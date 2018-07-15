TypeSerializer







Serializer / deserializer of javascript objects





Installation

Install using npm:

$ npm install typeserializer

You also need to install reflect-metadata shim:

$ npm install reflect-metadata

Import reflect-metadata in a global place of your app (for ex. index.ts):

import 'reflect-metadata' ;

Decorators

Exclude

While using the default manual exclude you only need to decorate the properties you like to exclude with @Exclude . This will cause the property to be EXCLUDED from the response.

import {serialize, Exclude} from 'typeserializer' ; class User { name = 'dan' ; () password = '123456' ; } const user = new User(); console .log(serialize(user));

Expose

Using all as the exclusion strategy will exclude all properties except for those marked as @Expose() .

import {serialize, Expose, Strategy, ExclusionPolicy} from 'typeserializer' ; (ExclusionPolicy.ALL) class User { () name = 'dan' ; password = '123456' ; } const user = new User(); console .log(serialize(user));

Expose - Dynamic Exclusion

If you would like to use a dynamic approach as an exclusion strategy, you can also make use of the dynamic exclusion capability.

import {Strategy, Expose, ExclusionPolicy, serialize} from 'typeserializer' ; function validator ( object: any , propertyKey: string ) { return object[propertyKey] > 5 ; } (ExclusionPolicy.ALL) class Foo { (validator) prop = 1 ; (validator) prop2 = 10 ; (validator) prop3 = 8 ; } const foo = new Foo(); console .log(serialize(foo));

Name

Changing name of a selected property is supported by using the @Name decorator.

import {serialize, Name} from 'typeserializer' ; class User { ( 'name' ) myName = 'dan' ; } const user = new User(); console .log(serialize(user));

Groups

You can expose different properties by using the @Groups annotation.

import {Strategy, Expose, ExclusionPolicy, Groups, serialize} from 'typeserializer' ; (ExclusionPolicy.ALL) class User { () ([ 'user-account' ]) username = 'Dan' ; () ([ 'user-details' ]) age = 28 ; password = 'foo' ; } const user = new User(); console .log(serialize(user)); console .log(serialize(user, [ 'user-account' ])); console .log(serialize(user, [ 'user-details' ])); console .log(serialize(user, [ 'user-account' , 'user-details' ]));

Deep Objects

TypeSerializer can also serialize objects deeply.

import {Strategy, Expose, ExclusionPolicy, Groups, serialize} from 'typeserializer' ; (ExclusionPolicy.ALL) class UserDetails { () ([ 'name' ]) firstName = 'Dan' ; () ([ 'name' ]) lastName = 'Revah' ; () ([ 'other' ]) age = 28 ; } (ExclusionPolicy.ALL) class User { () ([ 'user-account' ]) username = 'Dan' ; () ([ 'user-details' ]) details = new UserDetails(); password = 'foo' ; } const user = new User(); console .log(serialize(user, [ 'user-details' ])); console .log(serialize(user, [ 'user-details' , 'name' ])); console .log(serialize(user, [ 'user-details' , 'other' ]));

Version

You can also serialize a property by version number with @Before & @After.

import {Strategy, Expose, ExclusionPolicy, serialize, Before, After} from 'typeserializer' ; (ExclusionPolicy.ALL) class UserDetails { () ( '1.2.0' ) firstName = 'Dan' ; () ( '1.2.0' ) lastName = 'Revah' ; () ( '1.2.0' ) fullName = 'Dan Revah' ; } const user = new UserDetails(); console .log(serialize(user)); console .log(serialize(user, [], '0.4.2' )); console .log(serialize(user, [], '1.1.9' )); console .log(serialize(user, [], '1.2.0' )); console .log(serialize(user, [], '1.3.0' ));

Type

TypeSerializer also contains a deserialize() method, to deserialize JSON to objects.

Since TypeScript doesn't transpiles types, it is a requirement to add @Type annotation for the 'complex' type properties, including JavaScript's Date .

This is very useful when you are getting a JSON string, and you know it's of a certain type.

import {deserialize, Type} from 'typeserializer' ; const fixtureSimple = '{"firstName":"Dan","lastName":"Revah","age":28,"isHere":true,"birthDate":"2018-07-15T05:35:03.000Z"}' ; const fixtureChild = `{"child": ${fixtureSimple} }` ; const fixtureChildren = `{"children":[ ${fixtureSimple} , ${fixtureSimple} ]}` ; class Simple { firstName: string ; lastName: string ; age: number ; isHere: boolean ; ( Date ) birthDate: Date ; getFullName() { return ` ${ this .firstName} ${ this .lastName} ` ; } } class SimpleChild { (Simple) child: Simple; } class SimpleChildArr { ([Simple]) children: Simple[]; } const simple: Simple = deserialize(fixtureSimple, Simple); console .log(simple); console .log(simple.getFullName()); console .log(deserialize(fixtureChild, SimpleChild)); console .log(deserialize(fixtureChildren, SimpleChildArr));

Custom Deserializer

It's also possible to use a custom deserializer, in-case you have any 'special' types you want to handle.

For example you could deserialize to a Moment instance using the @Deserializer() annotation.

import {Deserializer, deserialize} from 'typeserializer' ; const fixture = '{"date":"2012-12-21T00:00:00"}' ; class Foo { ((m: string ): any => Moment(m)) date: Moment; getDate() { return this .date.format( 'DD-MM-YYYY' ); } } const foo: Foo = deserialize(fixture, Foo); console .log(foo.getDate());

Custom Serializer

It's also possible to use a custom serializer, in-case you have any 'special' types you want to handle.

For example you could serialize from a Moment instance using the @Serializer() annotation.

import {Serializer, serialize} from 'typeserializer' ; class Bar { ((m: Moment): any => m.format( 'DD-MM-YYYY' )) date: Moment; } const bar: Bar = new Bar(); bar.date = Moment( '2012-12-21T00:00:00' ); console .log(serialize(bar));

And ofcourse this can be combined with the previous custom Deserializer: