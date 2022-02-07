Javascript client library for accessing the Typesense HTTP API.
This library can be used both on the server-side and on the client-side. The library's source is in ES6 and during build time, we transpile it to ES5 and generate two artifacts - one that can be used on the server-side and another that uses Browserify and can be used on the client side.
npm install --save typesense
Install peer dependencies:
npm install --save @babel/runtime
Note:
@babel/runtime is very a common dependency among many JS libraries. So instead of each library adding it as a dependency independently (which will cause multiple instances of
@babel/runtime to be installed increasing bundle size), Babel's recommendation is that the libraries ask users to install it once as a direct dependency, so there's only one copy of
@babel/runtime for the entire project. In some cases, your JS framework might already include
@babel/runtime as a dependency.
<script src="dist/typesense.min.js"></script>
or via jsDelivr
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/typesense@latest/dist/typesense.min.js"></script>
Read the documentation here for detailed examples: https://typesense.org/docs/api/
Tests are also a good place to know how the library works internally: test
Note: When using this library in a browser, please be sure to use an API Key that only allows search operations instead of the
master API key. See doc/examples/server/keys.js for an example of how to generate a search only API key.
See Configuration.js for a list of all client configuration options.
Here are some examples with inline comments that walk you through how to use the client: doc/examples
To run the examples, from the repo root:
npm run typesenseServer
node doc/examples/server/bulkImport.js
If you use GatsbyJS for a framework, we have a plugin (that uses typesense-js behind the scenes) to automatically push your site data to Typesense when you build your site. Learn more here.
If you use Firebase, we have a Firebase extension (that uses typesense-js behind the scenes) to automatically push your Firestore data to Typesense. Learn more here.
Checkout the Typesense-InstantSearch.js (which uses typesense-js) for UI components you can use to quickly build powerful instant search experiences.
This table refers to server=>client compatibility. Newer versions of the client library maintain backwards compatibility with older versions of the server library.
|Typesense Server
|typesense-js
|>= v0.21.0
|>= v0.14.0
|>= v0.20.0
|>= v0.12.0
|>= v0.19.0
|>= v0.11.0
|>= v0.18.0
|>= v0.10.0
|>= v0.17.0
|>= v0.9.0
|>= v0.16.0
|>= v0.8.0
|>= v0.15.0
|>= v0.7.0
|>= v0.12.1
|>= v0.5.0
|>= v0.12.0
|>= v0.4.7
|<= v0.11
|<= v0.3.0
After checking out the repo, run
npm install to install dependencies. Then run
npm test to run the linter and tests.
To release a new version, we use the np package:
$ npm install --global np
$ np
# Follow instructions that np shows you
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/typesense/typesense-js.
When I need away to search content in a app Typesense is my go to. I use Firebase Firestore as my database in most cases which is great except it doesn't have any search system. That's where Typesense comes in all I need to do is install the firebase extension select what data I want to be indexed and done! The Typesense server can be ran on your own servers or on Typesense cloud. Then its a simple API call or client library to add it to your site.