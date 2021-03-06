TypeScript Tuple

Generics to work with tuples in TypeScript

Requirements

TypeScript ≥ 4.1.0

Usage

IsFinite

import { IsFinite } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = IsFinite<[ 0 , 1 , 2 ]> const foo: Foo = true type Bar = IsFinite<[ 0 , 1 , 2 , ...number[]]> const bar: Bar = false type Baz = IsFinite<[ 0 , 1 , 2 ], 'finite' , 'infinite' > const baz: Baz = 'finite'

First

import { First } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = First<[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]> const foo: Foo = 'a'

Last

import { Last } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = Last<[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]> const foo: Foo = 'c'

Tail

import { Tail } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = Tail<[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]> const foo: Foo = [ 'b' , 'c' ]

Append

import { Append } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = Append<[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], 'x' > const foo: Foo = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'x' ]

Prepend

import { Prepend } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = Prepend<[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], 'x' > const foo: Foo = [ 'x' , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]

Reverse

import { Reverse } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = Reverse<[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]> const foo: Foo = [ 'c' , 'b' , 'a' ]

Concat

import { Concat } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = Concat<[ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]> const foo: Foo = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 0 , 1 , 2 ]

Repeat

import { Repeat } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = Repeat< 'x' , 5 > const foo: Foo = [ 'x' , 'x' , 'x' , 'x' , 'x' ] type Bar = Repeat< 'x' , 1 | 3 | 4 > const bar1: Bar = [ 'x' ] const bar3: Bar = [ 'x' , 'x' , 'x' ] const bar4: Bar = [ 'x' , 'x' , 'x' , 'x' ] type Baz = Repeat< 'x' , number > const baz: Baz = Array < number >()

NOTES:

Due to TypeScript design limitations, using floating point numbers and negative numbers might lead to infinite loop within TSC compiler, avoid doing this.

ConcatMultiple

import { ConcatMultiple } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = ConcatMultiple<[[], [ 'a' ], [ 'b' , 'c' ]]> const foo: Foo = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]

Drop

import { Drop } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = Drop<[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], 2 > const foo: Foo = [ 2 , 3 , 4 ] type Bar = Drop<[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , ...number[]], 2 > const bar: Bar = [ 2 , 3 , 4 ] type Baz = Drop<[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], 10 > const baz: Baz = [ 2 , 3 , 4 ] type Qux = Drop<[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , ...number[]], 10 > const qux: Qux = [ 2 , 3 , 4 ]

SliceStartQuantity

import { SliceStartQuantity } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = SliceStartQuantity<[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ], 2 , 4 > const foo: Foo = [ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]

FillTuple

import { FillTuple } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = FillTuple<[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ], 'r' > const foo: Foo = [ 'r' , 'r' , 'r' , 'r' ]

CompareLength

import { CompareLength } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = CompareLength<[ 0 , 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]> const foo: Foo = 'equal' type Bar = CompareLength<[ 0 , 1 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]> const bar: Bar = 'shorterLeft' type Baz = CompareLength<[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 'a' , 'b' ]> const baz: Baz = 'shorterRight'

SortTwoTuple

import { SortTwoTuple } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = SortTwoTuple<[ 0 , 1 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]> const foo: Foo = [[ 0 , 1 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]] type Bar = SortTwoTuple<[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 'a' , 'b' ]> const bar: Bar = [[ 'a' , 'b' ], [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ]] type Baz = SortTwoTuple<[ 0 , 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]> const baz: Baz = [[ 0 , 1 ], 3 , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]] type Qux = SortTwoTuple<[ 0 , 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ], 'EQUAL' > const qux: Qux = 'EQUAL'

ShortestTuple

import { ShortestTuple } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = ShortestTuple<[[ 0 , 1 , 2 ], [ false , true ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ]]> const foo: Foo = [ false , true ] type Bar = ShortestTuple<[[ 0 , 1 , 2 ], [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], ...[ false , true ][]]> const bar: Bar = [ false , true ]

LongestTuple

import { LongestTuple } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = LongestTuple<[[ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ false , true ], [ 'a' ]]> const foo: Foo = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ] type Bar = LongestTuple<[[], [ false , true ], ...[ 0 , 1 , 2 ][]]> const bar: Bar = [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]

FilterTuple

import { FilterTuple } from 'typescript-tuple' type Foo = FilterTuple<[ 1 , '1' ], number > const foo: Foo = [ 1 ] type Bar = FilterTuple<[ 1 , '1' , null , true ], 1 | '1' | true > const bar: Bar = [ 1 , '1' , true ]

License

MIT @ Hoàng Văn Khải