Serializer / deserializer of javascript objects
$ npm install typeserializer --save
$ npm install reflect-metadata --save
reflect-metadata in a global place of your app (for ex. index.ts):
import 'reflect-metadata';
While using the default manual exclude you only need to decorate the properties you like to exclude with
@Exclude.
This will cause the property to be EXCLUDED from the response.
import {serialize, Exclude} from 'typeserializer';
class User {
name = 'dan';
@Exclude()
password = '123456';
}
const user = new User();
console.log(serialize(user)); // prints: '{ name: 'dan' }'
Using
all as the exclusion strategy will exclude all properties except for those marked as
@Expose().
import {serialize, Expose, Strategy, ExclusionPolicy} from 'typeserializer';
@Strategy(ExclusionPolicy.ALL) // <-- This is Required!
class User {
@Expose()
name = 'dan';
password = '123456';
}
const user = new User();
console.log(serialize(user)); // prints: '{ name: 'dan' }'
If you would like to use a dynamic approach as an exclusion strategy, you can also make use of the dynamic exclusion capability.
import {Strategy, Expose, ExclusionPolicy, serialize} from 'typeserializer';
function validator(object: any, propertyKey: string) {
return object[propertyKey] > 5;
}
@Strategy(ExclusionPolicy.ALL)
class Foo {
@Expose(validator)
prop = 1;
@Expose(validator)
prop2 = 10;
@Expose(validator)
prop3 = 8;
}
const foo = new Foo();
console.log(serialize(foo)); // prints: '{ prop2: 10, prop3: 8 }'
Changing name of a selected property is supported by using the
@Name decorator.
import {serialize, Name} from 'typeserializer';
class User {
@Name('name')
myName = 'dan';
}
const user = new User();
console.log(serialize(user)); // prints: '{ name: 'dan' }'
You can expose different properties by using the
@Groups annotation.
import {Strategy, Expose, ExclusionPolicy, Groups, serialize} from 'typeserializer';
@Strategy(ExclusionPolicy.ALL)
class User {
@Expose()
@Groups(['user-account'])
username = 'Dan';
@Expose()
@Groups(['user-details'])
age = 28;
password = 'foo';
}
const user = new User();
console.log(serialize(user)); // prints: '{ username: 'Dan', age: 28 }'
console.log(serialize(user, ['user-account'])); // prints: '{ username: 'Dan' }'
console.log(serialize(user, ['user-details'])); // prints: '{ age: 28 }'
console.log(serialize(user, ['user-account', 'user-details'])); // prints: '{ username: 'Dan', age: 28 }'
TypeSerializer can also serialize objects deeply.
import {Strategy, Expose, ExclusionPolicy, Groups, serialize} from 'typeserializer';
@Strategy(ExclusionPolicy.ALL)
class UserDetails {
@Expose()
@Groups(['name'])
firstName = 'Dan';
@Expose()
@Groups(['name'])
lastName = 'Revah';
@Expose()
@Groups(['other'])
age = 28;
}
@Strategy(ExclusionPolicy.ALL)
class User {
@Expose()
@Groups(['user-account'])
username = 'Dan';
@Expose()
@Groups(['user-details'])
details = new UserDetails();
password = 'foo';
}
const user = new User();
console.log(serialize(user, ['user-details'])); // prints: { details: { firstName: 'Dan', lastName: 'Revah', age: 28 } }
console.log(serialize(user, ['user-details', 'name'])); // prints: { details: { firstName: 'Dan', lastName: 'Revah' } }
console.log(serialize(user, ['user-details', 'other'])); // prints: { details: { age: 28 } }
You can also serialize a property by version number with @Before & @After.
import {Strategy, Expose, ExclusionPolicy, serialize, Before, After} from 'typeserializer';
@Strategy(ExclusionPolicy.ALL)
class UserDetails {
@Expose()
@Before('1.2.0')
firstName = 'Dan';
@Expose()
@Before('1.2.0')
lastName = 'Revah';
@Expose()
@After('1.2.0')
fullName = 'Dan Revah';
}
const user = new UserDetails();
console.log(serialize(user)); // prints: '{ firstName: 'Dan', lastName: 'Revah', fullName: 'Dan Revah' }'
console.log(serialize(user, [], '0.4.2')); // prints: '{ firstName: 'Dan', lastName: 'Revah' }'
console.log(serialize(user, [], '1.1.9')); // prints: '{ firstName: 'Dan', lastName: 'Revah' }'
console.log(serialize(user, [], '1.2.0')); // prints: '{ fullName: 'Dan Revah' }'
console.log(serialize(user, [], '1.3.0')); // prints: '{ fullName: 'Dan Revah' }'
TypeSerializer also contains a
deserialize() method, to deserialize JSON to objects.
Since TypeScript doesn't transpiles types, it is a requirement to add
@Type annotation for the 'complex' type properties, including JavaScript's
Date.
This is very useful when you are getting a JSON string, and you know it's of a certain type.
import {deserialize, Type} from 'typeserializer';
const fixtureSimple =
'{"firstName":"Dan","lastName":"Revah","age":28,"isHere":true,"birthDate":"2018-07-15T05:35:03.000Z"}';
const fixtureChild = `{"child":${fixtureSimple}}`;
const fixtureChildren = `{"children":[${fixtureSimple}, ${fixtureSimple}]}`;
class Simple {
firstName: string;
lastName: string;
age: number;
isHere: boolean;
@Type(Date)
birthDate: Date;
getFullName() {
return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
}
}
class SimpleChild {
@Type(Simple)
child: Simple;
}
class SimpleChildArr {
@Type([Simple]) // You must wrap with '[]' when defining an array of a type.
children: Simple[];
}
const simple: Simple = deserialize(fixtureSimple, Simple);
console.log(simple); // Simple { firstName: "Dan", ... }
console.log(simple.getFullName()); // Now you can even use class methods! -> Prints 'Dan Revah'.
console.log(deserialize(fixtureChild, SimpleChild)); // SimpleChild { child: Simple { firstName: "Dan", ... } }
console.log(deserialize(fixtureChildren, SimpleChildArr)); // SimpleChildArr { children: [Simple { ... }, Simple { ... }] }
It's also possible to use a custom deserializer, in-case you have any 'special' types you want to handle.
For example you could deserialize to a Moment instance using the
@Deserializer() annotation.
import {Deserializer, deserialize} from 'typeserializer';
const fixture = '{"date":"2012-12-21T00:00:00"}';
class Foo {
@Deserializer((m: string): any => Moment(m))
date: Moment;
getDate() {
return this.date.format('DD-MM-YYYY');
}
}
const foo: Foo = deserialize(fixture, Foo);
console.log(foo.getDate()); // '21-12-2012'
It's also possible to use a custom serializer, in-case you have any 'special' types you want to handle.
For example you could serialize from a Moment instance using the
@Serializer() annotation.
import {Serializer, serialize} from 'typeserializer';
class Bar {
@Serializer((m: Moment): any => m.format('DD-MM-YYYY'))
date: Moment;
}
const bar: Bar = new Bar();
bar.date = Moment('2012-12-21T00:00:00');
console.log(serialize(bar)); // {"date":"21-12-2012"}
And ofcourse this can be combined with the previous custom Deserializer:
import {Serializer, serialize} from 'typeserializer';
class Bar {
@Deserializer((m: string): any => Moment(m))
@Serializer((m: Moment): any => m.format('DD-MM-YYYY'))
date: Moment;
}
const bar: Bar = new Bar();
bar.date = Moment('2012-12-21T00:00:00');
const json = serialize(bar);
console.log(json); // {"date":"21-12-2012"}
const bar2: Bar = deserialize(json, Bar);
console.log(bar2.getDate()); // '21-12-2012'