(
"This text is in the first section",
100, 400, writeOptions,
svg.querySelector("g.section-one")
);
writer.write(
"This text is in the second section",
100, 200, writeOptions,
svg.querySelector("g.section-two")
);
See the docs for more detailed examples.