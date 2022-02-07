openbase logo
typesense

by typesense
1.2.1 (see all)

JavaScript / TypeScript client for Typesense

Readme

typesense-js NPM version CircleCI downloads

Javascript client library for accessing the Typesense HTTP API.

This library can be used both on the server-side and on the client-side. The library's source is in ES6 and during build time, we transpile it to ES5 and generate two artifacts - one that can be used on the server-side and another that uses Browserify and can be used on the client side.

Installation

Option 1: Install via npm

npm install --save typesense

Install peer dependencies:

npm install --save @babel/runtime

Note: @babel/runtime is very a common dependency among many JS libraries. So instead of each library adding it as a dependency independently (which will cause multiple instances of @babel/runtime to be installed increasing bundle size), Babel's recommendation is that the libraries ask users to install it once as a direct dependency, so there's only one copy of @babel/runtime for the entire project. In some cases, your JS framework might already include @babel/runtime as a dependency.

Option 2: Include the minified JS file for use in the browser directly

<script src="dist/typesense.min.js"></script>

or via jsDelivr

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/typesense@latest/dist/typesense.min.js"></script>

Usage

Read the documentation here for detailed examples: https://typesense.org/docs/api/

Tests are also a good place to know how the library works internally: test

Note: When using this library in a browser, please be sure to use an API Key that only allows search operations instead of the master API key. See doc/examples/server/keys.js for an example of how to generate a search only API key.

See Configuration.js for a list of all client configuration options.

Examples

Here are some examples with inline comments that walk you through how to use the client: doc/examples

To run the examples, from the repo root:

npm run typesenseServer
node doc/examples/server/bulkImport.js

GatsbyJS Integration

If you use GatsbyJS for a framework, we have a plugin (that uses typesense-js behind the scenes) to automatically push your site data to Typesense when you build your site. Learn more here.

Firebase Integration

If you use Firebase, we have a Firebase extension (that uses typesense-js behind the scenes) to automatically push your Firestore data to Typesense. Learn more here.

Building UI components

Checkout the Typesense-InstantSearch.js (which uses typesense-js) for UI components you can use to quickly build powerful instant search experiences.

Compatibility

This table refers to server=>client compatibility. Newer versions of the client library maintain backwards compatibility with older versions of the server library.

Typesense Servertypesense-js
>= v0.21.0>= v0.14.0
>= v0.20.0>= v0.12.0
>= v0.19.0>= v0.11.0
>= v0.18.0>= v0.10.0
>= v0.17.0>= v0.9.0
>= v0.16.0>= v0.8.0
>= v0.15.0>= v0.7.0
>= v0.12.1>= v0.5.0
>= v0.12.0>= v0.4.7
<= v0.11<= v0.3.0

Development

After checking out the repo, run npm install to install dependencies. Then run npm test to run the linter and tests.

To release a new version, we use the np package:

$ npm install --global np
$ np

# Follow instructions that np shows you

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/typesense/typesense-js.

RB35
7 months ago
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

When I need away to search content in a app Typesense is my go to. I use Firebase Firestore as my database in most cases which is great except it doesn't have any search system. That's where Typesense comes in all I need to do is install the firebase extension select what data I want to be indexed and done! The Typesense server can be ran on your own servers or on Typesense cloud. Then its a simple API call or client library to add it to your site.

0

